Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Available in two shades.Promising review:
"Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger.
I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." — Monica T.
A pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap for sensitive skin
Joesoef Skin Care
is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products. Promising review:
"I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. T
his has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize.
" — Sandy G
An affordable pair of strappy support sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles.
Promising review
: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures.
I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." — Ashley Russell
E.l.f. Power Grip Primer for making makeup last
Promising review:
"I wanted to try this for the longest time and I finally got it and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin.
This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." — Megan Lindstrom
An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" — Cheyenne
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
TruSkin Naturals
is a small business that specializes in skincare products. Promising review
: "TruSkin Vitamin C Skin Serum has been nothing short of a revelation for my skincare routine. From the very first application, I could tell this was a game-changer
. The serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers a powerful punch of hydration and brightness to my complexion. Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dark spots and an overall more even skin tone.
" — Maxpower
An ultra-sheer SPF 60 sunscreen serum
Promising review:
"I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with make-up and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it, no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling.
It's def lightweight but provides great protection." — Emily Haynes
A buildable Lego cherry blossom
Promising review
: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets
are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." — Jeremy Moeller
A pair of retro-style rounded square aviator sunglasses
Available in 15 styles.
Promising review:
"These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing on.
The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune.
" — Amazon customer
Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion
Promising review:
"Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on.
Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy.
It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing.
" — Dragonheart Jo
Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out. Promising review
: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon!
Not to mention it smells divine!" — Penelope
A nine-pair set of hypoallergenic gold hoop earrings
Also available in silver and rose gold.
Promising review:
"I'm picky when it comes to jewelry and love these. They haven't tarnished on me at all or hurt my ears, and the gold isn't tacky looking. Love the variety and you can't beat the pricing. Also, a great gift!" — Marisa
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A set of slow-fizzing dreamy lavender shower steamers
Body Restore
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. This comes in a set of 15 steamers and also available in a variety pack.Promising review
: "I LOVE these shower steamers!! They smell heavenly and last through my entire shower and then some. I have them on a subscription. The scent fills my bathroom and then into my bedroom and hallway when I open the door after my shower!!
I have gifted these to many friends and now they all have fallen in love with them. You won't regret this purchase!" — KhiKhi
Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo for dandruff and scalp psoriasis
Promising review:
"This stuff really helped eliminate the dry flakes I was having.
Every once in a while my scalp goes through a period where it’s just so dry and itchy. I use this stuff once and it’s drastically improved! I used to use the scented one, but honestly I really dislike the smell. When I found this scentless one I was so happy! It really works, trust me.
" — Amanda S.
Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm
Available in six formulations.
Promising review:
"Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!
! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I
love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" — Kristy
A breezy long-sleeve crochet swimsuit cover-up
Available in sizes S–XXL and 22 styles.
Promising review:
"A must-have! This cover-up is perfect! The sleeve length is dreamy. Truly, I've been looking for a cover-up like this since my teens and nothing was ever just right.
If you're on the fence, just do it! Material feels nice. It is a smidge heavy to me, but it will be perfect for the evenings around the pool or on the beach." — Keirsten
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Promising review:
"I love this product and have noticed a huge difference when using it consistently. I am on the younger side and don’t have the worst under eye bags, but on those occasional mornings where my eyes are puffy with somewhat visible dark circles, this product definitely does the trick! Honestly love all the Good Molecules products." — Hayden Smith
E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Promising review
: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product.
The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." — Haley McCaulley
Kitsch's overnight heatless curls set
This product is designed for use on all hair types
. Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Honestly, I was so surprised by how well this worked on my hair. The first night, I tried it on two-day hair that was completely dry, and I still woke up with curls the next morning.
The following day, I tried it after washing my hair and put it in when my hair was slightly damp, and the curls the next day were so full and bouncy. The curls have lasted really well throughout the day,
and I didn’t end up having a flat spot in the middle of the back from separating the two halves of hair to wrap them. Overall, this makes getting ready in the morning so much easier, and
I am so glad I have a heatless option to doing my hair now." — Megan MacGregor
An affordable, elegant gold-plated paperclip-style necklace
Available in two finishes and five other styles.
Promising review
: "You can't tell it's not solid gold. I've worn this every day for nearly a month, and it still looks fantastic.
This is, I think, my fourth or fifth Pavoi
purchase (specifically for their gold-plated jewelry) in the last year or so, and honestly, I won't order any other brand. Pavoi gives Vermeil a run for their money. The quality is that good.
I've yet to have a single piece change in color, chip, or tarnish. All look just as good as the day I got them." — Candy H.
A pomade hair wax stick designed to tame flyaways
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on YouTube and immediately wanted to try it. I have curly hair which I love but sometimes I just want to put it in a ponytail and go on with my day. This is a time saver for all those little hairs that tend to stick up or don't want to stay in place.
I’m not a fan of hairspray, and this even smells nice. I believe it’s a light coconut smell. Overall satisfied, and you don’t need to use much. I took it with me on vacation, and it saved me time in the evening from having to deal with bad hair days." — Blanca Perez
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An affordable and lengthening mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review:
"AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." — patrick hauk
Acure Brightening Facial Scrub
Promising review
: "It’s a pleasant, gritty scrub that doesn’t hurt my face with salt or anything that feels like sandpaper. It’s moisturizing, exfoliating and lovely. I follow up with my skin oil, serums and moisturizer. My makeup goes on like butter. I’ll buy this again." — JBF
A botanical-infused skin care oil that can reduce the appearance of scars
Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
A convertible laptop backpack
Available in four styles.
Promising review:
"This bag is very well made, and is also water resistant. It has plenty of room for laptop and papers, folders, and cords. I love that it is versatile and I can wear it on my back or carry it like a tote bag, and it’s stylish looking!" — michelle vastano
A sweet and nutty hair and body mist
Available in five scents.
Promising review:
"The hype off TikTok is real about this scent. It’s very warm and vanilla smelling. Almost like a beachy vibe. I hate how no one would give me any kind of explanation on how it smelled, but glad I jumped on the band wagon with this one." — Karli Bullins