18 Clever Products That Busy People Swear By

Find a no-scrub shower cleaner, an air fryer that cooks food fast and a quick cold-brew coffee maker for those busy mornings
Emma Lord
Stop spending precious time scrubbing your shower with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WET-FORGET-801064-Shower-64/dp/B01ENDOJ0G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Wet it and Forget it&#x22;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WET-FORGET-801064-Shower-64/dp/B01ENDOJ0G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">"Wet it and Forget it"</a> cleaner, always have your morning cup of joe with a quick <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Takeya-10310-Patented-Airtight-Silicone/dp/B00FFLY64U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cold-brew coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Takeya-10310-Patented-Airtight-Silicone/dp/B00FFLY64U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cold-brew coffee maker</a> and make meal prep a breeze with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prep-Naturals-Glass-Meal-Containers/dp/B06Y31WGWR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="heat-safe food containers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Prep-Naturals-Glass-Meal-Containers/dp/B06Y31WGWR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e1dc72e4b0d8b6656b28be,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">heat-safe food containers</a>.
Amazon
Work, zoom learning, commuting, cooking and cleaning. Whatever is filling up your daily schedule to the brim, leaving you with little time to spare, it’s easy to let those lower priority tasks go by the wayside.

From rapid-cooking appliances that make perfectly cooked eggs every time to an MVP odor and stain eliminator that’s been touted for its low maintenance cleaning ability, these products can help you stay on track and even save you some time in your day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you spray and then forget about
Promising review: "This stuff is a life saver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols

Get it from Amazon for $16.89.
2
Amazon
An adorably encouraging daily planner to help you keep track with your busy schedule
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3
Amazon
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.

Promising review: "Handy dandy for busy folk. I love this! It's really convenient to use I don't have to take the whole box I can just take the day's container with me to work, and the container magnetizes to the base. It fits all my large supplements and even my ADHD brain can remember to take my supplements! It's easy to fill just push the pill through the silicone slot and they don't fall out!" —Potchetto

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4
amazon.com
A jar of the internet famed The Pink Stuff, which tackles every cleaning project you got
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

Promising review: "This stuff is legit! Busy mom of three littles. I live to find the next best cleaning product that will make my life easier. This is it! Clean marks off walls. Stains in sinks or tubs. Hard water spot on shower fixtures! Takes care of it all!!" —AmandaKelley06

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
amazon.com
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review: "A must-have for busy latte lovers! Perfect product for my morning latte!!! Easy to use and clean! Thirty seconds and my latte is fantastic!! —Joanna Grazynska-Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
6
amazon.com
A quick cold brew coffee maker to cut your morning beverage routine time in half
Promising review: "10/10 great for on the go, busy mornings. IDK why I waited so long to buy one of these... saves me so much money and time. The filter is very fine mesh so you do not get any grounds in your coffee. I’m able to make two BIG cups of iced coffee in the morning with this." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7
amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that applies in seconds
Promising review: "Most amazing teeth whitening concept yet! These little paint on, teeth whitening gel wands are so wonderful! I bought them on a whim thinking it would probably be more waste of money, like so many other teeth whitening devices I have tried. Although these probably have not whitened my teeth as quickly as some other things, their ease of use more than makes up for it. Just brush your teeth, floss as usual and then use a tissue to dry your teeth before you apply the gel… It applies in seconds and it’s so so easy. I started using it twice a day for faster whitening. Other products I had to discontinue before they could be effective due to extreme burning and pain in my gums. These produce no pain. 😀 I will continue to use these as it’s the only product in my busy life that I can possibly manage to keep my teeth looking their best. Results may differ with different people I’m sure… But for me … I’m sold!" —Chelle

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
8
amazon.com
An MVP pet stain–removing spray that instantly tackles both old and new stains
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.

Promising review: "So far so good, but I haven't used it on a large area yet. I own three dogs and a cat. Two of the dogs are very old, small and obviously have a problem with peeing in the house. It has been a battle, I have even put in a doggy door but they still have accidents. I ready hundreds of reviews on this, not just from Amazon before purchasing. I also purchased a small Bissell portable machine that I hope to use in conjunction with this product sometime this weekend, I just haven't had the time. I have had this for a few weeks now, but just haven't gotten the chance to really clean with it due to my busy schedule. That hasn't stopped the dogs from having accidents. With this, I have followed their directions and soaked up the urine and then applied this in a spray bottle to the area they have urinated. I let it set for about 15-20 minutes and then I use a towel to get the wetness out of the carpet. I have to say that I give the product 5 stars for my first uses. Although I haven't been able to follow up with the carpet cleaning yet, that spots do not smell of urine, they do not look stained and the dogs have been avoiding the areas that have already been sprayed. I am impressed." —Lori

Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
9
Amazon
A set of glass meal prep containers that are dishwasher, oven and microwave safe
Promising review: "These are fantastic! I am so glad I ordered them. I absolutely love the versatility of these glass containers. They make meal prep a breeze. You do not have to transfer your food to another container which means it takes less time and makes fewer dishes. This busy mom loves both of those things!! I put it in the freezer, in the oven, or microwave. I love being able to see my food in them in the freezer or fridge, it keeps the space clean and organized. I am going to need to order another set because I love them so much! I have not had any trouble with the lids, they all fit perfectly! The only negative with glass containers like these is you cannot stack them inside each other so they do take up more room when they are in the pantry." —Dana Ellett.

Get a set of five from Amazon for $34.98.
10
amazon.com
A power scrubber brush that actually attaches to a drill for tackling tough projects in less time
Promising review: "Highly recommend for busy parents. Once I received the brushes in the mail I used them in the shower the next day and all the nasty buildup was gone. I would highly recommend to anyone who has little time to clean during the week. Although I was scrubbing for nearly an hour, they did the job I needed them to do. Between a full time job and three kids I don't have hours during the week to deep clean. It was amazing to find a tool that allows me to deep clean the shower in under an hour." —Angel Vega.

Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.95.
11
amazon.com
A jewelry-cleaning stick that gets into every nook and cranny of you bracelets, rings and more
Promising review: "Easy and convenient for busy folks. Makes my ring shiny and doesn’t leak. Love giving these as gifts. I have a sonic cleaner that I use when I really want to get my ring clean, but who has time for all that? My diamond is princess cut, so it gets dull within a day, which means I’m cleaning it a lot. I prefer this little wand, since it works well and the formula doesn’t irritate my skin." —L. Delacruz.

Get it from Amazon for $7.96.
12
Amazon
A satin-lined backless adjustable cap designed with natural hair and updos in mind
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.

Promising review: "As a curly girl with big hair, this is the perfect hat for on the go, or if you don’t have time to doll up your hair. I just put it in a ponytail and boom! Ready to go!" —J.D.

Get it from Amazon for $19.96+.
13
Amazon
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that can bring plants back to life while you do other things
Promising review: "These made a huge difference in my plants. Perfect for busy growers, it takes two seconds to set the spike. It is also cleaner with no mess compared to loose feed that is measured into water." —CarolynRTR.

Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $2.98+.
14
Amazon
A set of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll handle even the most soiled of clothes in one load
Promising review: "This is an excellent product and really cleans the washing machine leaving a fresh scent. The package provides a six-month supply for busy households! Gets rid of that moldy mildew smell and ensures fresh laundry with each wash!" —Christy Drake.

Get a set of six tablets from Amazon for $10.79.
15
Amazon
An air fryer that can cook so many different dishes in a fraction of the time
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases I have made in quite some time. This thing is great for our family. We have used it to cook chicken nuggets, fries, fried pickles, and today even fried pork chops! My husband even mentioned these were the best pork chops he has ever eaten. We do make a couple of modifications. After using it the first time we decided to add some olive oil which makes the food come out crispier. We actually ordered an olive oil spray bottle from Amazon and it works great. You don't need much oil at all, or any, but our preference is a little makes the food better. This thing is a breeze to clean and great for quick meals for this busy mom. I would buy it again, and I wish I had bought it sooner." —Staci Cooper.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+.
16
Amazon
A rapid start-and-walk-away appliance that can cook eggs in almost any style
Promising review: "This is the best kitchen appliance I have bought in a long time! Super easy and quick to use. I have a busy schedule and I make egg salad a LOT to take with me...this saves me SO much time and effort. Set it and forget it, but the super loud continuous buzzer/alarm will NOT let you forget it, which is a nice safety design. They're also REALLY easy to peel! I've never peeled eggs so easily before. Huge plus that I hadn't even considered. This little contraption is also pretty small and stores easily. Even if you only boil eggs once in a while, it's worth it!" —Jaime Bosworth

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
17
Amazon
A glare-free Kindle Paperwhite to find almost any book without leaving your house
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this purchase. I have read so many books since the summer simply because of the ease of reading from a Kindle and being able to take it with me wherever I want. It's definitely a little bit pricey, but considering the majority of the books I read I get for free from my local library's Kindle ebook selection, it's been well worth the cost. And not having to physically drive to the library to check out a book and return it is awesome for my busy life. I highly recommend it." —Noah.

Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
18
Amazon
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first try
Promising review: "As a super busy mom and business owner, I don't have a lot of time to fuss with my makeup. But I always want to look presentable. I'll admit — I didn't think a stamp would actually work. But I was desperate! These eyeliner stamps are SO easy and look so good! I ended up buying every size and now I never have to worry about looking put together even when I'm low on time!" —Erin S.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97.
