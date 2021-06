12 Products That Will Make Your Mornings Infinitely Better And Calmer

An upgraded alarm clock that will wake you up slowly

Amazon

How you start your morning sets the tone for your entire day. Sure, you could be jolted out of bed by the sound of your smartphone alarm blaring away — but there are, in fact, more peaceful ways to wake up. (Not to mention, phones in the bedroom are disruptive to sleep .)Try a wake-up light, which lets you kick off your day with a simulated sunrise in addition to your choice of five unique wake-up sounds. This device is sleep-expert approved , and studies have shown that exposure to morning light can improve your sleep quality . And don’t you always feel better after getting a little sun?