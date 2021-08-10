HuffPost Finds

22 Problem-Solving Products That Help Put An End To Pesky Home Issues

Bed sheet pads, furniture pens and more products that'll help you solve annoying home problems.
Kit Stone and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Home maintenance doesn’t have to consist of endless projects. If you find furniture scratches, slippery rugs or tangled bed sheets in your house, there are so many products that can help you fix these small annoyances. From rug pads to wood polish, here are essentials that’ll help keep your living space in good shape.

1
A door draft stopper
It prevents chilly wind from coming into your home, so you can stay comfy and warm when you're spending time indoors.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a sizable gap under my back door, and these do the job to keep hot and cold air out and in depending on the season. It's easy to apply, sticks very well and is easy to cut to length. I used scissors. This is exactly what I was looking for. I have a metal door so a typical weather strip was not an option. This just sticks to the door; it can’t be any easier. Highly recommend." — Sean M Flanagan

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
2
A mop and broom holder
Mount a broom organizer in your pantry or hallway closet, so you can neatly stash mops, brooms and spray bottles without them falling on top of each other.

Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it, but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3
A pack of furniture pads
Moving furniture will be a breeze because you can slide these under your coffee table or couch and glide them around without damaging the floor.

Promising review: "When we decided on moving to a new rental home with all vinyl flooring, the first thing I did was order these. My husband told me it was a waste of money, so I said I would return them if we didn't use them. We put these under all of our furniture because we moved prior to purchasing an area rug. They are very easy to use and work really well. I was even able to easily cut them myself for an oddly shaped item. I give this product a 10/10 and would recommend these to anyone. The pack was large enough for all of our furniture and we still have plenty left." — BridgetJames

Get a 133-pack from Amazon for $9.91.
4
A TubShroom
Easily extract hair and gross debris clogging up your sink or shower drains.

Promising review: "No seriously, this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. It's a wonder I still have any hair based on the clumps I see falling out on a regular basis. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth it. Holy moly! When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice a week. And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — Sasamo

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
5
A pack of furniture touch-up pens
Keep your favorite furniture looking good by touching up minor scratches and scrapes.

Promising review: "After moving our furniture, I noticed a few scratches on the TV stand. I looked everywhere here in Hawaii for something moderately priced to match the stand to no avail. I found this product on Amazon and it exceeded my expectations! Not only was it a great price, but there were 12 different options to choose from so I was able to find something that matched the TV stand perfectly! This kit includes six wax crayon-looking sticks and six actual markers. The crayon things are for if you have a deep gash and the markers are for basic cover ups. Mine was just a cover up so I mixed two of the colors and I seriously can not tell where the scratch was now unless I get super close and feel the wood grain for the scratch mark." — nalokaloka

Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.88.
6
A set of rug grippers
Prevent slipping and sliding with these small grippers that keep indoor rugs in place.

Promising review: "When I first unwrapped these, I was surprised by how sticky they felt just against the skin on my hands. Not 'tape' sticky, but ultra-grippy. I installed six of them along the sides of my runner after running a vacuum on the floor and a lint roller along the bottom of the rug itself. When I first tested it, the rug slid. I thought for sure these wouldn’t work and I would come home to a crooked or folded up rug. Surprise!! These little babies settled right onto the hardwood floors and their grippy action is in full effect now. I have roommates, dog and a handy man was even here today and typically without fail the rug slides or folds up. Not today! I’m going to be buying a half dozen more of these for bathrooms and other rugs! Just give them a chance to settle!" — C. Kidd

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.98.
7
A wood polish and conditioner
Get grandma's old chest or antique table shiny again with this two-in-one wood conditioner and polish.

Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever, it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel, fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski

Get a 16-ounce bottle on Amazon for $12.63.
8
A caulking tool
Scrape away old caulk with this tool. It'll help you give the bottom of your toilet, the top of your sink and other areas a professional-worthy upgrade.

Promising review: "I had to re-do some caulking around two bathrooms as well as some external door frames. I bought this little tool to make the process go more smoothly and I am so glad that I did! The scraper quickly and easily removed the old caulking from all the surfaces and worked so much better than tools I have used before. It was so much easier to scrape out the old stuff. I then used the opposite end with the rubber spatula attachments to smooth out the applied new caulking. It made a clean and smooth line on tile, marble, and wood services. This baby makes my work look much more professional than what I have done before. It’s also super cheap!" — Fhdaddy

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9
A pet hair remover
If your fur baby is shedding a lot, this brush easily removes pet hairs from couches, pillows, blankets and more.

Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick and SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as Christmas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." — Magpie

 Get one on Amazon for $24.95.
10
A zippered sleeve
Conceal the tangle of cords and wires in your work space with this zippered sleeve that'll fit great behind a desk.

Promising review: "Finally someone thought of a genius solution to organizing cables without having to unplug all wires and fishing them through an organizer. I used this cord management system for my entertainment unit as well as my workstation. It's easy to use, just bunch everything together and zip the sleeve around it. It's that easy." — TypeCast2000

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.98.
11
A magnetic ironing pad
This pad snaps right on your dryer or washer, so you can press your nice shirts, dresses and pants without taking out a bulky ironing board.

Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" — JD

Get it from Amazon for $16.92.
12
A pack of solar-powered lights
These motion sensor-activated lights can help deter nighttime critters like skunks, raccoons and opossums from hanging out on your property.

Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." — J. Argueta

Get a set of four from Amazon for $24.99.
13
And a set of LED pathway lights
They'll keep your pathway well-lit, so you don't have to worry about tripping and falling on your front steps when it's dark outside.

Promising review: "This product is perfect in every way. It’s super easy to assemble. They are solar powered, which saves you money on batteries. They are very bright as you can see, and sturdy enough to withstand strong winds. And, great price too! What else could you ask for?" — Christine Bulldog

Get a set of eight from Amazon for $44.99.
14
A portable air conditioner
Stay cool in your living space with this device that's an air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier in-one.

Promising review: "I saw a lot of good reviews and decided to go with it. I can honestly say it far surpassed my expectations. I’ve run it for almost 10 hours and all I drained was about three ounces of water. This unit cools my room so well I’m almost actually frozen LOL. I would definitely recommend this unit moving forward. And, to anyone on the fence about buying this unit, know that it’s very very good. It's so good, we actually just ordered a second!" — Walmart Customer

Get it from Amazon for $339.99+ or Walmart for $329.99+ .
15
Dishwasher cleaning tablets
Get your dishwasher squeaky clean with these tablets that help wash away lime and mineral build-up.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use this regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from build-up. It was recommended to me by my super, and after my positive experience, I am happy to co-sign his recommendation." — cheapchicshopper

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.98.
16
And a clean dirty dishwasher magnet
Willow Ink Studio / Etsy
Don't worry about eating off a plate that's gunky, thanks to this little magnet that'll let you know if there's a clean or dirty load of dishes inside.

Willow Ink Studio is a woman-owned small business based in Missouri specializing in unique gifts.

Promising review: "Perfect for the spacey brain that I have. I could never remember if I started the dishwasher or not, now I always know!" — Kyla Rotton

Get it from Willow Ink Studio on Etsy for $4.49.
17
A pair of sunblocking curtains
Sleep in and don't let the sun wake you up, thanks to these curtains that'll block out light and keep your room dark.

Promising review: "Before I purchased, I read through so many of the reviews on these curtains. I had previously purchased similar curtains and was sorely disappointed when they didn't work, so I was a bit skeptical that these would be any different. But, I figured hundreds of five-star reviews couldn't be wrong — and they weren't. These do exactly as they say — block the light completely and help to muffle sound. I live next to a busy highway and as soon as I put these up, it sounded like the highway was far in the distance. I track my sleep every night, and since I've had these curtains I've gone from a 60%–70% quality of sleep to 90%+ every single night. Highly recommend!" — Nichole

Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in 16 sizes and 20 colors).
18
A set of wad-free sheets pads
If your bed sheets are always getting tangled in the washer and dryer, these pads will help separate them while you're doing laundry.

Promising review: "Wow! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!" — katy

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
19
A pair of dimmable daylight bulbs
Brighten up dark rooms with these dimmable daylight bulbs. They'll give the illusion of a well-lit space, even if you don't get much sunlight.

Promising review: "I'm picky about the way my light looks. These bulbs are the best I've seen so far. The colors look exactly how they're supposed to look. They don't have that ugly yellow glow that a lot of other bulbs create. I love the natural light look it gives." — Adam

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99.
20
A Wi-Fi extender
Boost the Wi-Fi signal in your home with this extender that'll help you binge-watch Netflix and TikTok videos without laggy interruptions.

Promising reviews: "When I first started working from home I was having trouble with the audio and video quality of my web meetings and even lost the connection to them at least twice a day. I decided to try this and in the two months I have had it I have had ZERO connectivity issues. I'm in a ranch-style home with the router in the basement and my office on the ground floor as far away from the router as I could be. It didn't seem like that should be far enough to make a difference since each floor is only 1,200 square feet. However, I plugged the unit into a socket in the hallway outside my office and it has made a fantastic difference in my office as well as on the TV in the bedroom across the hall. No stuttering on the TV, no issues during Zoom, Webex or Microsoft Teams meetings. Absolutely worth every penny. And I am not being compensated in any way for this review." — Baker & Candy maker

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
21
A vent cleaner
Attach it to your vacuum to clean out your lint trap and improve your dryer's efficiency.

Promising review: "When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much hidden lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark and a Bissell. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." — momofeli

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
22
And a Command variety kit
It comes with different-sized adhesive strips and hooks to hang up gallery frames, plant holders and other things around the house.

Promising review: "I bought these for our daughter's college dorm as it's the only product (and this specific brand) allowed by the university for hanging items from the walls/doors/furniture. If that doesn't say enough, then I don't know what else I can say to convince you that these are awesome! We chose a variety pack so she could hang various items of different sizes and weight. I have used these at home as well and will continue to buy them as needed in the future. Gotta love 3M for coming up with such amazing products that truly do what they're advertised to do!" — Multi-tasking Genius

Get a 19-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Things From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference In Their Home
