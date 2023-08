Therapist-Recommend Items To Ease Your Anxiety When You're Away From Home

Headphones for calming music or audiobooks

In addition to a charged phone, clinical psychologist Tania Czarnecki and psychotherapist Yusra Aziz both recommend keeping headphones with you at all times. If you feel overstimulated or overwhelmed, the experts said, headphones can help you recenter, quiet the outside world and let you listen to a calming playlist, podcast or audiobook that you like.If you haven't snagged a pair of AirPod Pros (left) yet, you'll probably want them before you leave home. They have active noise-canceling and up to 30 hours of listening time per charge, as the case also works as a charger. They automatically sync with your iPhone or other Mac devices and are super easy to wear on the go.For backup/security blanket headphones, we love the wired Apple headphones (right) that already have the lighting plug built in so you never need a dongle. You don't need to remember to charge them or deal with a Bluetooth connection, so they're always ready when you need them. As they're more affordable than wireless headphones, you can buy yourself a couple of pairs to keep around, ensuring you always have headphones in your bag, car or anywhere else.