34 Products With Before And After Photos That'll Inspire You To Get Your Life Together

A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails
"My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." — M. Hill
A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses
"OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" — JMart
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
"I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" — SEM1969
A jar of super moisturizing hand cream
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve
A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A chainmail scrubber
Non Toxic Home Shop is a small biz based in Florida.
"I am happy I bought this! Saves me a lot of time cleaning my cast irons! Perfect investment." — Nicholas
A hair finishing stick to take care of those annoying flyaways
"I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." — Shannon Hurley
An edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs
"Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Seabea2013
A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A descaling solution
"I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar.I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." — Lenore
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
"These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
A wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo
"This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." — Moo Moo
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" — Very Satisfied!!
A pack of natural green tea blotting sheets
"I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" — Noopur D.
An all-natural oven scrub
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in cleaning products.
"Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." — Jessie Bono
A set of bestselling dividers
"No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson
A pack of thin velvet hangers
"The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." — ChristineSD
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner
"Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanlauren
A jetted tub cleaner
"Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" — Ann
A carpet cleaner
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner
for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
A shower door cleaner
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a non abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
A grout paint marker
This won't clean your grout but it'll make it look brand-new.
"I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
A cooktop cleaning kit
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
"As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi
Heavy-duty cleaning wipes
"I think these wipes are made out of magic because they can clean just about anything with very little effort! One wipe cleaned my ENTIRE BATHTUB, including the hard water buildup and some residual soap scum. The wipe stayed wet for the entire use, and there was absolutely no sweating involved. I hate cleaning but I was so pumped about the tub, I took wipe #2 to my hood vent and good golly, it's like it's brand-new. I've told everyone I know to buy these." — JenM
A stain remover
"I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." — Bianca Green
A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit
"So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." — Whitney
A gas range cleaning spray
"This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." — Daniel
A bestselling and surprisingly inexpensive argan oil hair mask
"My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa
A jewelry cleaning stick
"This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray
A broom for pet and human hair
"I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
A wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
This handy spray is a wrinkle remover, static remover, odor eliminator, fabric refresher, and an ironing aid. All you have to do is spray it on the garment, tug it a bit, smooth it out, and hang it up. Within minutes, it should be good to go!
"This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." — Kayla
A food container lid organizer
"This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn
An all-purpose scrubber kit
"I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry