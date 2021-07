21 Things Cat Parents Recommend Buying

A collapsible carrier with soft mesh sides

So you can make frequent eye contact with your cat and ensure them that even though you betrayed their trust by taking them to the vet, they are okay now.: "I have a 16-pound cat with motion sickness. I bought this to replace another carrier (also new) because my cat pooped and puked in that one. The first carrier was a backpack and I thought it would make it easier for me to carry him. BIG MISTAKE. My cat hated being in that carrier. That carrier jostled him too much so he ended up pooping twice and puking once in a span of 20 minutes (how long it took us to get from ticket counter to our gate). But this carrier right here saved my life on the trip back! My cat tolerated the jostling better since he was able to lay flat instead of sitting up. And it’s a lot roomier than the backpack carrier even though they have the same measurements. I was hesitant about the quality at first since this was cheaper than the backpack carrier but I was pleasantly surprised to see how durable it was!. My cat didn’t complain even once while he was in this, which also meant no pooping and puking and trips to the bathroom for impromptu cat baths! I flew United and this fit perfectly under the seat. If you have a cat who can’t tolerate being jostled around and/or gets anxious on car rides, I highly recommend this carrier." — mrsjaypark