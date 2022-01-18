18 Clever Products That Busy People Swear By

Work, zoom learning, commuting, cooking and cleaning. Whatever is filling up your daily schedule to the brim, leaving you with little time to spare, it’s easy to let those lower priority tasks go by the wayside.
From rapid-cooking appliances that make perfectly cooked eggs every time to an MVP odor and stain eliminator that’s been touted for its low maintenance cleaning ability, these products can help you stay on track and even save you some time in your day.
1
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you spray and then forget about
2
An adorably encouraging daily planner to help you keep track with your busy schedule
3
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
4
A jar of the internet famed The Pink Stuff, which tackles every cleaning project you got
5
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
6
A quick cold brew coffee maker to cut your morning beverage routine time in half
7
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that applies in seconds
8
An MVP pet stain–removing spray that instantly tackles both old and new stains
9
A set of glass meal prep containers that are dishwasher, oven and microwave safe
10
A power scrubber brush that actually attaches to a drill for tackling tough projects in less time
11
A jewelry-cleaning stick that gets into every nook and cranny of you bracelets, rings and more
12
A satin-lined backless adjustable cap designed with natural hair and updos in mind
13
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that can bring plants back to life while you do other things
14
A set of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll handle even the most soiled of clothes in one load
15
An air fryer that can cook so many different dishes in a fraction of the time
16
A rapid start-and-walk-away appliance that can cook eggs in almost any style
17
A glare-free Kindle Paperwhite to find almost any book without leaving your house
18
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first try