A stainless steel tongue scraper
"I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing
;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" — Lyra18
Two bottles of TheraBreath oral rinse
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again.
This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
It's available in two sizes and will help you get into an ideal position for an easier go.Promising review:
"Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works.
Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." — Lucy
A before-you-go toilet spray
"I love the variety of scents that linger long enough to work for the purpose intended. I love giving them as gifts!!!" — AML
Three sweat-absorbing bra liners
They're available sizes M–XXL and in three colors.
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A two-pack of "flossing" toothbrushes
Mouthwatchers
is a small oral care business started by a dentist. Promising review: "
I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" — Amy
A two-pack of teeth whitening pens
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste
, since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days
and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes
!" — Victoria Bravo
A three-pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
"I saw these on TikTok
and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A 10-pack of sweat-blocking antiperspirant wipes
Each box lasts two months!Promising review:
"For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS.
It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
An exfoliating foot peel mask
"I've used this foot peel a number of times and have always had great results. First, it smells wonderful and is easy to use. After a few days, you will notice your skin starting to peel right off. It's magic.
A word of advice: Do not use two weeks before you need to wear sandals or go barefoot — I like to do it in early spring so I'm ready for summer." — ryan owen
A cute little octopus-shaped blackhead remover
"My boyfriend and I have been trying different products for a while now, and some work better than others for my face, and I feel like almost nothing works to minimize his pores and blackheads. We both have troubled areas around the nose. Well, I saw this on TikTok once and the little container was so cute.
I had to look it up and its benefits, I ordered a little octopus scrub and noticed a HUGE difference within the second use not only on my face, but my boyfriend's too
!! He is obsessed and says 'We need to buy the whole skincare line' every time he washes his face. We use face wash and a different brand black peel-off mask but this works way better." — Elizabeth Mendoza
A nonaerosol dry shampoo powder
I have tried so many dry shampoos, and decided to try this one because of the great reviews. I was not disappointed! My hair is thin and can get greasy by the end of a wash day, so dry shampoos are a must for me. This powder is thin and takes the greasy appearance right out of my hair
. I love how easy it is to apply using the pump, and it doesn't leave a white/gray appearance on my dark brown hair
. It does take a little TLC working it into my roots but makes it look freshly washed. This is now my go-to dry shampoo and one bottle lasts forever!" — Rachel
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
"This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore!
My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown
A three-pack of bra extenders
They're available in three colors and in different size options.
"It does what it says: extends your bra fit for comfort and to reduce bra lines in back. It does not stretch (I found the stretchy ones didn't provide enough support). These are very soft and comfortable. I didn't realize how important that was until I ordered a different brand and they were torture — itchy and stiff and awful
, even after washing. I ditched them and immediately reordered this brand so I'd always have enough on hand!" — McNally16
A Panoxyl foaming wash for acne
"This stuff works like magic. I’m 33 and I’ve dealt with bad back acne since I was a teenager. After one week of using this, my back is night and day different.
Just remember to not wash it off immediately. Let it sit on your skin for about two minutes for it to work. — Filburt_Turtle
A nose hair wax kit
You'll get nose wax beads, wax applicators, mustache protectors, a measuring cup and paper cups.Promising review:
"I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt.
I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" — Julie J.
A pair of comfy period-proof undies
These are available in four colors and sizes 4–13, which correspond to hip sizes up to 53 inches.Promising review:I am kicking myself for letting them sit in the cart for that long, while I spent hideous amounts of money on disposable products that are freaking uncomfortable torture devices that let you down when you need them most.
These undies are SO. WONDERFUL. I could cry at this point. I tried these for the first time this week. One of my worse, heavier monthly rounds. I crossed my fingers, packed lots of extra pads in case they didn’t work, and dove into my hectic day. I forgot I was wearing them. No crinkle puff-butt discomfort. No running for the bathroom. They didn’t even leak overnight, which, for me, is unheard of. I’m never going back." — Blythe
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A shampoo scalp massager
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A bottle razor burn-fighting Fur oil
: "I am a Black woman with alopecia. I had horrible experiences shaving my scalp to the point of a large amount of razor bumps and extreme pain
. I had serious doubts before buying this because of the price, but after reading the reviews I had to get it! THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WROTE REVIEWS THAT ATTRACTED ME TO THIS PRODUCT! I looove the way it makes my scalp feel. And I love the light lemony scent. This will always be in my scalp shaving arsenal.
" — Leesh
A pack of 120 easy-to-use denture cleaner tablets
"I have a TMJ mouth guard that is about 12-years-old, and nothing else I've tried had managed to clean it like this stuff
. It didn't take everything off the first time, but it makes a HUGE difference. Very satisfied." — Sara Elizabeth Eaton
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
CeraVe's salicylic acid body wash
"I bought it because a dermatologist on TikTok recommended it for keratosis pilaris (or strawberry skin) on the upper arms and legs. I have been using it with the matching SA lotion
and I have noticed a big difference in my KP. I am only halfway through the bottle (and lotion) and I love it so far. Will definitely be buying again and again." — Kallie
A bestselling earwax removal kit
"Folks. Buy it. This is like head lice treatment. If you are looking at it and thinking about it, YOU NEED IT.
And this stuff. Is. Awesome. Literally, chunks of ear wax came out of my ear holes the SIZE OF CORN KERNELS. Where was this coming from? Why is my body making so much wax? Where was it being stored because I did NOT think ear canals were that spacious, but apparently there are some storage closets in there or something because HOLY MARY MOTHER OF GOD the ear nuggets are real. My ears feel so squeaky clean!
And get this, my hair makes sounds. Like I put it up in a hair tie afterwards, and I could HEAR MY HAIR MOVING ON MY HEAD. What is that?! Seriously?! If you also did not know that moving hair creates a sound, you need to buy this product ASAP." — Samantha
An exfoliating scrub mitt
"Saw someone review this on TikTok and bought it. The satisfaction of all the dead skin that comes off is unmatched. Makes my skin so soft and shiny" — Kallie
A facial ice roller
"I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief.
The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." — DT
Nizoral dandruff shampoo
"MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely.
One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris
A cradle cap comb
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis
"The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in different directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah
A pair of anti-chafing shorts
They're available in women's XS–6XL, nine colors and three lengths.
These shorts are exactly as advertised — they prevent chafing, keep me cool, and are perfect for hot humid summer days
! I am so much happier and more comfortable when I wear dresses, thanks to these shorts. Feels like a secret weapon against the heat!" — Catherine
"I like wearing these as PJ bottoms in my nightgowns or with just a T-shirt at night. I really don’t like for my thighs to stick together while I sleep
. I have several pairs and currently wear them almost every day
as I work from home. Also very nice to lounge around in too." — Deborah
A tool that reduces the itch and redness from a bug bite
"I never write reviews but I’m amazed by this product. I saw it on TikTok
and I usually get bit by mosquitoes a lot during the summer so I thought I would try it. After a few suctions it was like the mosquito bite was never there.
" — Ryan
A five-pack of gas-neutralizing pads
"My significant other has a butt that wants to violently suffocate everyone. This was originally a gag (pun intended) gift but, when used, it actually worked. Most, if not all, of the smell went away with the particularly terrible poots.
We joke that we should get some more." — Sunshine
A jar of Honeyskin Ultimate Face and Body Cream
"This is my fourth time buying Honeyskin. I love this stuff! I use it as my twice-daily face moisturizer and on my elbows and knees. An unexpected bonus, it cleared up adult acne along my jawline that I'd been plagued with for years.
I love that there's basically no scent, so it doesn't compete with my perfume. As long as they keep making it, I'll be a customer for life. A little goes a long way and it lasts for a long time." — Cyndi Snyder
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.