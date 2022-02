43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

A beanie with a hole for your ponytail (or messy bun)

I got this a few years ago as a Christmas present and it has become my most-worn hat! I like to go on long walks outside, but I like to keep my hair up in a ponytail during those walks. I love that this hat lets me keep my hair out of my face while also keeping my noggin nice and toasty. And it comes in so many cute colors — I might just have to buy another one!: "This is probably one of the best purchases I've ever made. I know it's just a hat, but every winter I've fought with my long, thick hair and unless you can relate, you will never understand how wonderful and brilliant this design is......This hat has a hole specifically for my hair! It's like it was made for me! Also, I can still wear it with my hair down and, because of the beanie's design, you can't really tell there's a hole at the end. The hole is elastic, too, which is a neat feature. Not elastic enough to be a hair tie, but just enough that it stretches over my mound of hair and holds tight to my bun, so no snow gets in if I wipeout and if I'm going down a massive hill with great speed and my beanie tries to fly off, the elastic hold onto my bun and I never lose my hat. It really is the little things." — Kali