34 Products To Help You Get That Fresh Start Feeling Even If You're Not Going Back To School

- A memory foam chair cushion that’ll turn any chair into a comfy seat
- A whimsical wireless keyboard and mouse set because clickety-clacking away all day can be made a little more fun
- A coconut Cantu curling cream so you can get your curls or coils poppin’! Formulated with pure shea butter, coconut oil, and seven other essential oils, this cream will help soften, condition, and lengthen curls.
A memory foam chair cushion
Promising review:
"First of all, I sit for hours at a time for, and I always complain about my back or bottom hurting. Well, once I started sitting on this memory foam cushion, I noticed a difference right away
. And I was still comfortable sitting after a few hours. The cushion is large and fits my entire chair seat. I am happy it works and is large enough for all of me!! The cushion also has a zipper on back so the cover can be removed and washed." — AkaPurple
A whimsical wireless keyboard and mouse set
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries
— both will need them! Promising review:
"So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, nor color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Hers was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac color and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails, and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made
. I’m still getting used to the mouse (it’s a wider shape then I’m used to) but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" — Kimberly Renee
A coconut Cantu curling cream
This is great for type 3 and type 4 hair!Promising review:
"I have thick, curly hair that tends to frizz if I don't put product in it. I have tried gel, mousse, cream...everything. This curling cream is the best product I've ever used. It helps my curls hold their shape without being crunchy or frizzy.
Finally something that works!" — Amazon customer
A portable Bluetooth label maker
Promising review:
"This is a great little printer. I use it often for work and for home. It has a sleek small design, so it fits well in my purse or work bag. The app is simple to use. Just download it to your phone and connect to your printer in just a few seconds. There are numerous templates to choose from with borders and graphics.
You can also start from scratch to design your own labels. The best part is that you can save all of your label designs in the app. The maker offers a wide selection of label rolls as well, with numerous sizes and dimensions to choose from." — Becky
A reusable notebook
It's only compatible with Pilot FriXion pens
(one is included with the notebook).Promising review:
"I love it! I will admit that the transition from paper to digital when it comes to notes is not an easy one for me, but this is a fabulous way to sort of split the difference. You still have the action of writing (which I find really important in meetings and brainstorming sessions) but without the consumption of paper and countless notebooks.
And, being able to throw things into the cloud makes them accessible no matter where you're working — handy." — Meredith
An angled glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard
Promising review:
"Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity
. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." — Captainflapjax
A boho chic wall tapestry
Promising reviews:
"It’s just as vivid as it is in the pictures! The picture is clear, and the tapestry is beautiful!" — Kah
"I love it, and it ties my room together so great!" — Isabel Schuster
A comfy oversized half-zip sweatshirt
Promising review:
"If you’re looking for an oversized pullover for fall and winter, this is it. Loved that the inside was fuzzy and warm
; definitely recommend." — Cheryl Yepez
Murdle: Volume 1 to keep your brain at work
Promising review:
"If you like logic puzzles, then this is the book for you. You use deductive reasoning and work through solving each crime. They start easy and get more and more complex as you advance through the book." — Melissa Parcel
A set of colored fine tip pens
Promising review:
"I love these pens! I have so many different brand pens in so many different colors, but definitely found these to be amazingly versatile. I have used them for my bullet journal and everyday use. They write smooth no matter what type of paper it is.
Highly recommend." — R. Duran Villaron
Or a set of six velvety matte black ink gel pens
Promising review:
"I loooove pens, and these are my new fave. Writes nice and smooth. Fine point and doesn't smear or bleed
. Will be getting more soon because I am sure they will 'grow legs' at work and end up elsewhere!" — Amazon customer
An undated tear-off daily planner
Promising review:
"I bought this product to spruce up my WFH routine. The paper quality is good, and I love the various sections that can keep you productive at work and at home.
I use this product faithfully, and it's nice to be able to go back and recall things that you've done." — Amazon customer
A pretty-in-pastel 12-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set
This set includes 8-inch, 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 6-quart stockpot with lid, a 4-quart deep cooker sauté pan with lid, and a 3-piece bamboo kitchen utensil set.
An undated habit calendar
Promising review:
"I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly.
I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly, it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day.
I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." — Flight of Stars
A small crossbody bag that's basically a tiny backpack
Promising review:
"I love this bag and its bee stamp on the front! I bought it in several colors because it is just that amazing! It's great to have three compartments to be able to organize your purse items. It makes finding your items so much easier! And with a crossbody strap, it's so great to take out to run errands with.
Really love this little bag!" — Dawn
A reparative Ouai hair treatment mask
This is great for fine to medium hair!Promising review:
"This makes my hair the softest it’s ever been. It's also way less frizzy, and is just shiny and smooth overall. The scent is amazing and the product overall lasts a long time. Soooo worth the money. I will forever repurchase." — kkaylaamarrriie
A rotating timer
Promising review
: "I seriously want to rave about this
timer / clock. It's the funkiest most awesome clock and timer. I bought it to specifically GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering 10 minutes! Five minutes! If I missed these call outs, no one was ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes then beep beep beep! It's loud but not obnoxious and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for five more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer & Alarm!!!!" — 77Keys
A portable home office
Worky
is a small biz that sells an innovative array of products for those who WFH. Check out the Worky station on TikTok
!Promising review:
"Don't know how I worked from home without it! Reduces so much clutter
from my usual kitchen table setup. Absolutely changed the game for me and helps keep me organized." — Jake Duneier
A pack of 10 waterproof transparent sticky notes
Promising review:
"High quality sticky notes that are great for taking notes or underlining in textbooks without damaging the book itself." — Madison Shudark
An instant detox mask
Promising review:
"This mask removed all the blackheads from my nose after one use! I have recommended it to several family members as it works so great. Your skin feels refreshed and cleansed after. I have atopic dermatitis, and this does not irritate my skin at all." — Phil F.
A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes
Promising review
: "The set comes in various colors, and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque, but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or have a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." — perksofbeautyblog
An attachable elastic laptop accessory belt
Beblau
is an Italy-based, family-owned small business specializing in products for digital nomads. Check out a TikTok of the laptop belt
in action. Promising review
: "This product is a lifesaver for a teacher on the go. I use it for my iPad Pro and my school-issued laptop. I no longer drop things as I move place to place! Just the basics will fit: pen, cards, small writing tablet." — Elementary Techy Teacher
And a set of pink kitchen utensils
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set
in action. These can withstand temps up to 392 degrees.Promising review
: "Really cute set, and the quality is good, too, so a win-win for me!
It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher, and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan, and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks, no discoloration.
I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times, and they come out fine. Easy to clean." — Pookie Bear
A yoga mat featuring 70 poses
Promising review:
"Purchased this for myself, and let me tell you, I haven't had a yoga mat as good as this one! Overall thickness is great. And on the comfort level on a scale from 1–10, I would give it an 11
. Easy to clean/disinfect post-exercise as well. Definitely recommended. My mother and kids are even asking me to buy them their own." — NikeAM_365
Publications International, Ltd.
"The Book of Unusual Knowledge"
Promising review:
"Chockfull of interesting and intriguing facts and information. Something fun for anyone and everyone." — design girl
A sleek magnetic acrylic weekly planner
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic acrylic planner
in action. Each planner also comes with six colorful markers! Promising review
: "I love the bright colors of the markers that it comes with it and it’s super helpful to remember what we’re having for dinner for the week! Comes with markers, an eraser, a little cloth, and some little sticky pads to put on the back of the magnets so that it doesn’t scratch your fridge up. Love that!" — Krista Paige
Or a magnetic meal planner
Promising review:
"The weekly meal planner and shopping list combo is super cute and convenient!
It sticks great to the refrigerator and does not break off like other brands do and it’s helped me be a little bit more organized. I highly recommend this item!" — Teek86
A cold brew maker
Promising review:
"This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds.
It is really easy to clean! I am really pleased with this purchase!" — LiliBelle
A sunrise-simulating alarm clock
Promising review:
“This alarm clock is one of the most innovative alarm clocks I have ever seen. Ever since I purchased it a few weeks ago, my night and morning routines have improved dramatically. I no longer need my phone for an alarm in my room at night which improves my sleep and relaxation. The light feature works perfectly as my reading light, and the fun colors that I can choose add a fun ambiance to my room at night. The alarm settings in the morning are reliable and fun. I wake up each morning to a soothing piano riff and a simulation of the sun rising 20 minutes before my alarm goes off.” — Sandra L. Cranny
"Burn After Writing," a self-reflection journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A giant vibrant wall calendar
Each month is open-dated, so you can start using it whenever you want!Promising review:
"I received my spectrum wall calendar last week and oh boy, it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this, most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" — Tatiana Hall
A silicone keyboard cover
Promising review
: "I love this keyboard cover. It has a nice feeling, is very flexible, and it fits like a glove on my MacBook Air. It doesn't come off even when I'm moving my laptop around a lot (which I do, since I do a lot of work on the sofa or the bed where I end up in weird positions to be comfortable). I can feel each key individually when I hit them, which is really nice. I also type a lot due to work and school, as well as simply writing in my free time, and this cover has held up the entire time. I haven't seen any signs of wear or even fading in the six months I've had it. This is a very durable keyboard — I eat with my laptop all the time, and I've actually spilled coffee on my keyboard once, and nothing happened
— it actually kind of kept the liquid there until I could clean it off. I would definitely buy this again if I needed another color." — Sadia Rahman
A pack of six pastel highlighters
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper
. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful!
It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" — Sung Han
An electric standing desk
Promising review:
"I am obsessed. I paired this with a treadmill platform
so I can work, do school, and exercise! Such a good product." — Felicity