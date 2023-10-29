30 Problem-Solving Skincare Products For Those Irritating Issues You’ve Had For Quite Some Time

Popular items from this list:
A pack of 36 hydrocolloid acne patches to help absorb pimple pus
They'll also help prevent you from picking your pimples.
Promising review:
“I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." — Cassee Colson
A skin spatula with four modes
It'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil and other dirt beneath your skin. It also comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home. It's available in three colors.
Promising review:
"After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin.
I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them!
I'm still in shock!)" — Marlena H.
A vegan ingrown hair oil
It's made with skin-softening jojoba seed oil and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil for relief from post-shaving redness. It can also help improve the look of ingrown hairs, razor burn, and bumps. Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.Promising review:
"I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails.
I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" — Pris
Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant
It'll help gently unclog your pores, plus exfoliate and brighten your skin. It's unscented and available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small!
I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear!
I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" — K Fied
A 15-pack of cold sore healing patches with hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster
These discreet patches create a moist environment that can help relieve pain, reduce blistering and prevent scabbing.
Promising review:
"I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully.
I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." — Jessica Hill
A bottle of callus-removing gel to help remove years' worth of calluses
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel and rinse.
Promising review:
"Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been.
Love love love." — Cheri whisker
A lightweight and sweat-proof antifungal tea tree balm
It's formulated with beeswax, eucalyptus and macadamia oil for nourishing, moisturizing and protecting against dryness, discomfort and irritants.
Promising review:
"I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely!
As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment.
" — anengstrom
A fragrance-free La Roche-Posay multipurpose healing cream
If you're often looking for relief from dry and cracked skin on your face, lips and body, this might just become your new go-to.
Promising review:
"This product was created by wizards in a magical realm. Guard it like gold. Whisper sweet nothings to it every time you open your medicine cabinet. In return it will restore the moisture barrier on your skin when you ever exfoliate and keep your skin baby-ass smooth during the dry days of winter." — So And So
A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars
They're formulated with collagen, retinol and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin, as well as turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review:
"I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" — Daff Laff
An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home
It lifts away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin. It's also available in a two-pack.
Promising review:
"These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! The gloves are not abrasive so they do not leave your skin feeling raw and tender. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" — Ranyah
An acne-fighting face and body wash for anyone with stubborn skin
It's formulated using 10% benzoyl peroxide, and is also available in a 4% benzoyl peroxide formula
.
Promising review:
"For years I have struggled with really embarrassing back acne. I was a field hockey goalie in high school (gross, sweaty pads on my body) and played lacrosse in college (constant sweating under the hot Florida sun). Even after college, my back acne continued and left embarrassing scars. Now I’m 25 and still workout a lot, so my persisting back acne is SO embarrassing. All I ever wanted to do was wear a low open back dress and feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I don’t have health insurance so going to the dermatologist was out of the picture. About to give up and get laser treatment for my back, I ran across this wash and decided to give it a try. And WOW. I actually wish I had taken a before picture, but I think I was too embarrassed by my back to do so. Now I NEVER get back breakouts and it’s even healed some of my scarring!
I’m so happy I found this product!! I wish I had found it years ago!" — joanna youssef
A box of 14 maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads
The pads have extra cushioning to help minimize discomfort. They're available in multiple styles.
Promising review:
"This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!!
I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
It's made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts.
Promising review:
"This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue.
I will most definitely continue to use the product!" — Lauren Erickson
An oil-absorbing face roller
It uses absorbent volcanic stone to soak up any excess oil.
Promising review:
"I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse.
This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." — Jennifer Helseth
A tone-evening glycolic acid peel
Its powerful formula is designed to help fade fine lines, wrinkles and acne scarring.
Promising review:
"It burns!!!! But what do they say about beauty? No pain, no gain lol. I had acne scarring, rough skin, cystic acne, sun damage; there was nothing on the market that worked for me. I needed an entire skin transformation ASAP!! I couldn't afford a $150 chemical peel and I didn't have the patience for those pricey creams and their empty promises, so I went straight to the source. I looked up YouTube tutorials on at-home chemical peels, and read the instructions carefully. I had had a professional chemical peel a few years ago so I already knew it was going to burn. After just ONE peel, my acne was gone within seven days!!!
I used it again after the first seven days (only because my scarring and dark spot were so bad. I do not recommend using it this way). After the second peel I had completely new skin! for about two weeks total it was dry, and flakey but as it states in the directions, this is the removal of the dead skin cells. My skin is SO AMAZING now!!! My makeup even sits better on my face and my regular moisturizer soaks in deeper now. MUST TRY!!!" — Melyssa Aguilera
A set of three multipurpose dermaplaning razors
They'll exfoliate your skin while getting rid of peach fuzz. These are also perfect for shaping your brows when you don't have the time to individually pluck each hair.
Promising review:
"I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least a two to three times week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done.
I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." — Tara D.
A vitamin C serum
It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, retinol and salicylic acid to help brighten skin and clear acne, perfect if you prefer serums with multiple actives so you don't need to apply multiple serums separately. It's available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night and it’s helping me a lot with my post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. (I’m also using benzoyl peroxide-based acne treatment to control my acne while I’m using this product)." — Desiree
An invisible acne spot treatment
It not only goes on clear, but can be worn under makeup.
Promising review:
"I love how moisturizing this cream is while also being exceptionally successful at minimizing or completely clearing up my non-cystic pimples and acne. It smells great too if you love tea tree. It’s like gold for my acne. I can’t recommend it enough!" — Sierra Robinson
A gentle and clarifying kaolin clay face mask
Formulated with coconut powder and baobab oil, this mask can help to calm breakouts without drying out your skin.
Promising review:
"The aroma is the first thing you notice. The texture is light and sensuous, but the most important thing is the effect. My skin feels so wonderfully soft, smooth, and clear. Fully recommend this product." — Elizabeth P.
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant that provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection
Promising review:
"I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" — Zindarella
Differin acne-treatment gel, a water-based and unscented topical retinoid
It's designed to reach deep under your skin to help clear breakouts and prevent new ones from forming. It may also help reduce the risk of acne scarring and hyperpigmentation. Many reviewers say
it improved their skin's texture and tone with consistent use. It's available in two packaging styles and in three sizes.
Since retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, it's important to remember to apply sunscreen during the day. It's also a good idea to use this gel at night (rather than in the morning) to potentially prevent further discomfort.Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonal breakouts once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely not had one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade.
" — Catattack
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Its hydrating formula can help fade dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone.
" — Marc
A fast-working calming cream for skin irritated by acne, sun exposure or shaving
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed!
I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results.
*I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple of seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." — Amazon Customer
A three-pack of moisture-wicking seamless bra liners
They're made from a cotton and bamboo blend, which will not only help with boob sweat but may also alleviate discomfort from underwires. These moisture-wicking liners are gentle and breathable. They're available in women's sizes M–XXL and in several color combos.
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser scrub
It's made with 10% AHA to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flareups. This will help exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling smooth and moisturized. It's available in three sizes and a two-pack.
Promising review:
"Amazing! I am so happy to say this product is a game-changer! I have always been so embarrassed of the extremely red and bumpy skin on my arms above my elbow. I've tried tons of products with zero sign of improvement. I always moisturize daily and nothing has ever helped. I have used this product two times and the skin on my arms is almost all the same color and the bumps are gone!
I could cry I am so grateful for this product. It doesn't have any kind of smell which is perfect cause I can pair it with any moisturizer I like." — Lynn
A skin-repairing body oil
It's chockfull of oils (like vitamin E and vitamin A) that'll help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin-renewal formula can also help fade acne scars, surgery scars and more.
Promising reviews:
"I've tried several things for stretch marks and this is the only thing that's worked. I've had it for about three weeks and I've already noticed huge differences. Once I saw the stretch marks start to disappear, I started using it on scars and marks. They are also fading. And now, for the past three days I've started using it under my eyes, as I have pretty dark circles. It's working on those, too!! This is a miracle oil and you need this in your skincare collection.
" — Amazon Customer
A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream
It's formulated with lidocaine for help numbing pain as well as glycerin for helping reducing friction. Enhanced with anti-inflammatory ingredients, this cream is designed to act quickly and effectively.
Promising review:
"I was hurting horribly so I ordered this cream; I’d never used a cream before and always used a suppository. This product was a little pricey but at this point I didn’t care. I wanted relief! I now work remotely from home so this was affecting my job as I sit all day, and even using a donut wasn’t helping! This cream is great! It gave me fast relief and shrunk the external hemorrhoids! I will definitely purchase this again and keep on hand always! I wish I would have found this product before this time!" — Pam
A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole
It'll help relieve and control flaking, scaling and itching caused by dandruff.
Promising review:
"If I could give this product more than 5 stars then I would!! My husband has suffered from extreme dandruff/psoriasis for years to the point that he would pick constantly at his scalp. I would be able to visually see large sores and peeling skin chunks constantly no matter what shampoo/treatment he would use. I found this product by chance and told my husband about it, who was willing to give it a chance (he’d more than given up on finding a solution to his problem at this point). After two shampoos he said that he absolutely noticed a difference and did not feel that he had to scratch his scalp. His sores healed within a week and now he has a clean, itch- and flake-free scalp!
This stuff worked absolute wonders for us and I would recommend to anyone with slight dandruff issues to extreme psoriasis conditions!" — Tabitha C.
An antiperspirant hand cream
It has a non-greasy and non-irritating formula that can help soothe skin and reduce sweat. It's also available in packs of two and three.
Promising review:
"I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life...it broke me.
As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple of weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother.
It's been two weeks now and it is working. AMAZING." — HECTOR LORENZO
A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream for anyone suffering from dry, cracked and sensitive skin
It helps to restore moisture, promote healing and create a protective layer on the skin's surface that locks in moisture.
Promising review:
"I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within two and a half days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting.
I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands.
" — T.H.