If You Want A Cheat Code For Cleaning, These 31 Products Can Help

A grout cleaning kit, pet hair remover, and more things that'll help you have the easiest cleaning session ever.
Genevieve Scarano

  • A pack of AirPod putty cleaners to carefully (and quickly) remove all the gross gunk from your AirPods.

  • A squeegee broom that’ll remove pet fur and human hair from indoor surfaces.

1
Amazon
Reusable microfiber glass-cleaning cloths you'll be glad you bought for wiping down light fixture
Promising review: "If you have any glass light fixtures in your home you absolutely need this product. I don't think the fixture was this clear even when I bought it — and the best part is I just used water and the two rags. 🙌🏻" —Lisa Collins

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $16.98.
2
Amazon
A carpet spot remover spray that'll clean the nastiest stains
Reviewers love using this to clean their rugs and car seats (as shown in the before and after pictures above). To use, apply it to stains and gently blot the messy area with an absorbent cloth. That's it!

Promising review: "This stuff is great! I ordered it based on a recommendation from a friend. Once received, I put it to the test on a large darker spot on my carpet that had been there when we bought the house (granted it wasn't a red wine stain or anything like that) — I did exactly as the instructions said and voila! The stain was gone! Will see if this does the job with other types of stains as promised. So far, would recommend to others." —Christine M

Get it from Amazon for $12+ (also available in a 2-pack, 3-pack, 4-pack, 5-pack, 6-pack, and 12-pack).
3
Amazon
A Wet and Forget shower cleaner that (gasp) you can literally leave and clean later
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues so there was a build up of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ

Get a 64-ounce bottle from Amazon for $16.89.
4
Amzon
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.

Promising review: "I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $114 (available in six colors).
5
Blue Poppy Bath/Etsy
Toilet fizzy bombs because your toilet is very stinky and you need to freshen it up
Here's how to use them: Place one or two in the toilet bowl, let them fizz up, then use a brush to clean the inside of the bowl, and flush. Blue Poppy Bath is a small business based in Wisconsin that sells handmade bath and body essentials, including shower steamers, body scrubs, and shaving soap.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this product. I really think it makes my toilet bowl sparkle and easy to brush and flush. I will keep this product as a staple in my bathroom cleaning tool chest, thank you so much!" —Etsy Customer

Get a 10-pack from Blue Poppy Bath on Etsy for $9 (available in six scents).
6
Amazon
These toilet-cleaning gel stamps to keep your bathroom throne free from gross residue
Promising review: "This little blob helps keep my toilet cleaner longer and it smells nice. Super easy to stick to the inside of the toilet bowl and I don't have to touch the toilet bowl! I saw this product while browsing cleaning items and decided to give it a try because it was a good price. I am not disappointed! I would definitely recommend this product." —Amazon Customer

Get a dispenser and six gel stamps from Amazon for $4.37.
7
Amazon
A pet hair remover that'll immediately roll away lots of fur on your bedding
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed like crazy. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush."It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
8
Amazon
A FlexiSnake Drain Millipede to unclog painfully slow drains and remove gross gunk
Promising review: "It immediately latched onto the hair clogging my drain like some kind of an alien extraterrestrial creature. I was disgusted and amused at the same time. I tried it on my other drains and it worked well. This thing is incredible for removing hair In your drain." —Michael

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9
TS Designs US/Etsy
A reusable Swiffer duster head that'll lift up dust, pet fur, and more debris
This duster head is machine-washable, so you can throw it in the laundry after cleaning sessions! TS Designs US is a Michigan-based small business that sells vintage gifts and eco-friendly products.

Promising review: "These dusters work great. They are well-made, pick up dust and cat hair, and hold a lot! I like that I can shake them outside and use again. Plus they are machine washable. Win-win!" —Etsy Customer

Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $5.49 (available in 10 colors).
10
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum you can take on the go for impromptu messes
Promising review: "I'm glad to have such a great stuff in my car. Yes, it is not a powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
11
Amazon
A hard water stain remover for your shower door, faucet, and toilet bowl
Promising review: "AMAZING! With only a little pressure I was able to remove years of hard water stains on our showers and baths. Worked in glass, fixtures and porcelain. I only had to use a drill brush on one area that was the absolute worst, but for everything else it was a dry cloth followed by wet then a final dry. Glass doors panels on the shower look brand new. We be never had a product work as advertised so well, and as easily, as this one did. THANK YOU!" —Mustbbryan

Get a 20.3-ounce bottle from Amazon for $18.76.
12
Amazon
Cleaning putty that looks like orange slime
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
13
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A squeegee broom that'll remove pet fur and human hair from indoor surfaces
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord owns this squeegee broom and said: "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets."

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
14
Amazon
Drawer organizers because your bras, socks, and underwear are always in a messy pile
Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). All the cells are collapsable and fold flat, too, if you want to put them away!

Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

Get the set of four from Amazon for $16.47 (available in six colors).
15
Amazon
A cleaning paste that's popular on TikTok and will spare you from a lengthy scrubbing session — it'll tackle stubborn stains on your stove, bathroom sink, kitchen tiles, and more messy surfaces at home in basically no time.
This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard-water stains, grease, and more messes around your home! To use, just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.

Promising review: "Amazing product. No chemicals, no toxic odor. Shower wall hard-water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied Pink and left it overnight. Baked-on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrape. End result...BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, nontoxic, and gentle abrasive product." —ap808

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
16
Amazon
A hanging tool organizer because your hallway closet is so dang cluttered
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.

Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors).
17
Amazon
A pack of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets that'll easily remove grease and grime
Here's how to use them: Wet with a little water, squeeze excess water out, wipe across the affected area to remove grease, and throw it away. It's that easy!

Promising review: "I had a ventilation cover that was disgustingly dirty. I tried other detergent, but the grease build up was so heavy to remove. I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable. It cleaned most of it, but the edges were still dirty. Then I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets. I folded it to make it stronger and used a chopstick to rub vigorously. It cleaned all the grease and now it looks like a brand new. These erasers are amazing." —Saporica

Get a 48-pack from Amazon for $14.49.
18
Amazon
A robot vacuum cleaner to suck up pet hair, food crumbs, and dirt
This iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum comes with a charging station and additional filter. Notable features include advanced sensors that'll carefully navigate it around furniture, a three-stage cleaning system for upholstery and hardwood floors, and it syncs with an app that'll let you schedule cleaning times.

Promising review: "I have a husky and I’m sure you can only imagine the hair that is floating around my apartment. I love this thing and wish I would have gotten one earlier. It is perfectly low maintenance and gets the job done. So happy that I don’t have to be vacuuming everyday." —Carissa Doyle

Get it from Amazon for $179.
19
Amazon
A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll shine up your rings
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga tried this cleaning pen and said: "This seemingly average little cleaning pen is filled with a high-performance formula that cleans jewelry like nothing I've ever experienced. It contains micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer that will make your gems so shiny they'll nearly blind you. I've used it on my diamond rings, but it also works wonders on my cubic zirconia earrings."

Promising review: "My life has changed since I discovered this. I was previously using a toothbrush and found that it just wasn't getting all the gunk underneath my diamond. I have no idea what kind of magic is in this cleaning stick, but my ring looks brand new after cleaning. The bristles are soft and firm at the same time, allowing you to get all around the prongs and underneath the stone." —Ay

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
20
Amazon
A grout cleaning kit you'll appreciate if you hate kneeling on the floor and scrubbing
You'll get two bottles of Grout-Eez and the stand-up scrubber with this cleaning kit!

Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." —Karen

Get a set from Amazon for $39.95.
21
Amazon
A phosphate-free surface scrub for messy kitchen surfaces
This scrub can also be used to clean bathroom surfaces, including countertops and tile!

Promising review: "I normally don't review products but this time I'll make an exception. This product works really well. The stains in my kitchen sink were horrible. I sprinkled this stuff on used a scrub brush and amazing! This scrub smells great and does a bang-up job." —R.C. Jeffs

Get it from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in two scents).
22
Amazon
A mildew and stain removal spray
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two sizes and multipacks).
23
Amazon
A pair of colorful mop slippers so you can clean up spills with minimal effort
These slippers work well for mopping up vinyl, wood, and tiled floors. Plus, you can pop them in the washing machine after you're done cleaning.

Promising review: "My kids loved sliding around the house helping me with cleaning the floors! I sprayed a little floor cleaner down, put on some fun music and off we all went! It was a dance party that doubled as a house cleaning! Need to get a smaller size for my youngest, but other than that they were perfect! Highly recommended to help break up the monotony of housework." —A Winslow

Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.98 (fits most adult-sized and kid-sized feet, also sold as a single pair).
24
Amazon
A wood polish and conditioner for grandma's vintage nightstand or your minimalist bookshelf covered in dry spots or old water stains. It helps prevent wood from fading, so your furniture will look brand-new without excessive sanding or wiping.
Promising review: "I put this stuff on and holy moly did it work. All the dry spots just absolutely disappeared. The wood looks gorgeous — like new. I was so sure that I was going to have to do some sanding if I wanted the wood to ever look good again, so to say this saved me a ton of laboris an understatement." —Amazon Customer

Get a 16-ounce bottle from Amazon for $8.06.
25
Amazon
A stainless steel cleaner and polish that's plant-based and quickly dissolves smudges
It also comes with a microfiber cloth, so you can avoid using paper towels!

Promising review: "Just thought I would be doomed to a fingerprint-stained fridge for the rest of my small children's time at home. I have tried everything from sprays to special microfiber cloths, and there were always shadows of where the handprints and fingerprints had been. The very first time I used this, it cleaned off two years of three kids’ fingerprint smudges that I thought were permanent! It took a matter of seconds. Ah-mazing." —ZMomUtah

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
26
Amazon
A pink llama duster to make you fall in ~llove~ with cleaning again
Promising review: "A few of my coworkers chipped in and bought our departmental mascot, whom we've dubbed 'Larry' the Llama. We love this little guy! And bonus: He's quite functional. Our desks get pretty dusty, and Larry helps get all that muck off our desks. And he's adorably handsome." —Vegan-ish Mom Geek

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
27
Amazon
Or a high-reach dusting kit that'll tidy up your ceiling fans
You can reach up to 12 feet with this kit, which comes with three dusting attachments!

Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed to clean the vents on my ceiling! I needed a retractable duster that could store easily in our small apartment, but is also sturdy enough to reach 15 feet without being hard to control. With this product I can literally sit on my couch and clean the vent from across the room (only joking, but pretty impressed). The attachments all fit well on the pole, and the angle attachment is great since our ceiling is angled." —Stephanie B.

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three sizes).
28
Amazon
A pack of AirPod putty cleaners to carefully (and quickly) remove all the gross gunk from your AirPods
Cleaning tech gadgets (including AirPods) can be tricky, so use one of these putty cleaners instead of harsh cleaners or cloths to get the job done!

Promising review: "I was shocked by how well these cleaned my AirPods after the first try!! Nothing else works as well! I used the AirSquares to clean inside my case as well. Will be buying again" —Amazon Customer

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a 24-pack).
29
Amazon
Heavy-duty cleaning wipes so you can seamlessly remove pesky stains
Promising review: "These are awesome! The wipes are huge and tough, great for scrubbing!! I cleaned my whole house with these and they removed stains I haven't been able to get out for awhile. Also, they smell fantastic, no chemical smell whatsoever." —Suze

Get a 90-pack from Amazon for $14.94.
30
Amazon
Melamine cleaning sponges for tough-to-tackle stains on furniture
Promising review: "I love these sponges. I use them in the kitchen, the bathroom, and on the sides of the pool. But the use I like the best is to clean my vinyl wood floors. They get the spots and footprints off quickly without damaging the floor. I've use mops but they didn't remove what everyone had tracked in without pressing down really hard. These work quickly and efficiently." —D. Morales

Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $12.95.
31
Amazon
Washing machine cleaning tablets that'll take care of any questionable odors
These tablets work with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, along with conventional and high-efficiency washers. Take out any clothes, place one of the tablets inside the washing machine, close the door, and hit "Clean Washer" cycle. Once it's done, use a damp cloth to remove any lingering residue and that's it.

Promising review: "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted, for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build-up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh. I highly recommend this to everyone." —Kelli Crawford

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.98.
