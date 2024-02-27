Producer Lil Rod Accuses Diddy Of Sexual Assault, Harassment

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by music producer Lil Rod Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with another lawsuit.

Producer Lil Rod, whose given name is Rodney Jones, is accusing the media mogul of operating a racketeering enterprise, groping him, forcing him to engage in sexual acts with sex workers and lacing alcohol for the guests in his home, including underaged girls.

“Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album,” the 73-page complaint says. “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. … As a result, Mr. Jones has secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio records of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

The lawsuit not only names Diddy as a defendant but also his 30-year-old son, Justin Dior Combs; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.

In the lawsuit, Lil Rod claims that Diddy forced him to work in the bathroom as Diddy showered and that Diddy engaged in “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his [Lil Rod’s] anus.”

Lil Rod also accused Diddy of drugging him in February 2023 when he woke up unclothed, disoriented and in bed with Diddy and two sex workers.

The lawsuit accuses Khorram of helping Diddy “to groom him [Lil Rod] into accepting a homosexual relationship.”

“Mr. Jones was terrified of Mr. Combs. He felt like he could not tell him no. Mr. Combs consistently made it clear that he has immense power in the music industry and with law enforcement,” the lawsuit said.

It added that Diddy tried to intimidate Lil Rod by showing off his guns. The lawsuit also claims that Diddy admitted to Lil Rod that he was “responsible for” the fatal 1999 shooting of a rapper named Shyne.

The producer also created a GoFundMe page aimed at raising $50,000 for his legal fees.

Lil Rod produced a portion of Diddy’s latest body of work, “The Love Album,” which was released in September 2023, which he says he was underpaid for.

In an Instagram post ahead of the 2024 Grammys, Lil Rod said, “I’m currently nominated on an album I produced at least 9 songs. I should be celebrating but I’m currently quietly fighting for my publishing for months.”

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley told HuffPost.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” she added. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Holley previously represented actor Lindsay Lohan, baseball player Trevor Bauer, actor Danny Masterson and, for a moment, rapper Tory Lanez. She was also on O.J. Simpson’s legal team. Holley did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Diddy was accused last year of sexual violence by four women, starting with Cassie, his ex-girlfriend.

In a damning 35-page complaint, Cassie said Diddy raped her, forced her to be dependent on drugs, forced her to have sex with sex workers and blew up the car of rapper-producer Kid Cudi, at one point a romantic interest of Cassie’s. Though the lawsuit was quietly resolved the following day, it became a launching pad for three more accusers.

One woman claimed she was “being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of ‘revenge porn.’” Another said she was raped by Diddy and singer Aaron Hall.

In a fourth instance, a woman said Diddy, along with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an unnamed man, raped her in 2003 when she was 17.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs said in a December 2023 statement.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he added.

Lil Rod’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.