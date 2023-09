34 Products To Help You Get That Fresh Start Feeling Even If You're Not Going Back To School

A rotating timer

: "I stimer / clock. It's the funkiest most awesome clock and timer. I bought it to specifically GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering 10 minutes! Five minutes! If I missed these call outs, no one was ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes then beep beep beep! It's loud but not obnoxious and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for five more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer & Alarm!!!!" — 77Keys