Vets Say These Products Might Help Your Anxious Dog

Sandra Del Rio / 500px via Getty Images Anxious dogs often like having their own space to relax in.

If your four-legged friend is a little more fearful than friendly, you may already know all about dog anxiety. While it may sound like some sort of TikTok-era trend, Ivana Crnec, a doctor of veterinary medicine at Veterinarians.org, confirms that dog anxiety is real and on the rise.

“Anxiety issues in dogs are quite common,” Crnec said in an email.

Living through pandemic quarantine and isolation affected dogs’ anxiety and social ability much like humans’, Crnec said. Since 2020, there’s been a rise in dogs having separation anxiety from their owners and fearing new people and strangers, she noted.

Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with pet care company Wellness Pet Food, agreed that it’s common for dogs to have anxiety. “There are certain triggers dogs experience that can affect their state and a variety of factors, such as genetics, experiences, upbringings, training and changes to routines or new environments,” Bernal said via email.

There are behavioral cues to tell if your dog is anxious, said Carling Matejka, a doctor of veterinary medicine and spokesperson for pet food company Solid Gold. These might include your pup pacing, trembling, panting, whining, excessively licking, yawning, hiding or avoiding eye contact. They might also include destructive behavior like chewing or scratching, or having accidents in the house even when they’re body trained.

“A dog that is anxious can show visible body cues, like dilated pupils, a tucked tail or a lowered body posture. They may also show signs of aggression or fear, such as growling or cowering,” Matejka said in an email.

The experts agreed that it’s important to pay attention to these cues and to take action as soon as you see them. “Early intervention can help prevent the development of more serious behavior problems,” Matejka said.

While there are many online options for calming chews and supplements, the experts recommended letting your vet prescribe and/or recommend the right meds for your dog. If your pup’s anxiety is really severe, they also recommended working with a trainer or a dog behaviorist to give your furry friend extra attention.

Apart from working with experts, the vets shared their favorite products for setting up a calming space at home for your dog and working through their anxiety.