31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

- A pair of fleece-lined joggers so you can have all the comfort and flexibility of sweatpants but to everyone else you look put together.
- A space-saving standing desk for the productivity-boosting benefits of a standing desk when you have limited space.
- An odor-eliminating spray to lift stains and odors fast.
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon customer
A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes
Promising review:
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
A cruelty-free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up
Promising review:
"Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout.
I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products.
I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." —M. Russell
A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
A pancake batter bottle for households that gobble down crepes, pancakes and waffles
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes. Promising review:
"I love this thing! It is easy to clean. The only thing is that I add water then powder mix; if you do it the other way it will clump up and not mix and you will have to open it and knock it loose to shake some more. You may not have that problem depending on how much you’re making but I have a family of six so we make a lot at once." —Danielle
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm.
They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during a polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!
" —Angela Thompson
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser if your family goes through a bag of sandwich bread every couple of days
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"Great product and easy to get to the bread. No worries about spending time tying the bag. Just pop the lid on and go! I highly recommend it. It saves time for me. As a single mom with six kids, I love it." —Toni Drake
A pair of compression gloves
Promising review:
"Worth a 10-star rating! I got diagnosed about a month ago with pregnancy-induced carpal tunnel. My doctors recommended getting wrist braces, which I did. They helped a little, but every night for the last month I have woken up 2–4 times each night in tears from the pain and numbness. I decided to purchase these to try along with my braces before seeing an orthopedic doctor for cortisone shots. When I first put them on I didn't think they were big enough, but once I got my swollen fingers into them they fit 'like a glove'! They give great compression and are not too binding at all.
I knew right away I would still need my wrist braces over them to keep my wrists straight so I put these on and the braces on top before I went to bed last night. I am very pleased to say I slept through the entire night for the first time in at least a month!
I have a feeling I will be using these gloves during the day at times at work as well. I love that they go almost all the way up my fingers but do leave my fingertips exposed so I can still do things while wearing them. If I could give these gloves 10 stars I would. I love them more than my pregnancy pillow I got!
" —Jessica M
A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the dumps
Promising review:
"What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked.
Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." —Dino
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs
Promising review:
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous
. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
And some washing machine cleaning tablets for cleaning and freshening the inside and dissolving residue
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy do they get filthy! After time this grime buildup will make your washer stink bad. I don't do it every month as they say to as I don't have that type of money but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could.
Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher
too!! (they work great too!)" —berja
A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes
Promising review:
"A small price for peace of mind that your humidifier water is bacteria-free. Easy to use and cute to see bobbing around in the humidifier. It doesn't add any noise at all. Love it. Easy transaction and fast shipping. A+" —LABoyle
A hair band cutter if untying your little one's hair feels like an impossible task
Because there's a blade in the tool, you may want to keep this out of the hands of your little ones. Some reviewers have accidentally cut hair as well as the hair tie so be sure you're lifting the elastic away from the head before you cut!Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. They have been the only way to remove tiny hair ties without pain. They are easy to use and the design lets you pull the hair tie without catching hairs in the blade. I use the little clear hair ties with both of my kids multiple times a week, so it has made a huge difference." —Lauren Givens
A pack of slow cooker liners that'll come in handy if you have a lot of hungry people to feed
PS: They also come in handy with dishes going into a water bath (think: cheesecakes, custards, and puddings). Promising review:
"We constantly use our crockpot for easy meals. I'm a teacher and my husband is a firefighter, and it's just easy for our family of five. No real cleanup.
I toss the bag in the trash after use and will just run a wet rag around the inside of the pot for good measure. Never have a problem with holes or burning." —Ashley Matthews
Some discreet plant clips so the stems don't get stepped on
Promising review:
"I am so happy with these plant clips. Prior to buying them I used a large hook to hold the plants. It was ugly and not practical. These clips work so well and are a great value! It's a bonus that they blend in with the plant.
" —Paige Johnson
A set of wad-free pads (from Shark Tank!) for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!
" —Courtney Foltz
A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP and get rid of the funk
Promising review:
"This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well.
" —James Tiberius Kirk
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because you've got pounds of produce in your fridge
Promising reviews:
"I bought this to ease my chopping. I have a large family that I cook for and spending anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour sometimes just chopping things was extremely exhausting. I have used this multiple times since I've purchased this and I am grateful. It was easy to use and the clean up was a lot faster than normal.
" —Jameelah Sheffield
"I make salads every night for a family of five. This takes me about two minutes to chop everything but the lettuce.
This is saving me so much time. I throw my onion, baby tomatoes, and Persian cucumbers in it. Absolutely love it!" —Ricky
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes
Promising review:
"This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever
!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine
A heavy-duty oven scrub so it's like the years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease.
The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!
" —Melissa C.
A travel cupholder that will free you hands
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine
Promising review:
"Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!
" —Dara Pazooki
A grape cutter to give you peace of mind and soooo much time back now that you don't need to quarter grapes by hand
Promising review:
"Love this grape cutter. It's small enough to fit in any drawer and sharp/sturdy enough to cut up various things.
I have used it for not only grapes, but cherry tomatoes, strawberries, already pitted cherries, and blueberries. It's easy enough for my toddler to use, too.
" —Seth Haderlie
A leave-in conditioner for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!)
Promising review:
"This stuff is beyond 5 stars
. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!
" —Bea
A padded workout top so you get optimal support while getting active and a cute everyday top
Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I loved this top so much that I’ve already ordered two and plan on ordering more. The fit of the sewn-in sports bra is perfect. It’s not too constricting and tight but not so loose that it provides no support. The material that it’s made out of is breathable and soft.
The top goes to about 1.5 inches above my belly button. I like how it fits but some other people might like it a bit longer. The straps are a soft material so they don’t dig in or rub uncomfortably. It’s also made of quality material so it won’t wear out quickly.
I would highly recommend purchasing this product if you want a comfortable everyday crop top or a good gym top." —Glenda R.
Some acne patches
Check these out on TikTok here
!
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.Promising review:
"I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made.
I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen
Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review
for more deets!
A pair of super absorbent period underwear that'll handle your business without leaving you feeling like you're wearing a wet diaper
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
's full Bambody period underwear review
. Promising review:
"Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried.
These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind.
I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle.
Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" —Amazon customer
Orbit is a Dallas-based small business.Promising review:
"I'm so happy with it! It's the perfect height for me (I'm 5'3) and use it every day. Really easy to put together and the ideal size for my small space." —Clementine Design Co
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Promising review:
"I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones.
After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor.
Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!
" —mona mia