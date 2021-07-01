21 Things Cat Parents Recommend Buying

Anyone who owns a cat (or multiple cats) knows they’re your children, and naturally, you want to spoil them with the best. With so many cat products on the market, it’s hard to know which ones are worth your money, so we rounded up the best items that cat parents personally recommend buying. Soon enough, you may find yourself recommending these to your cat parent friends as well.
A three-story cat tree
A three-tier cat toy
A $4 piece of string on a stick
A gentle deshedding glove
A catnip-filled carrot
A grain-free, high-protein kibble
A seven-piece catnip toy set
A custom velvet collar engraved with your kitty's name and your phone number
A completely unnecessary but oh-so-fun sling
A leopard turtleneck sweater
An interactive feather and mouse game
A window hammock with suction cups strong enough to hold 50 pounds
A set of raised bowls
A litter-trapping honeycomb mat
A collapsible carrier with soft mesh sides
An airtight rolling container
A geometric sherpa-lined bed
A pack of squeezable treats
A 40-pound bag of dust-free clumping litter
A Chom Chom roller
And an XXL litter box
