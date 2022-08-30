Shopping

12 Simple Products That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier

Kitchen appliances, genius gadgets and multifunctional items that'll streamline cooking and food preparation for the week.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Housewares-ARC-914SBD-Cool-Touch-Stainless/dp/B007WQ9YNO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Aroma 8-cup capacity rice cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63083834e4b088f74232cc7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Housewares-ARC-914SBD-Cool-Touch-Stainless/dp/B007WQ9YNO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Aroma 8-cup capacity rice cooker</a>, the food prep and storage <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prepdeck-Mini-Recipe-Storage-Station/dp/B0B4T5Q28F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Prep Deck" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63083834e4b088f74232cc7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Prepdeck-Mini-Recipe-Storage-Station/dp/B0B4T5Q28F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Prep Deck</a>, and the<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chefn-Salad-Chopper-Spinner-inches/dp/B099NZNZ1T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Chef N&#x27; Salad chopper and spinner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63083834e4b088f74232cc7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Chefn-Salad-Chopper-Spinner-inches/dp/B099NZNZ1T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63083834e4b088f74232cc7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Chef N' Salad chopper and spinner</a>.
Amazon
The Aroma 8-cup capacity rice cooker, the food prep and storage Prep Deck, and the Chef N' Salad chopper and spinner.

Planning, prepping and packing meals can be an endeavor, but a necessary one if you’re trying to save money or stick to a specific diet. Even if you don’t intend to fill countless food storage containers with perfectly portioned food and meticulously packed salads for the week, simply crafting breakfast, lunch and dinner from scratch every day can be exhausting.

The following list of tools and gadgets are intended to speed things along and add nothing but convenience to your life, no matter your level of cooking skill or experience. Find a 10-piece vegetable chopper that can prep virtually any ingredient in one fell swoop, a professional-grade blender that actually cooks as it blends, or a countertop air fryer and grill that doesn’t even require you to defrost your meat before cooking.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A 10-in-1 chopping tool that reduces cutting time
I think most people would agree that the most time-consuming aspect of cooking is the slicing, dicing and chopping of all the essential ingredients. This BPA-free chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin, a dicer, a blade for julienning vegetables and much more.
$16.69 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An air fryer that also quickly grills and roasts food at the touch of a button
If grilling meat is part of your daily routine, this countertop air fryer, roaster, grill and dehydrator by Ninja can streamline that process thanks to the cyclonic air technology that operates with the touch of a button. Plus, you don't have to worry about defrosting your meat, because the Ninja turns frozen foods into char-grilled perfection in just 25 minutes.
$176.95 at Amazon$229.99 at Target$137.95 at Walmart
3
Amazon
A prep and storage deck with removable containers
This may just be the ultimate item for cutting, storing and prepping food and ingredients all in one clever station. The built-in cutting board, which doubles as a cover, folds out flat to reveal removable containers, each with its own lid. There's a slide-out lower compartment that's just for scraps and as well as a series of attachments for grating, chopping and more.
$79.99 at Amazon
4
Crate & Barrel
A salad spinner that also chops lettuce
Chop, rinse and dry your lettuce all at the same time with this dishwasher-safe spinner that can also be used to store your chopped salad until you're ready to use it. The interior chopping blade won't cause your lettuce to brown or wilt as it cuts, and the interior colander is removable for easy rinsing.
$27.99 at Crate & Barrel$37.34 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A reusable set of 30 bento-style meal prep containers
These reusable food containers are great for storing an upcoming week's worth of meals. They each come with a leak-proof lid, and the bento-style design allows you to pack multiple side dishes in one container. Plus they are freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe to make re-heating food and clean-up a breeze. When not in use, they conveniently stack inside each other for space-conscious storage.
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Three travel-sized squeeze bottles for salad dressing
If your weekly lunch prep involves a salad, you will most likely want a way to transport your dressings on the side to avoid a soggy mess come noon. These mini leak-proof squeeze bottles are made with BPA-free silicone and are flexible enough to fit inside your food storage containers.
$12.78 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A highly rated 8-cup capacity rice cooker
Sometimes cooking rice can require a watchful eye, but this highly rated rice cooker from Aroma perfectly cooks your rice for you and can also be programmed to begin cooking on a timer. It not only prepares rice, but the steaming function works on veggies or cakes and its 8-cup capacity means you can make all you need for the rest of the week.
$29.92 at Amazon$28.99 at Target
8
Amazon
A tool that makes breaking up ground meat simple
If breaking up ground beef in your pan for taco night is taking far too long and wearing your wrist out, let this clever meat-mashing tool do the work for you. It's made of BPA-free and heat-resistant nylon that's also nonstick and dishwasher-safe. The five non-serrated blades are also great for breaking up softer cooked vegetables and making mashed potatoes.
$9.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker with tons of five-star-ratings
This electric egg cooker from Dash has an impressive 83,820 five-star ratings on Amazon and can consistently prepare eggs in any style at the touch of a button. It has a six-egg capacity and also includes a recipe book, tray for poaching and a tray for making omelets.
$17.99 at Amazon$19.99 at Target$19.95 at Macy's
10
Amazon
An immersion blender, mixer and chopper set
Conveniently blend, whip, mix and chop with this one ergonomic immersion tool that can be used with your existing prep bowls or pans to do all the work at the touch of a button. It comes with three interchangeable attachments, two settings and a high-speed 300-watt motor.
$36.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A hot and cold cooking blender that makes soup as it blends
If mealtime calls for a silky smooth purée, a piping hot soup or a protein-packed smoothie, this hot and cold blender from Instant Pot has you covered. It features a heat-safe borosilicate glass pitcher, 10 customizable settings (including four hot blending programs) and a heating element that can cook soups or sauces at the same time as it blends for a simple one-step process.
$199 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An 8-function kitchen bottle for multiple food prep uses
This stackable kitchen tool will anticipate all of your food prep needs and can be used to make dressings, sauces, salads and more. It comes with everything from a juicer to a grater and an egg masher that's perfect for making egg salads.
$11.99 at Amazon
