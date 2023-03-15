Ethnique

Ethnique's "Adventurer" pack with a TSA-friendly bar of shampoo and all-purpose soap

Never stress about finding a travel-sized bottle of your favorite shampoo again with Ethnique's solid shampoo and shaving bar in one. Just add water in the shower, like you would with any bar of soap, and enjoy the luxe lather it creates for your hair and shaving needs. This Adventurer pack also comes with a bar of multiple purpose solid laundry soap that can be used to clean clothes, dishes, and hands or taking stains off delicates, silk and wool.



Promising review: "This is a great set for anyone who travels light. Think backpacking or a trip without checked luggage. The laundry bar can be used to remove stains or wash out a shirt or swimsuit on a trip. The shampoo/ shaving bar can also be used as a body wash if necessary. Both are good for the environment and smell good." — Britta H.