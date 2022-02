If You Want A Cheat Code For Cleaning, These 31 Products Can Help

A carpet spot remover spray that'll clean the nastiest stains

Reviewers love using this to clean their rugs and car seats (as shown in the before and after pictures above). To use, apply it to stains and gently blot the messy area with an absorbent cloth. That's it!: "This stuff is great! I ordered it based on a recommendation from a friend. Once received, I put it to the test on a large darker spot on my carpet that had been there when we bought the house (granted it wasn't a red wine stain or anything like that) — I did exactly as the instructions said and voila! The stain was gone! Will see if this does the job with other types of stains as promised. So far, would recommend to others." — Christine M