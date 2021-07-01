21 Things Cat Parents Recommend Buying

A grain-free, high-protein kibble

Your cat may just prefer this to their wet food. (High praise, I know, but it's that good!) Cat Person is a small feline-focused brand from Lambert Wang and Jimmy Wu — two cat lovers who were concerned about what was in their pet's food and why cat products were always hidden away in the back of pet stores. Their dry and wet foods are packed with just a handful of straightforward, healthy ingredients like duck, turkey, and peas which provide fiber, and vitamins A, B, C, and K. What's missing? Fillers like potatoes, corn, rice, and wheat.