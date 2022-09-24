Popular items from this list include:
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the car upholstery cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop
. My car looks brand-new!" — Michael
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips
Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips
in action.Promising review:
"I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" — Vanessa5o5
A game-changing dishwashing spray
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray
to see it in action!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does!
Like, scary well."
A bagel guillotine
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
An Onset soap eyebrow kit
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
An AirPod cleaning pen
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated.
I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases.
" – APS
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me.
The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell.
I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil
Blume is a women-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil
in action.
Psst — you can use this oil to either spot treat acne or mix it with your moisturizer or a clay mask, *plus* you can wear it under your makeup, so it's super versatile to your needs, too. Promising review
: "Will forever repurchase. As someone who deals with hormonal acne when PMS-ing and the addition of mask acne in the past few months, this has been my lifesaver. It completely got rid of those stubborn breakouts." — Andrea P.
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment
Available in two sizes and a bundle.
Promising review:
"I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one.
Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area
! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it.
It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
The ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
A L'Oréal repairing hair treatment
Promising review: "
Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." — Jennifer BorchersAnother Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair
and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair.
This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A luxuriously creamy CeraVe facial cleanser
Promising review:
"Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
A set of cleaning K-Cups
Also available in a 12-pack.
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
A hand-powered chopper
See it in action here
. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups.
There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." — Valjulia
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
See them in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A shampoo scalp massager
Check it out in action on TikTok here
! Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A jewelry-cleaning stick
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
A cooktop cleaner kit
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop!
We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did.
Hello new clean stove." — Kindle customer
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil
Available in four sizes and a pen applicator.
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
Check it out on TikTok here
! Available in 18 shades.Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying.
It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A carpet cleaner
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover
to see it in action! Available in two sizes and in multi-packs.Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue.
But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
A cruelty-free lengthening Essence mascara
Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
The ever popular Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
Check it out on TikTok here
! Available in two styles.Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it.I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes.
PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
A pack of the Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment
Check these out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A bottle of the TikTok-approved Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
See it on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment
for more deets!
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
Check out this dermatologist reviewing this magical product on TikTok
! Available in three sizes.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
An exfoliating glove with immediate results
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it, it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all." — Kat
A super easy-to-use octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A Denman Hair Brush
See it in action on TikTok here
. Available in three styles and five color sets.Promising review:
"TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3a curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" — mariela
A rubber squeegee brush
Check this out in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy.
But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got.
I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" — Alyssa Frey
And a spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer