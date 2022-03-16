31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

A cozy travel blanket if you’re tired of shivering through flights. This is no wimpy shawl, but rather a nearly six-foot medium weight blanket with an included carrier handle you can use to mount on your carry-on.

A Trtl neck pillow that’ll actually support your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight Zs. It’s way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor’s shoulder.