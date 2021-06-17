12 Products That Will Make Your Mornings Infinitely Better And Calmer

Let’s face it: Mornings are hectic. Whether you’re rushing out the door, waking up to feed hungry kids or trying to cram in a workout, we could all use a little help with our a.m. routines. We’re pressed for time, hurrying to get ready while cramming a million things into a short window.
Fortunately, there are some things out there designed to make your mornings a little more manageable. Here are a few products that will help you have a more productive and ― most importantly ― relaxing start to your day.
An upgraded alarm clock that will wake you up slowly
A gratitude journal that only takes a few minutes of your time
A body wash with an energizing scent
An on-the-go coffee maker that'll cut down on your routine and your spending
A self-affirming doormat to start your day on a happy note
A shower timer to keep you on track
A doorknob organizer so you don't forget important items
A guided meditation app to help reduce stress at the start of your day
A towel warmer that can make your morning shower more luxurious
A wallet finder that'll save you from tearing your house apart
A silk pillowcase that can cut down time spent on your beauty routine
A comfortable, nonslip mat that will make your morning workout easier