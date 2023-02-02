These 31 Products Are Here To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Home Chef

A Home Chef subscription to hide the fact that you basically can't even boil water

Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom meal plans like Ready in 15 (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), Slow Cooker, and Entrée Salads so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.



What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.



Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.