43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

Even though temperatures may be less than ideal where you are, that doesn’t mean you have to suffer from cold hands, feet and even car seats all winter. From reusable hand warmers to snow pants to a heated water bowl for your canine pal, our list below contains some of the most useful items you’ll need for colder months.
1
An indoor campfire if it's too cold outside to roast marshmallows
2
A draft-blocker to prevent pesky drafts from sneaking in
3
A window insulation kit because it's super common for cold air to leak in
4
A mini pop-up tent
5
A tub of dog paw wax
6
A pair of cozy lined leggings if you have to head out in freezing temperatures
7
A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner
8
Sherpa-lined sweats keep your legs feeling nice and toasty
9
An adorable satin-lined hat
10
An extra-moisturizing hand cream
11
A beanie with a hole for your ponytail (or messy bun)
12
A coffee warmer
13
Waterproof dog booties to keep your pup's paws from getting too cold
14
A tabletop electric space heater
15
A windshield cover for snow
16
A giant snow broom to remove large chunks of snow
17
A value pack of HotHands hand warmers
18
And a HotHands lap warmer to keep your lower half just as warm
19
Shearling insoles that will instantly make your shoes winter-ready
20
A draft guard if you have a large gap under your front or back doors
21
A rechargeable LED pet collar to keep your dog safe and seen
22
A therapy lamp perfect for anyone who works long hours
23
Some sinus relief shower steamers
24
An over-the-door shoe organizer
25
A heated water bowl for dogs who love to stay outside on snow days
26
A universal plush steering wheel cover
27
A cool-mist humidifier, because blasting heat in the winter can lead to dry skin and even nosebleeds
28
And a genius tank cleaner to keep your humidifier free of gross buildup
29
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that are great for running outside in the winter
30
A blanket from Rumpl designed to go everywhere you go
31
Some insulated snow pants
32
An extra-large silicone tray perfect for freezing large amounts of soup
33
A baby wipe warmer
34
A heated car seat cover
35
A window AC unit cover to block cold air from coming in through the vents
36
An odor-neutralizing candle
37
An insulated, self-adhesive weatherproof and soundproof strip
38
A bottle of Rain-X Original windshield treatment
39
A washable doormat so you don't track in tons of snowy, muddy footprints
40
An adjustable heated mouse pad if your desk is always drafty
41
A pair of spiky ice and snow grips
42
Or a pair of traction cleats you can place over your running shoes
43
A paw cleaner to prevent your floor from being covered in wet, muddy footprints