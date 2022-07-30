39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning Problems

Popular items on this list
A carpet cleaner to help erase all sorts of stains on soft surfaces in your home besides your carpet (though it’ll do amazing work there too)
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop you’ve likely marveled at on CleanTok
A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades that’ll help you quickly get through cleaning the blinds
The Clean Ball, which collects crumbs, dirt, dust and other little bits
Promising review:
"This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" — dj3biggs
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards
Promising review:
"Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." — Mads0421
Affresh dishwasher tablets
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
Stain-lifting pads will tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting
Promising review:
"Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." — MC
A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste ready to handle almost all messes
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" — Rachel in CLT
A carpet cleaner to help erase all sorts of stains on soft surfaces in your home
Promising review
: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." — Marianne R. Fezza
An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." — clayton s tonkin
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower
Promising review:
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop you've likely marveled at on CleanTok
It's machine washable and has an automatic wringer so you don't have to get your hands dirty while you're reaching every last spec of that blueberry smoothie you dropped on the kitchen floor. Also, it works with JUST water!
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A reusable roller dog hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!Promising review:
"I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
Green Gobbler clog dissolver
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)! Promising review:
"OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" — Tabpeach
A bottle of Kaboom No-Drip Foam Mold & Mildew Stain Remover
Check out a TikTok of the Kaboom Mold & Mildew Stain Remover in action.
in action. Promising review
: "I love this cleaner! I used to spend hours with bathroom cleaners with bleach and a scrub brush in my white tile shower never getting the shower clean! I now spray this on the shower and walk away and in a short amount of time my shower tile is WHITE with ZERO scrubbing." — Suzanne
A 10-pack of ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths
The cellulose and cotton cloths are soft when wet and slightly abrasive when dry so you can even use them to scrub down particularly stuck-on messes. Promising review
: "Incredible product! Go buy this now! I bought the product as a test drive to find ways to 'go green' in our household and was so pleasantly surprised! These are super tough on dishes and countertops but also so easy to wring out and keep using again! The hardest part is breaking the habit of reaching for a disposable paper towels but these are a new staple for us and I'm sure we will buy even more as we learn to use this instead of disposable ones! When they have been through enough just toss them into the washing machine and keep moving! Love, love, LOVE this product!" — Nichole Talarczyk
A set of reusable microfiber mop pads
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. Promising review:
"Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet
and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" — AKGross
A genius humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review:
"Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
Bottle-cleaning tablets to rejuvenate the inside of your travel mug
Promising review:
"I tried one of these in an old travel coffee mug that isn’t 'dishwasher-safe.' I wash it by hand, but I can never get rid of the brown coffee stains on the inside. Holy cow, did this stuff make a difference! The inside of the mug basically looks brand-new. I think they’re a little expensive for what they are, but I can’t argue with the results." — David M
A TubShroom that people are obsessed with
This little wonder fits inside of the drain and you can easily remove it and pull off hair at least once a week. You'll even enjoy how grossed out seeing all that hair makes you!Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but for a few bucks I gave it a go. I'm lazy and I live with two ladies (who are also lazy). The tub drain doesn't get addressed nearly enough. I'd usually be the one pulling nasty balls of long hair out of the drain catch just so the tub would actually drain during a shower EVERY DAY. With this bad boy, once a week and you don't even notice a slow down in the drainage." — Jason
A dishwashing spray for anyone without a dishwasher (or even with one!)
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
A silicone sink strainer
You know what I'm talking about. I own this and it really does make cleanup SO much easier! My mom has it too on her much more spacious sink and she loves it too! Promising review:
"This is a super smart product. Looks great and easy to clean. I have a 1950s cast-iron sink and these are prefect. Much nicer than the mesh strainer I used to buy and lasts a great deal longer." — LolasMom
Some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away
Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!Promising review:
"I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." — Michael
A pair of Drain Wigs, which is really just a funny name for drain cleaners
Promising review:
"Although it's disgusting the amount of hair it catches (I'm surprised I'm not bald) this gadget works fabulous! No doubt it saves me with clogged drains. Get it!! You'll be amazed." — Jill
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes 🤦🏽♀️. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" — Raquel
Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!Promising review:
"This stuff is so amazing. I'm a witness. My 2-year-old baby wrote all over my white leather couch. I tried multiple different things and nothing work but Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. I love this stuff." — L. Nix
A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.Promising review
: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." — marionvgt
A red wine stain remover you should keep on hand
Promising review:
"This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." — Diane Harper
A set of Wad-Free pads can actually dry your sheets
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. And 5% of profits are donated to the American Brain Tumor Association. Promising review:
"In the 45+ yrs I’ve been washing sheets, I’ve tried everything to keep them from wadding up like a burrito. This works! I use them for my king sized bed and no more wet little bundle in the middle after drying them! The pillowcases now wind up on top instead of twisted and wet inside. It’s super easy to attach the corners of the sheet to the silicone square. The sheets come out cleaner and there’s no need to re-dry them! I bought one for both of my daughters — always happy to make life easier for them! Now I use them for my queen-size beds as well. I enjoy washing my sheets weekly now! I highly recommend." — Leslie Burch
A special brush will keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.Promising review:
"This is exactly the same type as the one used by the appliance repairman who repaired my dryer last week, easy to use inside the dryer filter holder as well as the outside vent." — ab
A drill brush cleaning kit for your drill/driver
Includes three brushes that'll attached to a standard handheld drill.Promising review:
"I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time. If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean it as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort, so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." — alicia haats
A scratchy tool to FINALLY get all the pet hair off your fabric surfaces
Promising review:
"This this is like magic. Our van was nasty and covered with hair from a German and Australian Shepherd. Looked brand-new after. Don’t think about it. Just buy it. It will blow your mind." — Dan
A makeup brush cleanser
Promising review:
"This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out." — Kryssy
A genius little SockDock to secure your socks before you throw them in the wash
Promising review:
"I love these! I hate sorting socks after doing laundry and these are the perfect solution! I just hang this near my hamper and stick my socks in every day. When it’s full I drop in the hamper and am ready to go. Such a time-saver." — R. Steebs
A stainless steel cleaner
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!
The plant-based, lavender-scented cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth for you to use on your appliances, and reviewers say you only have to use a little bit of the cleaner to clean your entire fridge or oven, which means one bottle will last you a really long time.Promising review:
"The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." — diana
A Phonesoap to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria with UV light
It'll also work on other things you can fit inside, like eyeglasses! Promising review:
"What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work, and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use it looked great, and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal Gardner
A Beard King trimmings catcher that'll make cleaning the bathroom sink so much easier
Promising review:
"My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use, but once I got my hands out it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create. Also, we ordered a beard oil recently and reached out to customer support about the different scents they offer, they were super helpful! Overall it has been an awesome experience and they’ve truly made me feel like a King!" — Timur
A bottle of Kaboom Foam-Tastic bathroom cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the Kaboom Foam-Tastic cleaner
in action. Promising review
: "I'm not one to normally write reviews, however, this amazed me. I moved into this house after we got married a year ago and I had tried everything from natural products to bleach to Magic Erasers and then a combination and nothing. I was astonished at the results this product produced. Plus, it smells delicious. At least to me, but I like the smell of cleaning products. Considering Kabooming the whole house, love this stuff!!" — Amazon customer
An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!Promising review:
"I've installed these in all six toilets in my home and they are a great idea. I've been using this for about four to five years. This device circulates bleach product into the toilet bowl after every flush, where it is needed to prevent staining such as water lines from calcium buildup. The chlorine water is restricted to the bowl, not the tank. If chlorine is in the tank it will erode away the flapper and foam seal which separates the tank from the bowl, requiring more expensive repairs. This product solves that problem with no drawbacks and don't look unsightly like the clamp-on bars of chlorine that are permanently inside the bowl." — Dr. D123