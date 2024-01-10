I find that hearing about other people’s intentions for the new year can help me stay on track with my own. And while products can’t solve everything, they can certainly help with realizing goals, especially those having to do with organization, cleanliness, cooking and fitness, to name just a few arenas.
I’m also convinced that some of the most interesting shopping recommendations often come from shopping writers, who spend days researching the absolute best and most compelling products around. So for ideas for buys to start the new year off right, we asked our team of shopping editors to share what they’re investing in for a smoother 2024. Read on for recommendations including meal prepping hacks, sustainable cleaning finds, affordable home fitness and more.
