Therapist-Recommend Items To Ease Your Anxiety When You're Away From Home

A display box for memories and things from home

Czarnecki's best tip on setting up your new or temporary living space? Think about how much stuff from home you want on display. "Ask yourself, 'Would it be more helpful to have some items that remind me of home, or would having a few familiar items from home be too difficult while transitioning from home to a new environment?" If having photos or memories makes you feel more homesick, Czarnecki said you may want to opt for decor that's just nice looking and not sentimental. However, if you feel like having little touches of home, all the experts recommend bringing soothing items with you, like an old sports jersey, printed photos, a menu from a beloved take-out spot or other little trinkets.



Something like this highly-rated shadow box can help you protect and display sentimental items without dominating your entire room.