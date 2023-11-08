50 Problem-Solving Products To Help You Conquer Daily Chaos

Popular products from this list include:
A jar of internet-beloved all-purpose cleaning paste
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush
) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.Promising review:
"Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets
. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way.
I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" — Marissa
Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment for hair
Promising reviews:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair.
" —Therese-Claire
A four-pack of foaming garbage-disposal cleaners
Promising review:
"We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal.
The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." — lucas broshears
Two bars of kojic acid skin brightening soap
Promising review:
"I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out.
I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" — puppbear
A pair of extra long silicone oven mitts
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." — Amazon customer
A foot peel mask
Promising review:
"I’ve used quite a few foot peel masks but this is by far the best! The price is amazing and the product is even better. Works fast and efficiently! I will certainly purchase again" — Kimberly Bella
A rechargeable clip-on reading light
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read, and this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.Promising review:
"This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." — Faith Chase
A dryer vent cleaner attachment
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, but it's also a fire hazard, so this handy device can actually be considered a safety tool!Promising review:
"Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" — Laurel Enoch
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought.
I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down.
Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A six-pack of hair catching wool dryer balls
Promising review:
"I love how soft my clothes feel after drying with these! No worries about detergents from fabric softeners irritating my skin (no matter what they claim about fragrance-free etc). I usually put four in with each load. Everyone should use these!
" — Mommy sharon
A 100% natural oven scrub
It also comes with a metallic scrubber. Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising review:
"Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides!
We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds." — Elizabeth Rowe
A Cup Cozy Pillow
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A pair of non-sensitizing teeth whitening pens
You can use each pen about 20 times; the brand says you can expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.Promising review:
"I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." — vicki houska
Two "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
An exfoliating skincare mitt
Promising review:
"If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating.
" — Kari Shawhan
A no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I had a horrible gray ring on the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn Dish Soap
method (with a lot of scrubbing), and even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance and ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!!
Works great and no toxic fumes!!" — Amazon customer
A six-pack of Keurig cleaning pods
Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
An instant carpet spot remover spray
Promising review:
"I have a white couch and my dog loves to jump up after being outside. Sometimes she has mud on her paws and this product removes the stains COMPLETELY. We’ve had red wine and spaghetti sauce spilled on it and zero trace is left after using this.
Best part, my couch fabric doesn’t get damaged by the chemicals either. I’ve ordered 12 of these and we have one in every room and in our cars. Hands-down nothing beats this spray.
I’ve tried pet stain removers, DIY recommendations, stuff with vinegar… only this product works. Pay the cost for this! It’s totally worth it! 100 stars if I could." — Lauren R.
A set of 12 reusable produce bags
A restorative wood polish and conditioner
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new.
I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
A professional callus removing gel
Promising review:
"Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." — Amazon customer
Six Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially well after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher and end up with a clean machine.Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500.
I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new.
Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
Six Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean. Promising review:
"Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
A pack of 40 Avarelle hydrocolloid pimple patches
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up, I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning.Promising review:
"I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy
. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn
A makeup brush-cleansing shampoo
After reading about how necessary it is to actually clean your makeup brushes (I know, I KNOW, I should’ve been doing this for years) I was super grossed out and motivated to order the right supplies to do the job. I’d heard good things about Ecotools makeup brush-cleansing shampoo
so I figured I’d start there. The Amazon listing also suggested buying a silicone makeup brush cleaning pad
to go with it so I figured... why not? Well, now I’m patting myself on the back because ordering these two items was a LIFE-CHANGER! I could not believe how much residue came off my brushes in just one cleaning.
You only need to use a little dab of the shampoo, so one bottle will definitely last a long time. The silicone pad made it super easy to thoroughly lather the brushes without leaving my bathroom sink in shambles. I also loved how each section was labeled with which brush should be cleaned in each area. My brushes look brand new! Don’t hesitate like I did; buy both the shampoo and the mat ASAP.
A humidifier tank–cleaning fish
Promising review:
"These things are AMAZING! I went from having to Clorox my ultrasonic humidifier tank every few days to every month, if that. I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to not have to worry about it! I feel like they work quite a bit longer than advertised, but that may depend on water temp, if the water is distilled (this is what we use, as our water is REALLY hard otherwise) vs filtered vs not, etc. Will definitely buy again!" — CindyR
A putty-like cleaning gel
Promising review:
"This product works just as intended. I was afraid it would become dirty and unusable quickly but it has held up well. I also found myself using it as a stress ball/fidget tool while driving too and from work." — Samantha
A silk sleep mask
It's available in four colors.
A mold and mildew remover for grout and tile
There wasn't a lot of ventilation in my apartment bathroom, so during the summer the grout used to get gunky and gross looking from the humidity. I had been battling this specific bathroom grime for weeks and tried a whole array of products, to no avail. Finally, I purchased Skylarlife Home Mold and Mildew Remover Gel. The results were outstanding.
It’s super simple: Put on a pair of gloves and apply the clear gel around your grout. Let it sit for five to six hours (I suggest opening all your windows; it’s got a strong smell) then rinse it off with cold water. Promising review:
"Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment.
" — Nicole D.
12 Bottle Bright cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING
— and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing.
They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore.
AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." — Amazon customer
A flexible cleaning brush
Promising review:
"Works perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce the fire hazard and make the machine more efficient
. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." — Winged Wolf
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner
Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used.
I even bought a second one!" — Davina
An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge
You can snag refill cartridges here.
Promising review:
"This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clockwork to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!!
Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." — CdrW
A garbage guard to ward off flies and bugs from your trash can
Promising review:
"Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)
" — Michael E. Bradley
A pack of seven Sticky Stakes insect traps for plants
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.Promising review:
"Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction.
I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan
A magnetic bag holder
It's available in four styles.
Three scrubber brush drill attachments
They're available in six strength types.Promising review:
"I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved. Man do I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+ year old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit to most recently the bathroom Magic Erasers and nothing really got the grime out.
These WORK and they work fast. Just 10 minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner.
I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" — Becky Adie
A veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A blackhead scrub stick
Promising review:
"Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid
with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" — Molly
A handled beverage carrier
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based small business established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. This is available in 5 colors and 10 option designs.Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
Two jewelry cleaning pens
This seemingly average little cleaning pen is filled with a high-performance formula that cleans jewelry like nothing I've ever experienced. It contains micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents and a polymer that will make your gems so shiny they'll nearly blind you. I've used it on my diamond rings, but it also works wonders on my cubic zirconia earrings. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
A round ice cube tray with a lid, bin and ice scoop
Promising review:
"I bought this admittedly because I saw it on a TikTok, and my husband happened to mention that same day how he wished we had an ice maker on our fridge. I didn’t have high hopes, but it definitely surprised me. We’ve been using it for a few weeks now and absolutely love it. It’s easy to clean, and the container can hold four trays (maybe more) worth of ice balls.
Four is the most we’ve had in it at one time. It’s pretty impossible to mess up. Just pour water in the bottom part of the tray till a little over the fill line then pop the top of the tray on and make sure it snaps down fully. Water will shoot up through the holes so be careful and do it slowly or it will get a little messy. If you don’t push the top part of the tray all the way down then the ice balls will snap in half when you pull it apart later so make sure to press the lid all the way down. My husband loves ice water, and I love iced coffee so this was a hit with us.
Not to mention spherical ice just looks cooler." — ASW
A bagel guillotine
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like 'oh we need that.' So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A reusable volcanic stone face roller to absorb oil
I have this helpful beauty tool and keep it at my desk. I frequently use it during the work day when I find myself leaning my head in my hands while reading through posts — thus getting the oil from my fingers all over my forehead. The roller seamlessly takes the oil away from my face. I use it all the time without a second thought. It really does work!Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything, but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look.
I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A set of two detangling attachments for drying and washing sheets
Plus, they're BPA-free and reusable. Wad-Free
Is a small business.Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A twist-bottom flower vase
Amaranth Vase Company
is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers. This is available in two sizes and six colors.Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
A zippered pouch to attach to your 40-ounce Stanley cup
Honestly, this product is genius. Made With Mom Mom is a small business based out of Selma, North Carolina that sells Stanley cup accessories. If you haven't jumped on the bandwagon just yet, you can get your own 40oz Stanley Quencher Travel Tumbler
from their site. These pouches are available in 10 colors. Promising review:
"Used for labor and delivery and it was fantastic to keep my Chapstick and hand sanitizer in but being easily accessible!" — Peyton White
A set of 10 reusable puree pouche
I have these and they've been fantastic. They're easy to fill, as the side opens like a Ziploc bag, and even easier to rinse and reuse.
We've been using them regularly and are thrilled with them. You can also fill and freeze them if you want to meal-prep your kiddo's food for the week.Promising review:
"These reusable pouches are great. They are easy to fill and use. They have been uncomplicated to wash and I have been very glad I purchased." — Kelly
A pair of reusable pouch tops
In addition to being dishwasher-, freezer- and boil-safe, these tops are BPA-, PVC-, lead-, and phthalate-free. ChooMee
is a small business!Promising review:
"My now 2-year-old has never, ever eaten more than a few sips out of these pouches, of any kind. I got this spill-proof lid to put on it.... she's on her second one in a matter of minute. I think the problem was she didn't like getting messy or having me constantly pull it away. This gave her so much more control and it prevents them from being squeezed all over.
Wish I discovered it a year and a half ago!" — Amazonian
A extra-large car cup holder for holding water bottles
Promising review
: "I saw one of these on TikTok and gasped!! I carry my Yeti with me everywhere, so usually it just sits in my passenger seat. But this is perfect so it doesn’t fly around in the seat. This fit in my Chevy Equinox perfectly. So far so good." — J