An affordable, high-performing Buture cordless vacuum

"My least favorite chore may very well be cleaning the floors, a task I despised even more after the final battle with my Dyson stick vacuum ended in a fit of rage and a trip to the dumpster. Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped my 2024 dreams of having perpetually immaculate rugs and crumb-free hardwood floors and this strikingly similar, yet much more affordable, model from Amazon has helped make that significantly easier. It caught my eye a couple months ago for the simple fact that it was highly rated and had a slew of impressive reviews (plus I got it at an ever bigger discount than it already is). It definitely feels a little cheaper than the name brand, but performs virtually no differently, in my opinion. The suction is deceptively powerful, it’s a dream to maneuver beneath beds and couches and I absolutely love the bright light on the head of the vacuum that makes it very easy to see hair and dust on the floors. I will also say it’s much simpler to clean the filter and debris receptacle than its pricier doppelgänger because it detaches from the motor portion and comes entirely apart so everything gets completely emptied and the suction isn’t compromised. The only downside is that it doesn’t come with an upholstery attachment, however if you’ve saved the one that came with your Dyson, it actually fits." — Flores