We Write About The Absolute Best Products For A Living. Here’s What We’re Using To Start 2024 Off Right.

Here’s what’s worth investing in for a smoother year.
I find that hearing about other people’s intentions for the new year can help me stay on track with my own. And while products can’t solve everything, they can certainly help with realizing goals, especially those having to do with organization, cleanliness, cooking and fitness, to name just a few arenas.

I’m also convinced that some of the most interesting shopping recommendations often come from shopping writers, who spend days researching the absolute best and most compelling products around. So for ideas for buys to start the new year off right, we asked our team of shopping editors to share what they’re investing in for a smoother 2024. Read on for recommendations including meal prepping hacks, sustainable cleaning finds, affordable home fitness and more.

Wool dryer balls
"I don't like using dryer sheets, and have found that wool dryer balls are just as effective. I love that I can use them for months at a time. I've had my last set for over two years and it's time to replace them with a new set. They're worth every penny and my clothes come out of the dryer looking and feeling great without that slimy dryer sheet feeling." — Lourdes Avila Uribe,senior shopping writer

These wool dryer balls both soften clothes and speed up drying time. They promise to last for over one thousand loads.
$19.95+ at Amazon
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt for baths
"I have really been leaning into the bath life recently, and try to always have these classic soaking solutions on hand. They help to relax tired muscles, smell delish and leave me feeling refreshed." — Uribe
$5.87 at Amazon
A tube of Dieux Skin's Instant Angel moisturizer
"I have to majorly switch up my skin care in the winter months to accommodate how dry and parched it gets. Despite being pretty oily throughout the rest of the year, I require max hydration in the winter. I've swapped my usual lightweight moisturizer for this one from Dieux, as I did last winter as well. It deeply moisturizes, supports and repairs damaged skin thanks to a healing blend of ceramides, peptides, glycerine, squalane and more. It's fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, though those with acneic skin may find it to be a bit too thick." — Uribe
$45+ at Dieux Skin
Clear dividers for tidying shelves
"I’d like to think that I’m a pretty organized person, but I would also be lying if I said there weren’t some areas of my life that are in desperate need of tidying up. Specifically, my closet. This year I am determined to transform it into a space that’s easy to find things and that I’m happy to go into every day, and I truly think these clever shelf dividers might be able to help. I have two rows of wrapping shelves at the top of my closet that currently house too many clothes, bags and other random items that have [accumulated] over the years. These easy-to-install acrylic shelves simply slide onto existing shelves to create custom-sized separate sections, preventing clothing and other items from toppling over one another. I like that this is a 12-pack so there will be enough dividers for both rows of shelves or have spares in case one cracks." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$39.99 at Amazon
An affordable, high-performing Buture cordless vacuum
"My least favorite chore may very well be cleaning the floors, a task I despised even more after the final battle with my Dyson stick vacuum ended in a fit of rage and a trip to the dumpster. Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped my 2024 dreams of having perpetually immaculate rugs and crumb-free hardwood floors and this strikingly similar, yet much more affordable, model from Amazon has helped make that significantly easier. It caught my eye a couple months ago for the simple fact that it was highly rated and had a slew of impressive reviews (plus I got it at an ever bigger discount than it already is). It definitely feels a little cheaper than the name brand, but performs virtually no differently, in my opinion. The suction is deceptively powerful, it’s a dream to maneuver beneath beds and couches and I absolutely love the bright light on the head of the vacuum that makes it very easy to see hair and dust on the floors. I will also say it’s much simpler to clean the filter and debris receptacle than its pricier doppelgänger because it detaches from the motor portion and comes entirely apart so everything gets completely emptied and the suction isn’t compromised. The only downside is that it doesn’t come with an upholstery attachment, however if you’ve saved the one that came with your Dyson, it actually fits." — Flores
$129.99 with coupon at Amazon
A hardshell rolling Monos suitcase
"One thing I vowed to do more of this year is travel and I figured if I invested enough in a high-quality suitcase then I would have no choice but to follow through and put it to good use. My old checked luggage had served me decently well throughout the years, but after the wheels recently gave out and it became impossible to maneuver throughout the airport, I decided on this large hard-sided suitcase from Monos as its replacement. Fresh out of the box, I could tell right away that these wheels were the real deal: slightly oversized, incredibly smooth to roll across a variety of terrains (yes, I took it outside on the street for a test run) and seemingly durable enough to withstand everything I put my luggage through. I also really appreciate the dual layers of organization pockets (which even includes shoe sleeves!) that are built into the suitcase’s dividers, which is different from most large luggages that I’ve seen that usually only have one. The rest of the interior is just as thoughtfully designed and the exterior includes a TSA lock and a high-grade aluminum telescoping handle. So far, I think it’s going to live up to the Monos reputation and even makes me a little eager to board a plane." — Flores
$320+ at Monos (regularly $355)
A pack of reusable Swedish dishcloths
"I bought these back in December, but I am VERY excited to my year off with a fresh new pack of Swedish Dishcloths, which fellow Shopping team-er Lourdes Avila Uribe first turned me onto. As I stated in our end-of-year roundup, I bought my first 10-pack of these economical cleaning cloths in June of 2022, so that set lasted us over a year. And my family uses them HARD. Imagine not having to buy sponges for all of 2024 (and beyond)! It feels so liberating." — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$17+ at Amazon
A six-pack of 24-ounce Mason jars for food prepping a week's worth of meals
"I need to get back into my meal prep routine, and something I know I can do is make a huge batch of soup or stew on the weekend and jar it into individual servings. I use these 24-ounce jars, which fit a big serving of soup and a big hunk of bread. It's nice seeing these filled up in my fridge, knowing I can either grab one for an office lunch or heat it up at dinnertime. This size also fits sizable layered salads, another packed-lunch fave." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
$27.99 at Amazon
A new pair of running shoes (Nike Zoom Fly 5)
"I ran over 400 miles last year and ignored my Nike app's suggestion to 'retire my shoes' after 300 miles... and I'm feeling it. There's a reason you should replace your shoes after putting in a lot of mileage — while they may look fresh and clean (I run indoors on a treadmill), the structure breaks down and you lose the support that's essential to keeping your muscles, ligaments and bones feeling good. I'm going to snag a fresh pair of these Zoom Flys, which provide a ton of cushioning to make it feel like you're bouncing on a cloud. These are men's running shoes, but I prefer them over women's because of the sleek design and also the lower ankle profile (it doesn't cut into my ankle bones the way women's shoes do). Just size down 1 1/2 sizes if you normally wear women's sizing (I wear a women's 9, so I wear a men's 7 1/2). I'm eyeing these in the hot pink color." — Aiken
$118.70+ at Nike (regularly $160+)
A plastic Yeti Yonder 25-ounce water bottle
"OK, I know everyone and their mother already has their holy grail reusable water vessel, but... if you, like me, are in a life's journey of trying to hydrate during the day, I would love to put you all back onto using a reasonable-sized hard plastic one. My birthday is in early January and my sweet father got not one but two of these super lightweight plastic Yeti water bottles. At first I was a little skeptical (they're not vacuum insulated, they're not enormous, etc.) but after using one for a day... I was hooked. It reminds me of a Nalgene or Camelback the popular girls had in high school, which frankly, I didn't even know was something I wanted in a water bottle, but now is. It's super lightweight and leakproof, so it's easy to toss into a gym back or your car. I find the size actually encourages me to drink more water. There's a sense of satisfaction of drinking it all and needing a refill. I'm excited to take it hiking and camping in warmer seasons, but for now I love it for yoga and rotting in bed." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$25 at Amazon
A muffin tin for meal prepping
"Who knew the key to meal-prepping things I would actually eat during the week was a silly little muffin tin? It all started when a friend got me onto those mini egg bite things from Starbucks. I now make those at home, keeping a bunch in the freezer, so I always have a little protein-heavy snack when I'm starting to become hangry. I got so inspired from my egg bites, I've been making all sorts of savory dinner-type food in my muffin tin: mini meat loafs, ground turkey and feta bites, buffalo chicken bites, you name it. I don't really bake, so I never thought to get a muffin tin for myself, but now I'm thinking about getting a second one." — Wynne
$8.99 at Amazon
A fresh set of Target cotton sateen sheets
"This year, I want to replace items that aren't serving me with ones that will, sooner rather than later. One immediate example is replacing a pair of itchy sheets that I've been holding onto with these sateen cotton Target ones, which I own and love in another print. The Target set is super affordable while feeling high-quality — thick, soft and smooth. You certainly wouldn't guess they're under $50." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$22.50+ at Target
A Ready Rocker portable rocker
"I'm also hoping to work on my posture, so the Ready Rocker has been a welcome addition. It helps me sit up straighter on the couch or in chairs, and I notice a difference in my back pain whenever I use it, no doubt thanks to its ergonomic lumbar support. It's designed to work like a portable rocking chair, and you do get a nice 'rock' on it with some effort, which I believe is beneficial for my back, too. I'm sure it would also be soothing for parents to use with young ones." — Zovickian
$84.15 at Amazon (regularly $99)$99 at Ready Rocker
An under-desk treadmill
"I finally bit the bullet and bought an under-desk treadmill, as I'm hoping to make daily activity more accessible this year while I work from home. I chose this one based off a personal recommendation and it's proven well worth the cost. It was easy to put together and even carry up stairs by myself, plus it's slim enough to easily store under my bed when it's not in use, with wheels that help with moving it around. I'm really looking forward to working it into my routine. I also appreciate that it provides speed up to 5 mph, so I can use it to jog as well as walk." — Zovickian
$159+ at Amazon
A daily planner pad
"I'm a stickler for physical paper planners, but lately I've been trying out alternatives to 'bound' planner books. I'm really enjoying this planner pad, with pages you can tear off (and even tear up) after the day is done, which I'm finding extremely satisfying (and useful, since you get to start each day with a new, top-sheet page — essentially a clean slate). I still keep a regular planner book for appointments, but I'm loving this planner pad for helping me prioritize my tasks for the day, both work and personal. Its inclusion of a 'grateful for' and 'accomplishments' section is a cherry on top, since I'm trying to be more conscious about reflecting on gratitude this year." — Zovickian
$12 at Etsy$12 at Unicorn Eclipse
A set of drawer organizers for socks and undies
"I'm determined that 2024 will be the year I get my drawers and closets organized. I bought a set of these handy dividers late last year and COULD NOT BELIEVE what a difference they made in my underwear drawer, and I just ordered a set of sock-specific dividers to tackle my sock drawer. I saw these products suggested many times before I finally gave in and bought them, and now I can't imagine doing daily life without. If your goal is to get things sorted and keep them that way, these will get you 99% of the way there." — Janie Campbell, senior shopping editor
4-piece organizer set: $11.86 at Amazon2-pack sock organizers: $9.97 at Amazon

