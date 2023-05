Expert-Recommended Products For Relieving Carpal Tunnel Pain

Invest in a completely adjustable ergonomic chair

The biggest tip from Dan Ginader , a physical therapist in New York City? Ensuring you have a comfortable, supportive work environment where your wrists are in a neutral position — meaning they're "not too extended, not too flexed, right in the middle," he said. Ginader said there should be nothing placing pressure on your wrists; they should be free and clear to move around and not hindered.A good way to situate a supportive work environment is to swap the dinky wooden kitchen stool you've been sitting on for a proper and totally adjustable ergonomic desk chair."Adjust your chair height so ideally your feet are on the ground, knees are bent to 90 degrees, elbows are by your side, and your wrist is in more of a neutral position when using the keyboard," said Lisa Mitro , a Virginia-based physical therapist who specialized in helping runners. "Your eyes and head position should be looking straight ahead at the computer screen."We chose this ergonomic office chair with a 4.5-star Amazon rating from over 10,000 reviews. It's completely adjustable, so you can find the perfect height and position for your legs, neck, back, shoulder and arms, ensuring there is no extra pressure, tension or strain on your wrists.