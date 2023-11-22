Just 51 Products For Perpetually Chilly People

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.
A heated eye massager
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily." — Amazon customer
An electric heated mattress pad
The cotton cover has 10 heat settings, with an adjustable auto-off timer between one and 12 hours. It is suitable for mattresses up to 15 inches in depth and available in sizes twin–California king.Promising review
: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore! This mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets.
The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable
; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!
" — Linda Stranzl
A 500-watt personal space heater
Promising review
: "I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It's perfect and as you can see it's little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it's not in the way of me hitting it with my feet. There's a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when its tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. I like that feature a lot,
definitely recommend purchasing if you need a little heater at a decent price!" —Ta2dmom
An ultra-lofty down duvet insert
I bought this two years ago after reading the reviews for EVERY winter duvet insert on the internet (sadly not even exaggerating). Luckily, my research paid off and this is extremely warm, super lofty, surprisingly affordable, and just perfect in every way imaginable. I've had it professionally cleaned three times (it definitely won't fit in your regular old washer) and it's held up perfectly. Available in sizes twin–king.Promising review
: "After reading multiple reviews for other comforters, I chose this one. Best decision ever!!! This comforter is perfection and I plan to buy another for our guest room. Thick, comfy, warm and affordable. I tossed it into the dryer for a few minutes after I took it out of the packaging and it fluffed way up!
Chose to buy a king size for our queen size bed and am glad I did. The size is exactly what I hoped for." — Jenna
A pair of budget-friendly criss-cross faux fur slippers
They're available in women's sizes S–XL and nine colors.
Promising review
: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open toed.
I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" — theandyn
A spa-esque towel warmer
The towel warmer has four timer settings (15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes) and an auto-shutoff feature. It can fit two large towels and is available in eight colors.Promising review
: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower with out this once you have it. Just like right out of the dryer towels!" — Erin
An antioxidant-rich honey face mask
The hydrating mask owes its spa-like warming sensation to glycerin. Another main ingredient — cichoric acid — also supports your skin's natural collagen.Promising review
: "At first I was not sure what to think, slapping this gooey sticky stuff on my face. But it smells good enough to eat and once it warms and turns into a lovely cream, it’s heavenly. The warming sensation is nice and mild. My face feels so much better after using it.
I’ll be using this at least once a week when I’m irritated and dry from my tretinoin." — Melissa
A pair of fleece-lined joggers
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again.
" — Spotted Mermaid
A heated seat cover
Promising review
: "Great value for the money. Has kept my wife and I warm and toasty this winter while driving." — Amazon customer
A set of blackout thermal curtains
They're available in 31 sizes and 34 colors.
Promising review:
"These curtains came exactly as seen in the picture and description. They work perfectly in my living room windows and came at a decent price! They aren’t the best quality, but you definitely get your money’s worth!
" — George Moreno
A wearable blanket
It's available in 25 styles.
Promising review
: "I bought this for my mom because she’s ALWAYS cold. She LOVES IT. The outside is soft and the inside is very plush and soft also. It’s got a nice weight to it. The pocket on the front is large enough to put just about anything in it. It’s large enough for a 2X-sized man to wear comfortably. I will probably be buying these as gifts this year!" — KMartShopper
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A cult-favorite Orolay parka
It has side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit, especially when sitting. It's available in women's sizes XXS-XXL and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all!
I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka
! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." — Zhure
A hand-knit merino wool blanket
Magnolia Wool Co.
is an Orangevale, California-based small biz that makes all sorts of hand-knit chunky wool goods from throws and pet beds to baby loungers and blankets. This one is available in 11 sizes and 9 colors.Promising review
: "The blanket is gorgeous! And Jenn was a very nice and professional to work with, even making sure we saw the specific yarn after we made our purchase. It is so beautiful, my family was first hesitant to even use it :-). Not anymore...now it's whoever gets it first " — M SM
A set of affordable flannel sheets
What's included: Two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. It's available in sizes twin–California king and in 12 colors.Promising review
: "They are wonderful! Soft and warm! I want to stay in bed all day!" — Foggyhomechef
A faux-shearling pullover
It's available in women's sizes S–XL and 20 colors.
Promising review
: "Well, as soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him. Update: Son dropped it to grab a cookie I bribed him with so I got to try it on. He then tackled me and has been cuddling ever since. Let it be known that it’s a very warm sweater, obviously the softest thing ever created, and I’m trapped in it under my kid in a 70-degree house.
Highly recommend." — Kristy Noble
A rechargeable, double-sided hand warmer
The hand warmer takes just two minutes to reach a toasty 107 degrees!Promising review
: "Quick to warm up and fits perfectly in the palm of my hand, and the flashlight is handy when I'm looking for something in the bottom of my bag." — Sonia
An easy-to-install bidet
This sleek attachment requires no electrical or plumbing work to install and you can have it up and running in 10 minutes or less. It fits on round, oval, and elongated toilets, too, so you shouldn't have any issue. There are two knobs you control: one for water pressure and one for water temperature. It's available in 10 finishes.Promising review
: "How have I lived for 68 years without my Tushy Spa??????? This is one of the best purchases that I have ever made! Obviously, I HIGHLY recommend it!!!!!!! I might have to buy another one to take on vacation!!! " — Brenda N.
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
They're available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 35 washes.
Promising review:
"Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky... in fact they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors.
" — Debbie L Morawski
A faux fur headband
It's available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"WOW. These look and feel like rabbit fur but don’t shed! They're excellent for keeping your head — especially ears — warm and/or protected from the wind. Think I’ll order a set for every female on my Christmas list. They are flattering and don’t mess up your hair." — Ice Queen Who
An easy-to-use window insulator kit
Each kit comes with enough clear film to insulate 3-10 standard windows. To apply it, attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went. Promising review
: "This product kept my apartment warm and toasty last winter! I live in an older (but charming) apartment and the windows are not only large, they're not updated to be efficient. There was draft pretty much on all the windows in the apartment so the heater just keeps kicking in to warm the place. Of course, this means enormous heating bill. Last winter, my husband decided to try this product. We noticed the difference right away on the first night we had it installed! No more drafts and the apartment stayed pretty warm. We noticed a huge drop on our heating bill (almost $50/mo compared to previous year).
It takes some time to install it, but it's absolutely worth it!" — D Dacera
A pair of fuzzy socks
They're available in 27 colors.
Promising review
: "If you want to be warm and cozy these are the way to go! I like them so much I bought them for my siblings and three weeks later each of them sent me a message about how much they love them!" — A. Perkins
A coffee mug warmer
Promising review:
"One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours.
And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" — ADR80
A heathered Barefoot Dreams robe
It's available in three unisex sizes and four colors.
Promising review
: "This robe is delightful. I feel like I have been wrapped in cashmere. It is so soft and conforms to your body.
After reading numerous reviews about other bathrobes, I was concerned about the quality after the first wash. It passed with flying colors. The seams held up. There was no fraying and the lint trap was clean. I could not ask for more... Almost forgot, the robe has a height adjustment for the belt. I cannot find anything negative to say. You'll be happy!" — Monica
A heated desk pad
The 13- by 31-inch pad features three heat settings and you don't have to worry about forgetting to shut it off — it does so automatically after four hours of use. Promising review: "
The office I work in is very cold during the winter months, especially on Mondays due to the landlord turning off the heat to the entire building over the weekend. It's so difficult to type or write when your hands are really cold... and gloves are not practical. If your hands are too cold to work, get yourself one of these mats. It is excellent! It's easy to use, and has an auto-shutoff so I can't forget to turn it off at the end of the day. BEST OF ALL... MY HANDS ARE WARM!
Love this product so much I bought one for each of my coworkers for Christmas." — Janine Clements
A splurge-worthy wool cardigan
It's available in women's sizes M and L.
A mini Crock-Pot food warmer
The 20-ounce Crock-Pot is ideal for single lunch servings of things like rice or chili, but I also can't help but think how fun it'd be to have a tiny pot of spinach dip or queso all to myself and
in the middle of a workday. It's available in six colors. Promising review
: "I would give this 10 stars if I could. My coworker at a new job had one and I decided to buy one and try it. It's super simple to use: just put the food, then one hour before lunch, plug it in. No more need to kill your food in the microwave! It's also very easy to clean. Just pop the metal bowl out to wash it along with both lids. This items can save you $10 to $20 per day by bringing leftovers instead of eating out. Pays for itself in one to two days." — RPB
A quick-to-heat foot warmer
This electric foot warmer has three heat settings as well as an auto-shutoff feature so you don't have to worry about leaving it plugged in for extended periods. It's also machine-washable.Promising review
: "Super comfortable and cozy. I work from home, and this keeps my feet warm under my desk all day. The 'bag' itself is kind of big but it allows you to push your feet in all the way up to your ankles or even mid-calf.
The control box is even easy to push with my toes :). It has a simple display with a small green light for low, yellow for medium, and red for high, so you can tell at a glance what level temperature you have selected. The pad heats up quickly and at a good temperature for all three levels — not too hot, not too cold.
" — BJ Hughes
A hand-warming mug with an ergonomic pocket into which you can slip your chilly fingers
Clay in Motion
is a family-run pottery studio based in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Since 1981, Bob and Corina Neher have been throwing, firing and glazing functional pieces. This is available in 17 colors.Promising review
: "I bought one of these at a shop in Branson, Missouri. It is my absolute favorite mug ever! I love how you can tuck your hand in the handle! I can't wait to get more of these as this is my special feel good mug! When I want to have a cozy night I use this and wear my favorite jammies and all is well with the world!" — Monica
A set of wool mittens
They're available in 11 colors.
Promising review
: "I got these because I have bad circulation and my hands get hella cold to the point of pain. So I was just gonna get some warmish mittens to wear at night. Not sure how durable they'll be in the real world, but warm they most certainly are. Within about 15 seconds, my hands were like 'ooOooOoooOOOhhh'
and I actually had to take them off after a few minutes. So I'm very pleased, especially for the price. Color is so pink it almost is like a highlighter pink." — Lisa
A pair of Sperry boots
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 in standard and wide and in seven colors.
Promising review
: "I am in love with my new Sperry boots! Let the rain and snow begin!!! I AM READY! These Saltwater boots are perfect for me. Love the side zipper for easy on and off. I also like the height of this boot. I’m short and sometimes look like I was swallowed by my boots... but not these! They look nice, feel nice, and make me and my feet very, very happy! Thank you Sperry... I will look for more good things from you " — Krissa
.
A teeny-tiny tabletop fireplace
1Man1Garage
is a Tennessee-based small business owned by artisan Marcus Williams. He sells a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items. This isvailable with or without rocks/sand — the sand is needed to disperse the heat of the flame away from the wood, but you can easily find some on your own if you'd rather not buy ite, and the lava rocks are completely optional/for decoration.Promising review
: "This is amazing. SO well made, the pieces fit perfectly together and it was easy and fun to build. We accidentally bought pretty tall gel fuel canisters so the fire got very high but still worked super well!!!" — Rachel Brown
A chunky 100% cotton sweater
It's available in one size.
A pair of insoles with temperature-regulating shearling
They're vailable in unisex sizes 5–13 and in three colors.
Promising review
: "I have three pairs of these insoles. I originally bought them as an extra layer of warmth in boots but when one pair made it a little too 'cozy' in one pair of boots, I tried them out in my L.L. Bean fleece slippers--a wonderful discovery. They make the slippers even warmer and comfier. I highly recommend them as they definitely keep one's feet warmer
— especially as a spectator at ice hockey games!" — Lulu
A lush, double-sided faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. It's available in sizes twin–king and 29 colors.Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together.
I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!!
Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
A cult-favorite Fellow electric kettle
The design features a fluted, no-drip spout and a degree dial that allows you to set the temperature between 135-212 degrees and even hold it there for a full hour. It's available in six colors.Promising review
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
A pair of fleece-lined leggings
They're available in women's sizes XS–6XL, three styles and 25 colors.
Promising review
: "These are by far my favorite legging that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold.
They are my go-to for running errands on the weekend and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that its shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cottony leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!" — Andrea
A two-pack of under-door draft blockers
Plus they will help muffle outside noises — something particularly helpful if you live in an apartment building or with noisy roommates. They're available in five colors.Promising review
: "I’ll admit I was skeptical of these at first but after applying them to four of our doors we are thrilled! We live in an older home that is in no way energy efficient. ;-) We got these to help keep the hot summer heat out of the house.
We have only had them for a short time but they look so good! They actually upgrade the doors a bit. ;-) The application went well and it is a firm hold. The flooring in our house meets the door almost so there’s not much room for movement and these stay put firmly when opening and closing the door. I have no doubt that they will stay on for a long time. Will probably buy another pack for the doors leading to our garage." — AHA
A weighted door draft stopper
It's available in eight sizes and six colors.
Promising review
: "If you have a drafty door you absolutely need this. It is made of fabric and has some weight to it which is a great feature. The added weight helps hold it down and absorb the cold. When I walk by the door and the draft stopper is on I can't feel ANY cold coming in...
I highly recommend this door stopper if you have a drafty door. Whether it be for cool air in the winter or you losing AC in the summer." — Nikki
A faux-fur bucket hat
It's available in 41 colors/patterns.
Promising review
: "Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" — Grace Beardsely
A pair of Ugg Ultra Mini ankle boots
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. They are so cozy warm. Not bulky.
I can go for walks or just lounge around the house in them. Having to be at home all the time these days during the pandemic, I wanted shoes that felt like a slipper but give more support. And they aren't weighing me down like the taller Ugg boots. I will wear these everywhere...in every season. Thank you, Ugg!" — Amy Del Santo
A roll of self-adhesive weather stripping
The weather stripping is super easy to apply. Just cut to the length needed (scissors are all you need) and pop it in whatever gap/window track is giving you a headache. It'll not only help with drafts, but also noise and dust, and is available in three sizes.Promising review
: "My family and I just moved into our first apartment and found the front door did not have any hing stopping the drafts. As soon as we put this up we noticed a difference. We live in a windy area and the cold would just come through the door like it was open. 10/10 do recommend." — Sugarbare
An oversized crewneck sweatshirt lined with jersey fleece
Supesu
is a woman-owned small biz that designs dresses, sweaters, tops and pants with super-soft
materials. I own this crewneck in black, and it's one of my go-tos! Since it's so long, I like pairing it with leggings and sneakers for an elevated athleisure look. And of course, the pockets are the best part because I can carry my phone, keys and a small wallet without needing to bring a bag. It's available in women's sizes 0/2–18 and in six colors.Promising review
: "I refuse to take it off! It’s the perfect sweatshirt for a lazy day and/or a night out on the town. It’s the perfect size to wear as an oversized sweater but also doubles as a short dress. The pockets are amazing and unique. I have always bought sweatshirts from other brands and never thought about not having pockets, but once you have them, there’s no going back.
Not to mention the wildly soft lining which not only lines the entire interior of the sweatshirt but also inside the pockets. Amazing!! I want it all in colors!
Highly recommend!" — Jmart
A microwaveable lavender-scented weighted plushie
Promising reviews
: "This product changed my life. Seriously, I never knew I could love an inanimate object so much. His heavy body is so comforting, at the end of the day all I want is a hug. He even helped me quit nicotine. Instead of reaching for the Juul, I would reach for his big belly instead. I'm not even joking. This guy is the best thing I have ever spent my money on.
Do yourself a favor and get a Warmie." — Bryan & Dana
"I bought this for cramps and the occasional aches and pains. He is absolutely perfect. He is so cute and adorable and I find myself reaching for him even when I am not in pain. He’s so snuggly and perfect to cuddle up with and is great for anxiety
." — Samantha
A three-pack of cozy thigh-high socks
They're available in 31 style combos.
Promising review:
"These are the best knee-high socks I've ever had; they actually stayed up, they're a nice thick material, they're comfy as hell, and they're not tight or loose, they manage to fit perfectly. These socks are much higher quality than the price you pay for them." — Neha Raghavan
Thigh-high stockings tailored with full-figured thighs in mind
Thunda Thighs
is a Toronto-based small biz that specializes in thigh-high socks for plus-size legs! Their designs fit thighs 27–39 inches to avoid cutting off circulation. They're available in 34 colors/designs.Promising review:
"When you have thick calfs and thighs, it can feel almost impossible to find thigh-high or even knee-high socks or shoes that fit well. I've always loved the thigh-high look, but failed to find cute socks that worked for me. That's why I was super exited to try Thunda Thighs... and they did not disappoint! The material is very thick and warm and they actually fit comfortably! When I have them pulled all the way up over my knees they can roll a bit at the top as I move around, but the brand even sells body adhesive
to help with that. I love wearing them around the house, especially during the winter. I seriously need to buy more colors!" — Kayla Boyd
, BuzzFeed editor
A weighted neck and shoulder heater
Promising review
: "I love how soft this is, and how big it is, covers my neck and back. I love the beautiful blue color. I also love how many temperature levels and timer choices there are... I’m very happy and satisfied with this purchase. I use this to help my back pain, my feet for circulation, my stomach for stomach aches, also for my hip bursitis. It’s a great product I highly recommend." — Lisa Gray
A fuzzy teddy coat
This is definitely the type of thing you buy in multiple colors, but whether you choose to gift them or keep them for yourself is your business. It's available in women's sizes S–3XL and 25 colors.Promising review
: "I LOVE this coat. I get so many compliments on it. It is so warm and comfortable. I wore it in Chicago in 10-degree weather and walked for hours and never even got a chill. I am back to purchase it in more colors
." — lisa cicciarelli
A massive 10-by-10-foot throw
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is, this blanket is four times the size of your average throw! It's available in 21 colors.Promising review
: "This is such a great blanket! It is so soft and big that no one is stealing the covers no matter how wrapped up in the blanket they are. Absolutely perfect for couples!" — Andrew N.
A quilted fleece pullover
It's available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I live along the coast of Oregon and freeze most of the time either with northern winds or massive storm systems. That said, it's paramount that I have clothes that keep me warm. This fleece pullover is SUPER warm. It's really soft, and I love wearing it most days. I've gotten two different colors so far and might even go for a third!
" — April SJC
A pair of Dr. Martens boots with faux-fur lining
They're available in women's sizes 5–11.
Promising review:
"I love the updated fancy fur look. I can dress them up or down. These are my third pair of the Dr. Martens brand — classic well made shoe that I recommend." — Dr. Martens customer
And a split blanket and sheet set
They're available individually or as a set in queen or king sizes and in two colors.
Promising review
: "This blanket is a great idea that I can't believe I didn't think of! No more blanket hogging or cold nights with too little cover. It's luxuriously soft and lightweight!" —Tracy