These 31 Products Are Here To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

A set of kegel weights to not only help with incontinence but also potentially make sex easier, less painful, and more enjoyable.
A natural shoe deodorizer spray so you don’t have to wash your feet the minute you get home to get rid of the funk from your work flats.
A TubShroom if your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged...again.
A stainless-steel tongue scraper to banish bad bacteria and improve stinky breath
"I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this.
Great quality stainless-steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes.
The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.
A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the dumps
"What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked.
Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." —Dino
And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray to hide any evidence
"New Year's Day 2019 I wake up at my friend's house after a night of partying to the smell of fresh coffee and bacon frying in the kitchen. So I get up and say good morning to everyone, get me some coffee, and think to myself, 'Hey! The entire house smells like bacon. It's probably an opportune time for me to 'drop the kids off at the pool' because no one will notice anything I'm making in the bathroom over what Michelle is making in her kitchen.' Anyway, I look on top of the bowl and there's this stuff. For added protection against embarrassment, I pump a couple of sprays into the bowl and do my stuff. Yup now I totally smell bacon and oranges, but not a whiff of anything else that might cause my friends to ask me if I need to see a doctor or something.
So now I keep a bottle with me just in case I'm in one of those situations when I have, you know, a brown dog scratching at the back door, but don't want anyone to know that I'm letting him out." —D. Grieco Jr.
An acne patch for those days when a pimple pops up
"I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior!
I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple!
If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these!
They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily).
Thank you for making such a great product!!" —Jennelectric
A pack of lemon-scented fizzing toilet tabs that'll sanitize your bowl and keep it smelling fresh
Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey-based small business that sells cleaning products and bodycare products.Promising review:
"These lemon toilet fizzies work great and I love that they are earth friendly. They come in an attractive little jar so you can sit it on the toilet tank and it looks so nice! Shipping was fast too." —Diane LeBreux
A grout paint pen to cover up the mortifyingly large amount of dirt and grime that has fallen into the cracks
"I don't hate my old tile as much!
My husband and I renovated our ground level to an entertaining area. The tile on the other hand was old and just would have cost way too much money to pull up. Needless to say, the area came out amazing. Now I don't hate the tile because the grout was so dirty and could not get it clean as much. I highly recommend this product. Now when I walked downstairs I don't cringe looking at the floor anymore.
I will purchase another pen or two just to go over it later on. I'm not embarrassed by my floors anymore.
" —LUCYANN
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
"This product is amazing.
I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing!
I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime and calcium streaks
"I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real!
It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!
" —Stephanie Ray
A clay mask so you can basically vacuum out your pores
"I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought raw apple cider vinegar with the mother
to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask.
Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!
" —Afton StAmour
A jetted tub cleaner, because who knows when the last time you cleaned it was
"They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub.
You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" —Amazon customer
A Home Chef subscription to hide the fact that you basically can't even boil water
Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom meal plans like Ready in 15 (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), Slow Cooker, and Entrée Salads so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.
What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.
Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for gardeners who are embarrassingly bad at keeping their plants alive
"I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth.
Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls
A collagen-coating hair treatment that's safe for all hair types
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream to dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis
"I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life..... it broke me.
As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother.
It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." —HECTOR LORENZO
A tonsil stone remover for treating the root cause of your bad breath
"Gets the job done! It's not super fancy or anything special, but I have to say having tried other things — cotton buds, a toothbrush, etc. — this is the ONLY thing that worked
. Not only that, but it's also pretty comfortable for the most part. Cotton buds, toothpicks, and toothbrushes were very irritating to the back of my throat but this thing was much better and did not trigger gag reflex for me. I highly recommend if you chronic tonsil stones like I do!
" —Bobo The Cat
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review:
I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning!
I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton
. I’m so happy with this product!" —casie ackerman
Promising review:
We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet.
I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" —sasamo
A heavy-duty oven scrub so no one has to know about the years of baked-on dinner explosions
"This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease.
The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!
" —Melissa C.
A pack of gas-neutralizing pads that'll negate your partner's fetid flatulence
Promising review:
We joke that we should get some more." —Sunshine
A pack of DressWeights because you're tired of having to hold down your dress
DressStrong is a New York City-based small business. Christina, the owner, came up with the idea in 2012 to save us all from unwanted Marilyn Monroe moments.Each adhesive should last ~six uses with proper care. Promising review:
"What an amazing invention! I had my bridesmaids use these for my destination wedding. I got married outside by a very windy gazebo and they worked like a charm. Highly recommend!" —kimberlyo143
A hair finishing stick for cleaning up all those random strands that escape from ponytails
Promising review:
" —Jill Stilfield
Or a double-sided edges brush to smooth and lay your edges (if you want to!)
It goes without saying that you 100% do not need to lay your edges if you don't want to
"I didn't see the point in buying an edge control brush with a comb attachment. I figured I could just go to the dollar store and get a soft bristle toothbrush and call it a day. Boy was I wrong! I brought this product on a whim due to the price. I'm glad I did. I will be buying another one for my daughter. I especially love the comb attachment. It makes swooping the tiniest baby hairs a breeze.
The brush is a bit hard for my taste but it's gentle enough not to grab and rip out hair." —Tina
A natural shoe deodorizer spray so you don't have to wash your feet the minute you get home
Promising review:
My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown
A pair of seamless brief undies if you're constantly battling annoying panty lines
Nubian Skin is a woman-owned small business created by Ade Hassan, who was frustrated by the lack of "nude" options offered by most underwear companies.
An all-natural scour paste that'll clean just about every surface in your home
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.BuzzFeed writer Danielle Healy
swears by this stuff. In her own words:I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick
layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above).
If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!
An antifungal tea tree balm for treating basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of
Promising review:
As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment.
" —anengstrom
And a box of wart-removing pads that you apply like bandages so you can be rid of your extra growth
Promising review:
I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to remove and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash for beating swamp breath
Promising review:
Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad.
I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" —Shopper5
A teeth-whitening pen for brightening better than those irritating whitening strips
Promising review:
A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors so you evict any unwanted stray hairs
Promising review:
for reference) and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten
. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' It's quicker than doing what I call a 'dad shave' in the shower, and I can see what I'm shaving because I'm at my makeup table and there's no shaving cream obstructing my view (I don't want to accidentally hack off the hair by my ears or forehead). Plus, I compared this to other (what I call) mini razors and it's twice the size. So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows.
I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." —Dr. Eleanor Abernathy
And a box of extra strength Gas-X chewables for when you know you should be avoiding dairy
Promising review:
. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." —MusicLover