Menopause can be uncomfortable at best and disruptive and painful at worst, but you deserve relief. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of menopause can include vaginal dryness, hot flashes, chills, night sweats, sleep issues, mood changes, weight gain and a slower metabolism. It is no joke! You’re just walking along, living your life as you’ve known it, and then you get slammed by an intense physical, mental and emotional shift.

But just because menopause is a tricky phase of life doesn’t mean you simply have to endure it; there are ways to make yourself more comfortable. You shouldn’t have to suffer, and if even the smallest lifestyle tweak or purchase can help make a difference, then it’s a worthwhile investment. Menopause can last seven to 10 years (or even more in some occasions), and it shouldn’t be a decade of torture.

If you aren’t sure how to best manage your symptoms, be sure to speak to your personal physician. It’s important to start there and do what you need to in order to start feeling relief. We’ve rounded up body and home items that can ease some of the most common and intense symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, chills, sleep issues and more.