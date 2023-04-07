Work/LifeMental Healthanxiety procrastination

This One 'Harmless' Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise

It's incredibly common — but there are ways to cope so you can thrive in your job.

Senior Reporter, Work/Life

Anxiety at work can manifest in many different ways, but procrastination is a common form.
Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images
Anxiety at work can manifest in many different ways, but procrastination is a common form.

Do you catch yourself frequently putting off tasks on your to-do list at work? Instead of moving forward on a project with a looming deadline or being proactive about your overflowing inbox, you feel stuck.

It might not be you ― it’s your worried nervous system. Too often, procrastinating on a work assignment can get dismissed as laziness ― but the habit is actually one of the most common forms of work anxiety.

“The public is likely not aware of the role or extent that the nervous system plays in our day-to-day lives and how it informs our well-being,” said Chicago-based psychotherapist Cathy Ranieri. “In the workplace, when we feel overwhelmed, overworked, or nervous about our job ... the nervous system reacts by assessing it as a potential threat to our safety. For some, this kicks on the fight-or-flight response ... For many people, especially at work, it kicks on the freeze response: procrastination.”

Procrastination is one of the more under-discussed symptoms of anxiety because it’s often seen as a choice rather than a byproduct of a deeper issue. In reality, many cases of procrastination can essentially be avoidance ― a coping technique many people with untreated anxiety tend to engage in.

But experts stress it’s not a useful behavior. Putting off sending that one email can feel like a seemingly harmless act, but the more you avoid your tasks, the more that can actually worsen your anxiety.

“Watch out for your judgmental thoughts like 'I’m lazy' or 'I’m worthless' because these self-criticisms maintain the threat state.”

- Cathy Ranieri, psychotherapist

“Anxiety fuels procrastination by creating a ‘flight’ response,” said Jordan White, a licensed clinical social worker in Florida and Illinois who focuses on adults with anxiety. “Someone with anxiety will feel a need to avoid the topic or task because completing or thinking about completing the task creates a deep worry for them, whether it’s a thought that they would fail or whether it’s a thought of ‘I’m not good enough.’”

It’s not totally your fault if you do this ― this is typically how our brains react when we’re stressed. When you’re super anxious at work, procrastinating can become your body’s way to survive a perceived threat.

“When responsibility piles up, deadlines are approaching, and expectations are overwhelming, procrastination becomes part of the automatic response to the identified threat,” Ranieri said. “In the freeze state, the body is attempting to conserve energy to survive the threat which is why it often feels impossible to get things done. There may be low motivation, fatigue or a feeling of helplessness.”

You can manage anxiety and procrastination at work with a few simple habit changes.
Morsa Images via Getty Images
You can manage anxiety and procrastination at work with a few simple habit changes.

Tips For Tackling Your Anxiety And Procrastination At Work

In the end, avoiding job deadlines just ends up causing us more stress and anxiety. Here are some tips on how to address your procrastination anxiety so you can complete a task:

Create a schedule for your week.

Map out your days so you know exactly what you need to do. “By creating a schedule we are planning out our time and not creating a space to avoid anything,” White said.

Take a break so it feels less daunting.

“I also love to have a client take a break from what they are working on and come back to it,” White said. “Many find that by stepping away, they can come back with fresh eyes and try something a different way.”

Start with the smallest task first.

“Try to execute small tasks to get some easy ‘wins’ first that can both contribute to some momentum and allow you to move into a more parasympathetic nervous system state rather than living in threat,” Ranieri said. “You may start to feel more at ease in this state and therefore more capable.“

Or, if works better for you, do the hard thing first.

“Another way to avoid procrastination is by completing the task you want to avoid first,” White said. “By completing the task you want to avoid first, you aren’t giving yourself a chance to avoid it at all and instead are addressing it.”

Finally, be kind to yourself.

Don’t beat yourself up for the procrastinating you have been doing. Ranieri said to watch out for your judgmental thoughts like “I’m lazy” or “I’m worthless” because these self-criticisms maintain the threat state.

Instead, Ranieri suggested speaking to yourself like you would to a friend or loved one. “Use some self-compassion, like, ‘This is hard for me right now,’” she said.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The 7 Biggest Early Warning Signs You’re Developing Depression

Travel

Don’t Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here’s How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying ‘They’re In A Better Place’ And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You’ll Never Believe They’re Instant

Work/Life

What Trump’s Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Relationships

13 Sex Questions You Probably Haven't Asked Your Partner — But Should

Home & Living

Here's What Most People Miss When Clearing Their Browser Search History

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week