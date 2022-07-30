39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning Problems

Dawn

A dishwashing spray for anyone without a dishwasher (or even with one!)

I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.