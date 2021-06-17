12 Products That Will Make Your Mornings Infinitely Better And Calmer

An on-the-go coffee maker that'll cut down on your routine and your spending

There are tons of health benefits associated with drinking coffee, but waiting for the coffee maker to do its thing can be frustrating. The Pour-Over Coffee Travel Mug allows you to scoop your own coffee grounds into a stainless steel filter, which sits comfortably inside of a travel tumbler. Then, you dump hot water over the grounds, either at home or in the office, and you’re on your way. It’s made with military-grade steel, which keeps your beverage hotter for much longer than a mug does. And you can brew it without the hassle of paper filters.