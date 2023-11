Just 51 Products For Perpetually Chilly People

A mini Crock-Pot food warmer

The 20-ounce Crock-Pot is ideal for single lunch servings of things like rice or chili, but I also can't help but think how fun it'd be to have a tiny pot of spinach dip or queso all to myself and in the middle of a workday. It's available in six colors.: "I would give this 10 stars if I could. My coworker at a new job had one and I decided to buy one and try it. It's super simple to use: just put the food, then one hour before lunch, plug it in. No more need to kill your food in the microwave! It's also very easy to clean. Just pop the metal bowl out to wash it along with both lids. This items can save you $10 to $20 per day by bringing leftovers instead of eating out. Pays for itself in one to two days." — RPB