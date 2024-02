44 Products To Solve Annoying Problems You Just Accepted As A Part Of Life

COSRX’s snail mucin serum

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne,Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, andAfter using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby