44 Products To Solve Annoying Problems You Just Accepted As A Part Of Life

Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender and peppermint
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks
in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days! Promising review:
"Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" — KS2018
A glasses lens cleaner so effective that it blows microfiber cloths out of the water
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not.
I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." — Clair F
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
A clever silicone "Broombi"
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors
. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!
" — Sandra Moyer
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Quick & Clean
is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products. Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open
Promising review
: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." — P. Alscher
A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone with 100 pairs
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger
in action.Promising review:
"Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
A microwave bacon cooker
Promising review
: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." — Amazon customer
COSRX’s snail mucin serum
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus the brand’s snail mucin moisturizer
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer
in action. Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt and tailbone
Comfilife
is a small business that specializes in comfort-based personal care products. Promising review:
"Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car
!" — Nadia
A ponytail beanie
Promising review:
"I have very big curly hair, so I could never find one of these that fit well — they just didn’t look right. I love this hat! It’s so easy to wear and it goes with everything. I just pull my big pony or bun through and it sits in the same spot the whole time!" — Kindle customer
A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane.
My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free.
You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude.
" — Thomasina
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that can bring plants back from the brink of death
Promising review:
"I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." — victoria
A set of YogaToes Gems for potential bunion, plantar fasciitis, and foot pain relief
Check with your doctor before starting any new personal care regimen. Note: these should be worn barefoot, and not while wearing any shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the Yoga Toes
in action. Promising review:
"I have an overlapping toe and a bunion that just started to form on one foot. I use the YogaToes daily for 15–30 minutes to help create space between the toes and relax the feet.
I love how my feet feel when I take them off and start walking around. My feet feel stronger and more relaxed. I am a fitness instructor and also teach yoga. I use them before class for a few minutes. They help me feel more grounded as I move.
" — Deirdre Sherman
An AirPod cleaning pen to gently dig into the nooks and crannies of your charger and speakers
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A knee stabilizer band for knee pain relief both in the short term and long term
Promising review:
"I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees.
Those one-size-fits-all knee braces that cover the whole knee, those knee sleeves that cover the whole knee, a patella brace with a strap for the thigh and just below the knees with a padding that covered the back of my knee. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain,
and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" — Angela
A set of bra strap extenders so you can keep your beloved favorite bras and stay nice and comfy
Promising review:
"These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and my girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room!
Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" — Ally McCoy
Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the paw cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"Saw this product on TikTok so I had to try it. Love the soft bristles on top. My pup hates getting their paws cleaned and I’ve tried everything from wipes to paw cleaners.
These were more comfortable for my pup while allowing for a good clean. I like that you can just use a towel to wipe off. Love that it's unscented and that you can remove the bristles
." — Amazon customer
A sleek flat travel water bottle
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy this water bottle and I’ve never been more pleased with a purchase. It was delivered exactly as expected, even better. The size is perfect for inside a purse, book bag, or suitcase. I ordered the gray and it's so understated.
Beyond satisfied with this TikTok purchase." — Christina Carson
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams or Slack
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help take care of painful razor bumps, ingrown hair and razor burn
Promising review: "
After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving
. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving
even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet clips
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips
in action. Pinion Pins
is a small business specializing in home improvement products. Promising review:
"I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart
. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." — Abigayle Mishler
A set of Bottle Bright tablets
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and gave it a try. May I say the results were golden! My husband uses the same Yeti everyday for coffee and the inside was stained pretty bad. I put this tablet in, gave it a wash and it looks brand new!!!!!!! Also took away that coffee smell!" — Kelsey
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin
Promising review:
"I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing.
Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!"
— Vanessa
An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind
Promising review:
"These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy.
Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use.
I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" — Alana
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Promising review
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A universal stroller cup holder
Check out a TikTok of the universal cup holder
in action. Ryan & Rose
is a family-owned small business that specializes in parenting and home products. Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! Our stroller does not have a cup holder, now I can hold my drink or my phone/keys/sunglasses.
I also bought two more so our boys can keep their water bottles in one spot since they lose them all the time. I’ve put them in the house and I’ve hung them in the car. I think I need 10 more of these things
. Must have product." — Healthnut
An earwax removal kit
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews
to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals. Promising review:
"My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up.
A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit.
Had to have been deep in there." — fixitforgood
A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow
Bonus: T
here's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories. Promising review:
"I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between.
I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." — Miss_Beck
A bottle of odor-banishing Poo-Pourri spray to keep your bathroom happy
Promising review:
"What can I say other than this stuff WORKS! I bought this for a recent cruise my husband and I went on. Definitely a must for small spaces like a cruise stateroom. The scent was great and long lasting. It worked WAY better than using a cover-up bathroom spray like Glade.
I’ve since bought a few bottles of the lavender vanilla scent (which I like even more). If you haven’t ever tried Poo-Pourri, you’re missing out and should buy it now!" — reachforthestars
An oh-so-relieving seatbelt shoulder pad
Promising review:
"These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well!
I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." — KE J
A set of Snug Plugs for anyone whose outlets are in their Loosey Goosey era
Snug Plugs
is a small business that specializes in home improvement products. Promising review:
"I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den.
Yay! I highly recommend this product." — KSay
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes that work for up to seven days after application
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction! Promising review:
"So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found
that has made the quality of my life so much better!" — Amazon customer
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds in the shower
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
A investworthy tube of Nerdwax to keep your glasses from treating the bridge of your nose like a Slip N' Slide
Nerdwax
is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products. Promising review:
"I can see why it's one of the most successful products seen on Shark Tank.Truly a game changer
. I thought I would forever struggle with my glasses moving down my nose all day long but this really keeps them put! One less annoyance to deal with while wearing glasses.
I already know ill be a lifelong customer for this product." — M.L. Gomez
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites
Bug Bite Thing
is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free
is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings