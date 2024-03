7 Game-Changing Products For Dogs Who Hate Having Their Nails Trimmed

An electric grinder with a built-in LED light for improved vision and safety

This diamond bit electric grinder has the benefit of an LED light so you can see more clearly as you trim your pup's nail, allowing you to get the task over faster. Its light will also help prevent you from accidentally cutting the painful "quick" of your dog's nail, which can be traumatic for both dog and owner. It's designed to work for both dogs and cats, offers two speeds and sports a double-sided cap that lets you expand or retract the surface area of the grinder so you can easily use it on both small and large breeds."This is a life saver!! My pug HATES to have her nails trimmed. (Seems like a major pug thing) I was always scared to try it myself because I didn't want to clip a blood vessel and hurt her or make her bleed. It's hard sometimes to find the time to take her in and have them done plus it stresses her out to not only have her nails clipped but to also be left with a stranger. Shr literally sat on my lap while I filed all four of her paws. The only time she got a little jumpy was with the back paws but still let me finish them.I highly recommend this product!! I have sent the link to my daughter's and my sister who all have pugs!" — Traci W.