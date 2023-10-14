New Season, New Problems: 33 Products To Help Solve All Your Fall Woes

Popular items from this list include:
- A vegan exfoliating body scrub for anyone who knows that fall weather means more PSL *and* more KP flare-ups.
- A roll-on blister-preventing balm if you’ve got new boots to break in, but zero time to waste limping around because of painful blisters.
- A battery-operated patio umbrella light with three brightness modes for when the sun goes down early and you’re still knee-deep in a backyard board game.
A vegan exfoliating body scrub formulated for people with KP
Promising review:
"Love this product! Having suffered from KP for decades and trying numerous products (both OTC and prescription), this product has by far produced the best results.
Smoother, smaller bumps in one use, reduced redness, reduced further in-grown hairs, and exfoliated skin to relieve itching. Paired with a thick, hydrating moisturizer for the winter it has been a lifesaver!" — Monisha Burks
A roll-on blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"My family goes to Disney World every year, and even with rotating shoes every other day, we still get blisters. I bought this before our trip two months ago, and it was worth every penny. We rubbed it all over the top, bottom, sides of our feet and toes each morning, and our feet did not blister!
I highly recommend this product for long Disney days or any time you will be on your feet for a long period of time." — Cari Sanders
A battery-operated patio umbrella light
The tool-free installation is as simple as opening the unit and camping it onto the umbrella pole. It requires four AA batteries
to run, which are not
included. Promising review:
"This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see.
So, works great in my book! 😁" — Mandie Jordan
A flannel plaid shacket
Reviewers say this runs large, so depending on the type of fit you're going for, you may want to order a size down. Promising review:
"Super cute and oversized for pairing with any outfit. Got the green for St. Patrick’s day then ordered black because I loved it so much.
Large was super comfy and cute with a black bodysuit under it!" — Lindsey Daniels
A foldable mini pop-up tent
Under The Weather
is a family-owned small business creating pods to handle all your outdoor weather-related needs. Bonus: You can zip several of these together side by side while still keeping the front closed!Promising review:
"We had a ballgame today where it was 30 degrees; one minute it was raining then it would turn to snow. While everyone else was freezing cold I was warm and toasty — I only had a long-sleeve shirt and yoga pants on while everyone else was layered up. I had extra stuff with me but I put it on the floor of the pod 'cause I was so warm. Others had three or four blankets on top of their layers of clothes. I put a small propane heater in there and it felt like I was sitting in my living room.
I highly recommend this product as I am a very happy customer! I’ve looked at them for years but always backed out and finally decided it was time to get it. I will never sit out in a cold snowy or rainy ballgame ever again." —J eff & tennille chambers
A customizable door draft stopper
Promising review:
"It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill
we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." — Kellykelly
Plus some self-adhesive insulating weather strips
Promising review:
"Can't beat the price! Great adhesive strength. Using in Texas weather on doors to seal air leaks.
The weatherproofing material itself is very pliable and soft, presuming it weathers the heat and humidity. Can split a roll into two thinner strips doubling your coverage or can double insulate using the entire roll offering a lot of flexibility." — Paul K.
An exfoliating mitt
Promising review:
"Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth!
After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" — Danielle
Budget-friendly waterproof high-top sneakers
Promising review:
"These shoes have been a lifesaver for me at work while mowing wet lawns. They definitely will keep your feet dry unless you step in a giant puddle or something. Very durable. I am surprised they are still wearable after all the wear and tear.
" — Melissa Iverson
And these chunky platform Chelsea boots with a lug sole
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" — Jordan Holt
A pop-up leaf collector
It folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Promising review:
"I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves.
I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." — Ronnie
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for dogs
Promising review:
"What a great product! I have a small pooch and he’s been scratching himself around the nose and neck it seems due to allergies, leaving red bloody marks 😞. I bought this product and BAM within two days he stopped scratching and his marks are healing.
And he really likes the taste. Thanks!" — Harold Koslowski
A small-but-mighty portable air compressor for tires and beyond
Promising review:
"Words cannot describe how much I hate dealing with gas stations — whether it’s getting gas, car wash, or air for my tires, I really hate being at the gas station for any length of time. I live in the Pittsburgh area so the up-and-down weather wreaks havoc on my tire pressure and I am TRULY GRATEFUL to be able to check my tire pressure and fill them up from the comfort of my home.
This device couldn’t be easier to use and the fact that you can lock the nozzle in place and fill the air hands-free is just wonderful. I never leave reviews but chef’s kiss on this product. Can’t recommend enough." — Amazon customer
A bestselling cool mist humidifier
Promising review:
"It makes absolutely no noise. I'm in Arizona and we need the humidity Mother Nature doesn't bring us. Within minutes the humidity in the room increases. My thermostat shows the humidity and when it has a frowny face I turn on the humidifier and in no time I have a smiley face. It's so easy to fill and is a no-brainer to use. One of the best buys for me from Amazon.
" — Gary P
Plus, a genius humidifier cleaning cartridge
Promising review:
"Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"As a mom of two ages 2 and 5 who HATE crust, this is a lifesaver! It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W
A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks
Promising review:
"I had previously ordered hooks for siding, and I couldn’t use them. But these are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy, too.
I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied by ordering them." — Cheryl
A wildly popular Bio-Oil
Promising reviews:
"Love this oil — new favorite for the fall/winter. It smells nice like a chai latte!" — kk078
"After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion.
" — L T C
An easy-to-use nasal spray
Read more about nasal sprays and allergies at Cleveland Clinic
. Promising review:
"I cannot live without this spray!
I have had bad sinuses since I was a kid. My boss recommended Xlear to me, and I have been a believer ever since. It actually burns sometimes when you spray it in your nostrils, but that is due to the Xylitol. After a few minutes, your nose starts to run and then the nasal passages are clear.
Don't just try it once and say it doesn't work...use it as directed...it DOES work. At 53 years old with sinus challenges all my life, I am living proof! I use it all through allergy season...safe, effective, and NATURAL!!!" — KayKay67
And a fast-acting air purifier
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter
. Promising review:
"I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works!
My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — victoria Mohagen
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer
Promising review:
"This is a game changer for our medicine cabinet!!! Works so fast and is much easier than having to put a thermometer under the tongue, etc.
especially helpful with a baby and young child!!" — Rachel Morrisey
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application — but if you do, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
A stunning 500-piece puzzle
Featuring art by Carolyn Gavin, this puzzle is made from 100% recycled board and printed with non-toxic, vegetable-based ink.
A "Shark Tank"-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray
Souper Cubes
is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups. Each cube holds one serving, or one cup, of soup or sauce! Plus, each tray comes with a lid that makes it easy to stack in the freezer even if you're short on space. Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy.
There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." — Kate
A UV-free sunlight therapy lamp
Read more about how light therapy can potentially help with seasonal affective disorder from Cleveland Clinic
. Promising review:
"I was extremely skeptical if this light would do anything. I live in the Chicago area where during the winter we often do not get any sun. After about 10 days passed with no sun, I felt like I needed something to make me feel better. After using it for a few days now I actually do feel better and I had VERY low expectations that it would do anything.
I'm pleasantly surprised and highly suggest it. It's small and sits on my desk, and is very easy to work." — Jeff S. Katz
A cotton dickey collar
Promising review:
"It’s a good value, fits nicely in the 'V' of a sweater. The underarm straps are comfortable and a nice addition to the dickey of the old days.
The length is long enough for a deeper V sweater but would not work for a button down cardigan sweater. For the money don’t hesitate to give it to try." — Duffy
A pair of magnetic grill lights
Promising review:
"I used these for the first time the other night and they were exactly what I wanted. I often tend to grill after dark and I can’t see what’s on the grill, but not anymore. These light up the entire grill surface area perfectly.
Would definitely buy again." — Flossie DeGrave
A wedge gutter scoop
Promising review:
"Great tool and time saver. Used for the first time yesterday and it worked great. It scooped up dirt buildup and leaves easily. Well built and sturdy. Did the whole house in record time. It helps to pack leaves in scoop before removal.
It is necessary to tilt towards roof to get past shingles. Very happy with my purchase." — Chuck E.
A detangling kids' leave-in conditioner
Promising review:
"My daughter’s curly hair is usually filled with tangles in the morning because she tosses and turns in her sleep, but this leave-in has been an absolute lifesaver. It is lightweight, adds shine and definition to her ringlets, and best of all, it’s much easier to run a brush through her hair in the morning.
This spray also has a fruity scent that my little girl loves. I highly recommend it to other moms." — AME
A can of versatile anti-skid acrylic paint
Promising review:
"I tried several paints on my mom's deck stairs and they all peeled within a year. This paint solved the problem. Heat, sun, rain, snow, no problem. And it really adds a nice grip to the surface.
Definitely worth the investment for me." — DL
A creamy paw butter for furry friends
Promising review:
"This product delivers. The scent is delicious and irresistible even for humans. The dog felt pampered and special and his paws felt smooth. This item is a must-have for dog owners who take their dog into the woods, or running, etc.
Great product!" — South Kakalaki Family
And the ever-reliable O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering and at bedtime. Promising review:
"I live in a dry climate, which often leads to small painful cracks on my fingers almost all year round. This product is unlike anything I’ve used in the past.
If you have dry, sensitive, thin skin on your fingers and hands, I highly recommend using this item to avoid experiencing this problem." — dlswimmer
A battery-operated fabric shaver
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing.
When I first got it I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing, but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries
! They're not
included.