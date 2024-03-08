ShoppingDogs Pets

7 Game-Changing Products For Dogs Who Hate Having Their Nails Trimmed

And none of them are clippers.
Trimming the nails of our beloved pets can be a difficult undertaking. We as owners have the best of intentions, and keeping dogs’ nails short has real health benefits for your pup: Long nails can curve under a dog’s skin, causing pain, and can even lead to arthritis and infections. ome dogs experience palpable anxiety and fear during nail trimming sessions, causing them to wail, resist or hide.

If your dog really hates getting their nails trimmed, you might want to invest in some products that are made specifically to help. We’ve rounded up some options from Etsy and Amazon that reviewers swear by, ranging from innovative nail filing scratching boards, extra-quiet electric nail grinders and even a distraction technique.

While you’re at it, make sure to give your pup ample praise (and treats!) once they complete a session to help them create positive associations with nail-trimming time. And if you’re really at the end of your rope, there’s no shame in visiting a professional groomer or your vet for help.

Read on for our top nail-trimming picks for dogs.

1
Etsy
A customizable nail filing scratching board
This scratching board lets nervous dogs go at their own pace to file down their nails while providing a gentler experience than a clipper or electric grinder. Dogs can scratch it like a scratching post, or you can use your hand to guide their paws; your pup may even think it's a toy, as one reviewer's dog did.

Its abrasive surface is made with extra-durable sandpaper that is supposed to last at least six months with regular use (refills of the scratching surface are also available once it's time for a fresh one). You can choose whether you want the surface to feature medium grit, coarse grit or one side of each; the medium grit is supposedly all-purpose, while the coarse option is best for larger breed dogs with larger, tougher nails.

The scratching pad measures 10 inches by 24 inches, so it's suitable for both large and small dogs, and it's designed to work on both front and hind legs.

Promising reviews: "This is much higher quality than any other knockoffs you’ll find. It was worth the price. My pup loves it." — Donald Hahn

"My dog has black nails and it’s hard to see the quick, so clipping was really stressful for both of us. He really likes the scratch board and thinks of it as a toy, so I can finally keep his nails short while also having a nice enrichment activity!" — Shinobu
$46.95 at Etsy
2
Etsy
An ergonomic, easy to use “Knobby” nail file
This handheld scratching board tool is another gentle alternative to clippers and electric grinders. It's designed to be both easy to hold and to use: You simply hold onto the "Knobby" and file down your pup's nails with their paw in your hand. It's such a low-key tool that one reviewer reported sneakily filing down their dog's nails while they relaxed together on the couch.

Its filing surface is made with durable maple and birch to gently yet efficiently file down your dog's nails. The brand offers filing surface refills and separate size options for puppies, small dogs and medium to extra-large breeds.

Promising reviews: "Works very well and really assisted in cutting down on both stress and time during our grooming routine!!" — Christie-Rose Leonard

"Easy to hold, can sneakly take care of my dog's nails while we hang on the couch. Packed well, great item." — ElaineReed
Mini: $22 at EtsySmall: $24+ at EtsyMedium to XL: $24+ at Etsy
3
Chewy
A simple yet effective diamond nail file that’s contoured to the shape of your dog’s nails
This durable nail file may help make nail time less stressful for your pet by eliminating added stimulation (though one reviewer noted that it requires a bit more muscle if your pet’s nails are especially thick). The file is slightly curved in order to contour to the natural shape of your pup’s nails, helping leave nails smooth while ensuring that filing is a comfortable experience. For best results, file in the direction of your pet’s nail, from back to tip.

Promising review: "First off let me say this is a very handy product for any dog owner to have. I bought this for my 100 pound Cane Corso mix because his nails are black (hard to see where the quick starts) and he hates having his nails cut with the actual nail trimmer. With this product he lays back and gives me his paws. I can see that it definitely causes him a lot less stress when I use this on his nails vs. trimmers. The cons I have with this though may not pertain to you. My dog has extremely thick nails and this file does work on them but boy do you need to use some serious arm power. If you have a dog that has nails that are on the thinner side then this file should work wonders for you. Overall it is a great product and it has helped tremendously. If you're not looking to use your arms and put some strength into it then I would suggest getting an electric file." — TracyD
$7.99 at Chewy$7.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A heavy duty nail file for pups with thicker nails
This nail file is similarly contoured to best treat canine nails, and sports a diamond-coated file for extra durability for pups with thicker nails. Its handle is also designed for an ergonomic grip that allows owners increased control while filing.

Promising reviews: "We have 2 xl bullies and their nails are as thick as your pinkie finger. They’re freaked out by a dremel so we had to find a quiet option. This is pretty heavy duty..and they don’t mind it at all! This one’s a winner!" — Kathy B

"I have a dog that was basically a wild dog for the first six months of her life. She then lived for six months at the shelter. It has taken a while for her to be at all comfortable with having her nails done. She has double dew claws, and they were curling around into the pad. I could not clip them without hurting the pad. I used this file to carefully get them away from the pad. It did a great job, and my dog accepted it well." — H. Jones
$17.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An extra-quiet, low-vibration electric nail grinder
Many dogs struggle with the stressful noise that most popular electric nail grinders emit. This Casfuy grinder is a welcome alternative: Its quiet, under-50 decibel sound and reduced vibration helps keep nervous pets at ease, while its diamond bit delivers the quick, efficient trims that make electric grinders so popular.

This features two speeds and lets you customize the grinder's surface area for small, medium and large dogs.

Note: The brand recommends that you turn on the nail grinder for your dog before you begin using it on their nails. This method of introduction will help them get used to the grinder's sound and smell so using it will be easier on them (and you).

Promising review: "I have two Border Collies one is on the skittish side. I used to use the old school clippers and was always afraid I’d cut their quicks. I’ve done that a couple times and felt terrible. My dogs actually feared and stressed over that old tool especially the loud snap of the clipping. Because of that, I could always hear their claws tap dancing on my tile floor because I didn’t clip as often as I should have.

"This tool is a game changer, and kind of makes the task fun. I got the dogs used to the very low hum of the tool, figuring their hearing is better than mine, so they were cool with it. By no means is this thing loud, it’s almost white noise, barely.

"But grinding their claws is so much easier than the guess work of clipping. There are two positions for grinding with the plastic guide attached. This allows you to give your dogs the professional looking trim by grinding down and shaping the claw, the diamond bit makes quick work of the task.

"I recommended this to my daughter who was a vet tech, and she loves it for her dogs." — JoyRide
$19.97+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
An electric grinder with a built-in LED light for improved vision and safety
This diamond bit electric grinder has the benefit of an LED light so you can see more clearly as you trim your pup's nail, allowing you to get the task over faster. Its light will also help prevent you from accidentally cutting the painful "quick" of your dog's nail, which can be traumatic for both dog and owner. It's designed to work for both dogs and cats, offers two speeds and sports a double-sided cap that lets you expand or retract the surface area of the grinder so you can easily use it on both small and large breeds.

Promising review: "This is a life saver!! My pug HATES to have her nails trimmed. (Seems like a major pug thing) I was always scared to try it myself because I didn't want to clip a blood vessel and hurt her or make her bleed. It's hard sometimes to find the time to take her in and have them done plus it stresses her out to not only have her nails clipped but to also be left with a stranger. Shr literally sat on my lap while I filed all four of her paws. The only time she got a little jumpy was with the back paws but still let me finish them. The light literally shows red where the blood vessels are and made it easy to see where to stop! I highly recommend this product!! I have sent the link to my daughter's and my sister who all have pugs!" — Traci W.
$39.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A suctioning licking mat to help distract and calm your pup during trimming time
Another tactic worth mentioning for helping your pup sit through nail-trimming sessions is the method of distraction. This licking mat is designed to do precisely that. You can load it with wet food, peanut butter or another treat of your choice; then, suction it to your wall, floor or furniture with its three strong suction cups. Reviewers swear by it for enticing their dogs to sit still during baths or nail trimming sessions. It's made of BPA-free, FDA-grade silicone. It's also designed to help relieve boredom!

Promising review: "I purchased this to distract my French Bulldog's when giving them a bath and cutting their nails. I thought it would work so-so but it works amazingly well. I freeze natural peanut butter on the disk and stick it wherever we're working on them the tub or even the lower kitchen cabinet. It's a great tool." — Rusty80
$11.99 at Amazon

