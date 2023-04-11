Shoppingbefore and after

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Like an ink remover that can even remove Sharpie marks — sometimes you have to see it with your own eyes to believe it.
Jenae Sitzes

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A beloved Folex carpet cleaner to finally tackle that stain on your white carpet
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered

"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
$6.65+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pictures because the results are unbelievable with no scrubbing or elbow grease. We have a stone floor/wall shower with stupid large and annoyingly mold prone grout lines. I used it per the directions and rinsed with hot hot water the next morning, and couldn’t believe all the crap that rinsed off. Seriously worth every penny!" —Kate
$19.54+ at Amazon
3
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A ChomChom pet hair roller
See it in action on TikTok!

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
$24.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!

Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
$12.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A jar of The Pink Stuff that works miracles on so many messes
Check out this TikTok where BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive. And for another testimonial, peep this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan!

Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
$5.97 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!

Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe
$6.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
$8.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A professional-strength grout cleaner
Promising review: "I have a white tile floor and I was pretty sure the grout was white also, but it was hard to tell since it was so dirty. I had tried many different methods to clean the grout, with limited or no success, so I gave this product a whirl, and was very pleased with the results. Essentially, you squeeze the bottle, aiming for the grout lines, but in reality, it's a little hard to control, but eventually finds its way to the recessed grout lines, and then let it sit. I let mine sit for 10 minutes. You then need to use a scrub brush to 'agitate' the solution, and it lifted up an amazing amount of grime. You have to wipe up the dirty solution, which sometimes gets into the grout again, so a second application may be needed depending on how dirty your grout is. I have a 6'x6' tiled area on my bathroom floor, so it's a small area, and ended up using about half of the bottle, so this is fairly expensive, but in my opinion, it's well worth the expense because it's the only thing that's worked." —Joseph Canas
$21.95 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses
Promising review: "I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked. It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!"—Halk
$9.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
An ink remover for that ink- or permanent marker-stained item you thought was a lost cause
For permanent markers specifically, reviewers say it does take some time and scrubbing, but they were able to get most if not all of the stain out with persistence!

Promising reviews: "Imagine large blobs of permanent blue Sharpie on a white football uniform. Now imagine that the ink had sat on the garment for over a week before the uniform was washed and dried by a mom completely unaware of the ink blobs. This product took out 95%+ of the ink and was easy to use.Now said kiddo does not look like the only one with a spotted jersey. A+ result." —Baby B's Mom

"Amodex took ink out of my expensive scrubs. A pen leaked in my pocket and made a thick glob of ink stain on the scrub jacket and a little on the pants. After using the Amodex and washing in cold water, there is no evidence of a stain and the fabric looks exactly how it looked before the stain. There was no damage or discoloration of the fabric. Thank you, Amodex. This product just saved me the $75 that it would have cost to replace the scrubs." —Michelle hammer
$11.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A set of L.A. Girl Pro blemish and under-eye correctors
Promising review: "I have hereditary dark circles. I could hibernate all winter and wake up my first day of spring, and you'd still think I was tired. Nothing ever seems to help. In fact most of the expensive makeup that everyone raves about I find illuminates my dark circles if anything. It's a battle I realized long ago I'd probably never win. I heard good things about this concealer and being the price point is very attractive, I figured I'd give it a go, but I didn't expect much. I was very impressed. This is the best thing I've found yet honestly. It will now be a staple in my makeup bag always!" —DawnMarr
$12 for a 3-pack at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel tongue scraper to fight stinky breath
Promising review: "This product works!! High quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold, and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
$9.99 for a 2-pack at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An enzymatic dog toothpaste that'll help you keep your pup's dental hygiene under control
This no-rinse, non-foaming toothpaste comes in two yummy flavors that dogs will love (peanut butter or poultry!). For best results, it's recommended to brush their teeth at least 2–3 times per week.

Promising reviews: "The dogs love this stuff. The picture attached is only after two weeks of use (brushing two times a day). The dogs love the flavor and actually think of tooth brushing as a treat now. I also put it in a chew toy for them to chew on to help brush their own teeth. We used children tooth brushes at first to help her gums adjust and now use an actual dog toothbrush." —Paisley

"I thought I would never be able to remove the tartar on my dog’s teeth unless I go to the vet. But after brushing her teeth for 2–3 weeks, the thick and hard tartar began to fall off. The result is unbelievable." —Amazon Customer
$6.89+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A portable Bissell Little Green machine if your sofa, chairs, and carpet have seen better days
The Bissell Little Green machine offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a three-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

Promising review: "Two months ago we got a 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
$109.59 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A pack of Bottle Bright tablets, because your water bottle is probably disgusting
Simply fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let it fizz for 15–30 minutes, and then give it a thorough rinsing before drinking from it!

Promising review: "Saw this on BuzzFeed, had to give it a try. Used it on our stainless steel coffee carafe that I have been trying to get clean for two years. The coffee stains inside just would not come out, no matter how much vinegar, dish detergent or scrubbing I did. Until today!! Hot water and tablet in, let it sit for three hours, and UNBELIEVABLE. Where has this Bottle Bright been all my life?? I can’t wait to use it on all my travel coffee mugs. Can you please make tablets for all my cleaning needs?! This was about the easiest thing I have ever done. Love it. Highly recommend!" —Someone
$8 for a 12-pack at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
Some wart-removing pads you stick on like they're regular bandages
Promising review: "I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandage. Amazing!!" —K Pic
$6.99+ for a 14-pack at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if your leafy green friends keep dying
Promising review: "Must-have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala H.
$3.62 for 48 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A Nuvo cabinet paint kit in case you've been itching to renovate your kitchen
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush.

Promising review: "Unbelievable results. This product surpassed our expectations. We were skeptical because it did not seem like enough paint. Wow, we did two coats and still have half a can left. We did prep the whole kitchen with tape and contractor protection paper. First coat went on very fast and I couldn't figure out the amount to apply, but after the first cabinet it became clear that it did not cover like the first coat of paint. It was thin like satin. When we applied the second coat, oh my gosh, it was just beautiful. We did take the doors off and painted them separately in the basement. We did no sanding, no top coat, because you do not need it. We did label the doors, which made the installation back easier. Would purchase this product again. Our neighbors cannot believe that we did the painting ourselves, because it looks professional. Transformation of our kitchen is priceless. Buy buy buy the product." —Brad Isley

Available in nine colors.
$66+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A cuticle oil if you've nearly given up on your poor peeling nails and shredded cuticles
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
$9.90+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
An antifungal tea tree balm made to target all sorts of somewhat embarrassing skin conditions
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
$32.50 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An odor-eliminating spray
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for noncarpet use.

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
$19.97 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bottle of wood polish and conditioner to bring furniture back to life
Promising review: "I am a middle-aged antiquer who loves wood and authenticity. This product rejuvenates aged wood leaving the antique finishes in place. It really does just hydrate and polish your wood. We literally were running around the house arguing over who got to hold the bottle as we treated all of the wood in our home. The transformation is unbelievable! We are so happy with it we ordered three more right away and are planning a wine/polish weekend. Everything it touches turns out amazing, from my grandmother's 150-year-old wood-framed mirror to our 40-year-old china hutch. There is not a better product on the market. Buy this, you will not regret it." —K.A.S.
$9.98 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment boasting a pretty incredible track record
Promising review: "My son was having issues with cystic type acne on his forehead after he went camping for two weeks this summer. It was red, lumpy and painful. Washing his face and using regular acne treatment wasn't helping at all. I found TreeActiv on Amazon before heading to the dermatologist and was so glad I did! Saw results after one use. See the before and after pictures. Only one month between the two photos. Redness is gone, lumps are gone, just working on clearing up red scars. Love this stuff!!" —Lynn
$19.95 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable Finishing Touch electric razor made to give you such a smooth and flawless shave
It features 18K gold plated heads to contour every curve on your leg. Reviewers with disabilities or injuries also say it makes it way easier to get the job done!

BTW, this is solely for use on legs, do NOT use under your arms!

Promising review: "LOVE IT! This is now my favorite hair remover. It's so easy and comfortable to use, leaving my legs soft and smooth from top to bottom. There was no discomfort or irritation at all. Smoothly gliding around/over ankles, back of the knees, and blind curves. I have found using this is actually a relaxing experience." —Jez
$39.88 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A wheel cleaner that'll trick everyone in the neighborhood into thinking you just got new wheels
Promising review: "It will take one look from your friends to say 'Did you buy some new wheels?' This stuff is absolutely amazing. For the full effect, dismount your wheel, spray the back. Go do something for 10 minutes. Wash with water, no scrubbing needed. Turn the rim face up, do it again. Do the rest of your rims, and don't forget the tire protectant when you reinstall them. This stuff will handle salt, road tar, off-road dirt and mud — you get it dirty, it comes clean. Where was this stuff when I was racing off-road?" —johnfcon
$16.49 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo if your hair is thinning
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
$11.95 at Amazon
27
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
An all-natural scour paste capable of cutting through even the thickest, nastiest grime
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado, and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy swears by this stuff: "I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime. 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success), we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"

Promising review: "Buyer beware: don’t buy just one!! Learn from my mistake, and buy at least two jars because this stuff is INCREDIBLE. I used it on my textured shower floor. It was EASIER to clean and required less scrubbing than any other product I’ve used, including CLR. If you have black matte bathroom fixtures, this is the stuff you need. My shower and sink drains look brand new. My other favorite part about this scour paste, is the fact that I don’t need to use any paper towels. Just a wet rag to wipe it all down at the end. I will be buying more jars for myself and to give to my friends because this stuff is absolutely amazing. You won’t regret it!" —littleashleyshortcak
$14.83+ at Esty
28
www.amazon.com
An antibacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" —Lauren Erickson
$24.99
29
www.amazon.com
A fungal nail renewal formula
To use, you just apply a thin layer twice a day (morning and night) to the affected area and under the edge of the nail for a week — after that, switching to applying once per day at night.

Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. Even below the quick. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
$19.28 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A fabric defuzzer that will prove your well-worn sweater and cardigans aren't a lost cause
Promising review: "TikTok made me get it. I have a few favorite sweaters and was super upset when these little lint balls started popping up. I was looking for ways to remove them and stumbled upon this fabric shaver and my life has been changed! I absolutely LOVE it. 100/10." —Ruth
$13.99 at Amazon
31
The Fizz Whizz / Etsy
A pack of laundry detergent fizzes for those particularly stubborn laundry loads that keep coming out stained and smelly
These laundry detergent fizzes can be used in both loads of white and colors and work for both front and top-loading machines. They're naturally scented and free of sulfate and phosphate!

The Fizz Whiz is a small business based in Brandon, Florida.

Promising review: "All I can say is 'Wow!' I was skeptical to use this because I have softened water and tabs do not dissolve in my washer. But I decided to try it because of all of the positive reviews. I put two tabs in my top load washer and washed a vest that had a nasty sweat ring stain around the collar. I previously soaked the vest for six hours in another whitener but that stain was still noticeable. After washing it ONE TIME with these tabs, that sweat stain is gone! I am very impressed and will keep these tabs on my Favorites list!" —Miriah
$16 for 50 at Etsy
32
www.amazon.com
A hard-water stain remover made to leave your shower doors sparkling clear
Promising review: "OK, here is the first review in my life, as I usually can't be bothered. This product shocked me and deserves to be famous. It completely blew my mind. I have no idea what kind of magic is in this bottle but I have tried literally everything to remove the hard water drops/film/residue from our glass shower door. I'm talking hard, white texture that you cannot scratch off at all! For two years. I came across this, ordered, put some on a sponge, drew a square to test it out, a couple of minutes later rubbed it slightly and ran outside screaming for hubby to come see the miracle of the glossy again, see-through shower door! Seriously unbelievable!" —PuniafDesign
$17.77 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A game-changing dishwashing spray
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lillyhas to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
$16.88 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A hairbrush cleaning tool that might just be the most brilliant product ever
The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn-and-diluted-vinegar solution!

Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
$11.95 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray for pets
Promising review: "I spray this on my cats' brushes and they both love it. It really picks up the dander from my one cat and helps a lot with any hotspots he has. There's marked improvement in both of their coats, definitely worth the purchase. I’m glad I bought two bottles." —doink
$6.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A pack of Magic Erasers that live up to the hype
Promising reviews: "First-time homeowner. We expected to do deep cleaning BUT THIS is just a small fraction of how filthy the cabinets were! I will forever live and advocate in favor of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser! Along with lots and lots of wood cleaner!" —Amazon Customer

"A gentleman who saw the paint on my van recommended this. And holy cow it actually removed the paint off my van. I was skeptical at first because I tried other things and it didn't work. But only with one Magic Eraser it came out! Simple instructions just wetting it, squeezing it, and scrubbing the area. I'm super happy and it looks like nothing ever happened! Totally with the money!" —Keiry
$5.44 for 6 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier that'll make messy cleanup after frying a thing of the past
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.

Promising review: "This is a must-have for anyone who fries. We rarely deep fry, but having to get rid of the oil is always a pain. This product makes disposal SO much easier and less of a headache. No need to worry about spills or greasy containers. Pop it into the hot oil (with burner off), and let it sit. Once it’s solid, scrape it into the trashcan. Done. Seriously GREAT." —Michael
$12.99+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A hypoallergenic makeup brush-cleaning "shampoo"

34 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Parenting

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Parenting

‘The Shock Never Goes Away’: What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Stylist-Approved Socks That Won’t Look Dumb With Your Loafers

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company's Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Shopping

29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Shopping

14 Reviewer-Loved Sunglasses Under $20 You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Shopping

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Shopping

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Style & Beauty

There's A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Shopping

This Retro Facial Cleanser Is Having A Major Comeback — And Your Skin Will Love It

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Wellness

The 7 Biggest Early Warning Signs You're Developing Depression

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale