If You Want A Cheat Code For Cleaning, These 31 Products Can Help

-
A pack of AirPod putty cleaners to carefully (and quickly) remove all the gross gunk from your AirPods.
-
A squeegee broom that’ll remove pet fur and human hair from indoor surfaces.
Reusable microfiber glass-cleaning cloths you'll be glad you bought for wiping down light fixture
A carpet spot remover spray that'll clean the nastiest stains
A Wet and Forget shower cleaner that (gasp) you can literally leave and clean later
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
Toilet fizzy bombs because your toilet is very stinky and you need to freshen it up
These toilet-cleaning gel stamps to keep your bathroom throne free from gross residue
A pet hair remover that'll immediately roll away lots of fur on your bedding
A FlexiSnake Drain Millipede to unclog painfully slow drains and remove gross gunk
A reusable Swiffer duster head that'll lift up dust, pet fur, and more debris
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum you can take on the go for impromptu messes
A hard water stain remover for your shower door, faucet, and toilet bowl
Amazon
Cleaning putty that looks like orange slime
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Drawer organizers because your bras, socks, and underwear are always in a messy pile
A cleaning paste that's popular on TikTok and will spare you from a lengthy scrubbing session — it'll tackle stubborn stains on your stove, bathroom sink, kitchen tiles, and more messy surfaces at home in basically no time.
A hanging tool organizer because your hallway closet is so dang cluttered
A pack of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets that'll easily remove grease and grime
A robot vacuum cleaner to suck up pet hair, food crumbs, and dirt
A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll shine up your rings
A grout cleaning kit you'll appreciate if you hate kneeling on the floor and scrubbing
A phosphate-free surface scrub for messy kitchen surfaces
A mildew and stain removal spray
A pair of colorful mop slippers so you can clean up spills with minimal effort
A wood polish and conditioner for grandma's vintage nightstand or your minimalist bookshelf covered in dry spots or old water stains. It helps prevent wood from fading, so your furniture will look brand-new without excessive sanding or wiping.
Amazon
A stainless steel cleaner and polish that's plant-based and quickly dissolves smudges
A pink llama duster to make you fall in ~llove~ with cleaning again
Or a high-reach dusting kit that'll tidy up your ceiling fans
Heavy-duty cleaning wipes so you can seamlessly remove pesky stains
Melamine cleaning sponges for tough-to-tackle stains on furniture
Washing machine cleaning tablets that'll take care of any questionable odors