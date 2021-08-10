22 Problem-Solving Products That Help Put An End To Pesky Home Issues

Home maintenance doesn’t have to consist of endless projects. If you find furniture scratches, slippery rugs or tangled bed sheets in your house, there are so many products that can help you fix these small annoyances. From rug pads to wood polish, here are essentials that’ll help keep your living space in good shape.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A door draft stopper
2
A mop and broom holder
3
A pack of furniture pads
4
A TubShroom
5
A pack of furniture touch-up pens
6
A set of rug grippers
7
A wood polish and conditioner
8
A caulking tool
9
A pet hair remover
10
A zippered sleeve
11
A magnetic ironing pad
12
A pack of solar-powered lights
13
And a set of LED pathway lights
14
A portable air conditioner
15
Dishwasher cleaning tablets
16
And a clean dirty dishwasher magnet
17
A pair of sunblocking curtains
18
A set of wad-free sheets pads
19
A pair of dimmable daylight bulbs
20
A Wi-Fi extender
21
A vent cleaner
22
And a Command variety kit
Things From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference In Their Home