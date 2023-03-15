ShoppingAmazon travelpacking

22 Convenient Products For Anyone Who's Constantly Traveling

Don't let yourself go when you're on the go.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B3435F7/ref=sspa_dk_detail_1?psc=1&pd_rd_i=B09B3435F7&pd_rd_w=vEqLP&content-id=amzn1.sym.88097cb9-5064-44ef-891b-abfacbc1c44b&pf_rd_p=88097cb9-5064-44ef-891b-abfacbc1c44b&pf_rd_r=PJX8N0JDB2QG1TTXMV1P&pd_rd_wg=XGwYm&pd_rd_r=3c839fff-4010-4f40-a182-c92d1f315ff3&s=hpc&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9kZXRhaWw&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExNVU0STZSTzROOFEzJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwODQ3NTM1N000WVVLNEJSWlMwJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAwNTk5OTgyOFkzRlRDNzROUlU5JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfZGV0YWlsJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wrinkle release spray," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B3435F7/ref=sspa_dk_detail_1?psc=1&pd_rd_i=B09B3435F7&pd_rd_w=vEqLP&content-id=amzn1.sym.88097cb9-5064-44ef-891b-abfacbc1c44b&pf_rd_p=88097cb9-5064-44ef-891b-abfacbc1c44b&pf_rd_r=PJX8N0JDB2QG1TTXMV1P&pd_rd_wg=XGwYm&pd_rd_r=3c839fff-4010-4f40-a182-c92d1f315ff3&s=hpc&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9kZXRhaWw&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExNVU0STZSTzROOFEzJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwODQ3NTM1N000WVVLNEJSWlMwJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAwNTk5OTgyOFkzRlRDNzROUlU5JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfZGV0YWlsJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wrinkle release spray,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Conair-Handheld-Garment-Worldwide-ExtremeSteam/dp/B0BLHV6DTS/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=LDK4GL3N3G6V&keywords=travel+steamer&qid=1678721106&s=home-garden&sprefix=travel+steamer%2Cgarden%2C89&sr=1-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExTDdITlRDNVBMVDlXJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMDU1MDQ2OVkwRzdKTDg5WEEzJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAwMzY1ODYxMVlEUkZVVUkyTzhDJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="travel steamer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Conair-Handheld-Garment-Worldwide-ExtremeSteam/dp/B0BLHV6DTS/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=LDK4GL3N3G6V&keywords=travel+steamer&qid=1678721106&s=home-garden&sprefix=travel+steamer%2Cgarden%2C89&sr=1-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExTDdITlRDNVBMVDlXJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMDU1MDQ2OVkwRzdKTDg5WEEzJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAwMzY1ODYxMVlEUkZVVUkyTzhDJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">travel steamer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Band-Aid-Adhesive-Bandages-Blisters-Waterproof/dp/B077TKLJ8T/ref=asc_df_B077TKLJ8T/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=309750225098&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=268750914784792235&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007303&hvtargid=pla-569065666270&psc=1&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blister Band-Aids" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Band-Aid-Adhesive-Bandages-Blisters-Waterproof/dp/B077TKLJ8T/ref=asc_df_B077TKLJ8T/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=309750225098&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=268750914784792235&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007303&hvtargid=pla-569065666270&psc=1&ascsubtag=640f32f6e4b0a3902d2c0dc0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">blister Band-Aids</a>.
After a long day of travel, you’re likely not looking your Picture Day-ready best self. If you have ample time to rest and recuperate before seeing other humans, having morning breath and bloodshot eyeballs isn’t a huge deal. But if you have meetings, dinners, events or otherwise public gatherings to go to the minute you get to your destination, you likely need a few handy items to keep you looking and feeling a little more put-together.

From travel-sized irons to mini dry shampoos, we’ve rounded up 22 handy products to keep you fresh when you’re traveling for hours on end. While these items will all work wonders for you at home, they’ll really shine when you’re running around chasing after taxis, subways, airplanes, ferries and the lik

With all of the logistics and planning involved, travel is stressful enough. You don’t need to give any extra energy to greasy hair or tired-looking under-eyes. Simply stock up on some of these travel must-haves, and rest easy knowing you will look well rested even if there was a screaming baby next to you on the flight.

1
Amazon
A pack of 24 collagen-boosting eye masks for sleepless travel days
Tackle dark circles, under-eye bags or general puffiness with these collagen-boosting eye masks. They're cooling and easy to use, and can be applied while you're in the air or on a train.

Promising review: "These eye masks are easy to use and very convenient for traveling. Perfect pick me up!" — LisaB
$29 at Amazon
2
U Beauty
A super-duper face moisturizer that works over hours
Made with long-chain hyaluronic acid, this extra potent face cream will keep your skin feeling hydrated for up to 48 hours, according to the brand. If you're taking a redeye or just don't have time to do your whole skin routine, you'll be glad to have this powerhouse in your bag.

Promising review: "Every night I look forward to slathering this skin food all over my face. I truly love it! I wake up with smooth, soft skin and never a hint of irritation or redness." — Joanna Czech
$68 at U Beauty
3
Ilia Beauty
A mini high-quality setting and hydrating mist
If you're spending the day traveling, you want to ensure your makeup is staying in place. You may also want to give your skin a little refresh and hydration after hours in the sky or on the road. This three-in-one facial mist sets makeup, hydrates and gives your skin some protection from pollution.

Promising review: "I love this setting mist. It feels refreshing, smells nice, and adds the perfect finishing touch to a minimalist look." — Stephanie S.
$38 at Ilia Beauty
4
PineyWoodsSoaps on Etsy
A pocket-sized travel soap in an easy-carry tube
No bigger than a tube of lip blam, this mini travel soap will keep your hands clean and fresh even if the airplane bathroom is out of soap and you spilled your soda everywhere. Simply twist the product up and glide it on wet hands to see the suds come alive. They come in six scents.

Promising review: "Love, Love, Love these soaps! I purchased them for my son who is always up for a traveling adventure. The soaps are exactly as advertised. They are convenient to carry due to the size and shape. You just wet your hands and they lather up completely. Perfect for on the go and travel. My son loves them! And did I mention the smell....absolutely delicious! Will be ordering more. Thank You" — shirley
$3.80+ at Etsy
5
Amazon
Pimple patches if you need to zap a zit before you land
If you haven't heard, Mighty Patch pimple patches are a gift from the universe. If traveling stress makes you break out, or if you notice a zit forming as you're boarding your flight, simply put these clear stickers on the blemish and watch them cleanse and dry out the area in 6-8 hours.

Promising review: "Put these bad boys on your problem spots before bed, wake up, and there is DEFINITELY a difference. I don't get super bad acne, but I definitely get stress zits and the occasional, oops I slept with my makeup on, blemish. I travel a ton for work and so I keep a pack in my carry on, and one at home. Honestly, it's hard to tell you're wearing them if you're not super close. It's my new fav 'must have.'" — MadisonMab
$12.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A travel-size iron to keep you fresh
A little bigger than a can of soda, this mini steam iron will keep you wrinkle-free and ready to go wherever you travel. It has a 1.4-ounce water tank that heats up in 15 seconds and has 3 temperature options for different fabrics.

Promising review: "I can’t believe how this little iron can pretty much do the job of a big iron! It’s hot enough to remove the wrinkles of your freshly laundered clothes. I tried it today and it worked really well for such a tiny little thing." — Mary
$19.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Or a portable steamer to flatten out wrinkles
A moveable head and an easy-fill reservoir make this handheld travel garment steamer the real MVP when you're on the road. Freshen up your clothes and get rid of wrinkles with ease.

Promising review: "I love this device. I quickly used this on a wrinkled linen shirt and it was so easy." — kat
$49.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Tatcha's The Serum Stick, so you don't have to fuss with liquids
Keep your eyes looking bright and fresh with this luxury solid serum stick from Tatcha. Perfect for traveling or times when you don't want to bring a bunch of liquids with you, it's an easy-to-use product stick for around your eyes and on dry areas on the face.

Promising review: "I love this for travel. Since we are limited on how much liquid on a plane, anything I can get in powder or solid form such as this stick serum is perfect. It is also good at home when you want to get a serum on quickly. It absorbs instantly and zero dry time before your moisturizer or makeup" — Lady Susan of Glencoe Highlands
$49 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Highly-beloved blister Band-Aids if all the walking is taking a toll
If you made the mistake of traveling in a new pair of shoes or have been running around airports and train stations more than expected, you may feel blisters forming on your heels. These hydro-seal Band-Aids cushion blisters and cover them in sterile hydrocolloid gel to help them heal quickly.

Promising review: "Look, these exceeded my expectations so much, I’m writing my first ever review. You stick it on over the blister, and in a day you can see it working. After two days it'll be an after thought, and It will stay stuck on for 5-7 days…I’ve used them on numerous mountain hunts, ski boots, new running shoes, and they have always performed above my expectations." — Alaskan Assassin
$4.36 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An easy-to-grab TSA-friendly toiletry bag to keep all your products together
Per TSA guidelines, travelers are allowed to bring toiletry containers of up to 3.4 ounces in a one-quart clear bag in their carry-on luggage. Instead of dealing with a flimsy sandwich bag that will enviably rip and spill, get yourself a zippered travel pouch. This clear one will keep all your products together, let you see what you have and it has a handle on the top so it's easy and quick to pull out.

Promising review: "You can literally fit so much into this and it is legit TSA approved. I traveled with this internationally and it saved me so much time." — Lexus Brown
$13.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A folding garment bag with a ton of extra pockets
Skip the duffle or carry-on suitcase, and opt for a folding garment bag to keep suits or other formal wear wrinkle-free and on their hangers. This budget-friendly bag has sections for your shoes, an accessories as well as tech-friendly pockets for a phone or portable charger.

Promising review: "This garment bag held 5 shirts, 7 blouses, 3 jackets, a dress, two skirts and a pair of shoes and kept all neat and wrinkle-free." — Amazon Customer
$30.59 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Highly-rated eye drops to help with redness
After a long flight or a hectic day of travel, what you probably need is a nice nap. But the next best thing may be these redness-relieving eye drops that make your eyes look more refreshed in just one minute.

Promising review: "These are amazing eye drops especially when traveling and not getting enough sleep they make your eyes look fresh and clear." — Amazon customer
$20.67 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A scent-free wrinkle release spray
You may not have time to do laundry when you're traveling, but you'll certainly have time to hit your outfit with a few squirts of Begley's wrinkle release spray. Simply spritz down your clothes and watch as the wrinkles disappear in five minutes.

Promising review: "This product works pretty darn well at releasing wrinkles. The price is good and the company has a thoughtful approach to creating safe products. I had read about some of the concerns over products we spray on our clothing and appreciate that this company is working to provide the home care products we want without poisoning us or exposing us to carcinogens. I have to say that I trust Ed Begley and his name being attached to the product helped convince me to buy it." — Laureen
$6.98 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Disposable mini travel toothbrushes complete with toothpaste
If you're traveling all day and don't have time to freshen up, you'll be grateful to have a few of these Colgate disposable mini travel toothbrushes in your bag. They have a dot of toothpaste in them already and don't demand water or a sink to use. Best of all, they're recyclable.

Promising review: "I keep these in my purse. When I'm traveling (in an airport for example) I love these use these instead of carrying an actual toothbrush." — Molly G.
Four packs of 24: $17.08 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A travel-size dry shampoo if you didn't have time to shower
Give your hair a boost with the travel-sized version of Amika's Perk Up dry shampoo. It takes away grease and oil, gives you a little volume, and nourishes your hair, even when rushing and traveling.

Promising review: "When you're traveling or on the go and need a quick pick-me-up....this product does wonders for cleaning your hair. It sprays on evenly and has a lovely scent. My only complaint, yet with all these sprays, is that you really have to brush it out good or you'll look like you're going gray!" — Jaime McKenzie
$15 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Cleansing body wipes if you forgot deodorant or are just a little ripe
When you don't have time to take a shower, you'll be relieved to have these large body wipes to cleanse and deodorize on the go. They're gentle on the skin while still making you feel fresh, and have a light citrus scent that's not too overpowering.

Promising review: "These really come in handy for someone who has a more active lifestyle; whether it’s through physical activity or busy work life. I keep one in my purse, in my car, work locker, and always pack a few when traveling." — Nadia
$14.95 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Or three packs of gentle face wipes that work on sensitive skin
If you like gentle skin products, you may already be obsessed with Cetaphil. These face and body wipes are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and work even for sensitive skin.

Promising review: "I used these makeup remover wipes on my trip. They were a perfect size to travel with. They felt soft on my sensitive skin. Will definitely get these again!" — Anna Bowman
$20.91 at Amazon
18
Thousand Fell
A pair of easy-clean, comfortable white sneakers
On the most hectic of travel dates, a fresh pair of white sneakers will have you looking good while staying comfortable. Made from recycled materials and created in a sustainable factory in Brazil, these kicks from Thousand Fell are breathable and easy on the feet. Best of all, they're stain- and odor-resistant and can easily be wiped down when spills inevitably happen. The unisex white laced sneaker comes with over 16 different heel color detail options and in women's sizes 5-10 and men's 8-13.

Promising review: "Simple, clean design and very comfortable. Can wear these shoes all day and walk a few miles without any issues. White upper cleans really easily and is easy to maintain. I am planning to purchase more!" — Elise D.
Womens: $145 at Thousand FellMens: $145 at Thousand Fell
19
Ethnique
Ethnique's "Adventurer" pack with a TSA-friendly bar of shampoo and all-purpose soap
Never stress about finding a travel-sized bottle of your favorite shampoo again with Ethnique's solid shampoo and shaving bar in one. Just add water in the shower, like you would with any bar of soap, and enjoy the luxe lather it creates for your hair and shaving needs. This Adventurer pack also comes with a bar of multiple purpose solid laundry soap that can be used to clean clothes, dishes, and hands or taking stains off delicates, silk and wool.

Promising review: "This is a great set for anyone who travels light. Think backpacking or a trip without checked luggage. The laundry bar can be used to remove stains or wash out a shirt or swimsuit on a trip. The shampoo/ shaving bar can also be used as a body wash if necessary. Both are good for the environment and smell good." — Britta H.
$17 at Ethnique (originally $21)
20
Amazon
Or an all-purpose rose salve you'll take everywhere
Travel means universal products. This beloved rosebud salve can be used on your lips, skin, nails, cuticles and everywhere else. Swipe it over your lips for an instant boost of moisture and spread some on your hands for a moment of calm.

Promising review: "I've been using this stuff for 15+ years and it's always been a staple. A great multi-purpose to keep stashed in my bag, around the house, or in the car. I use it daily on my lips but it's a MUST for travel! Road trips or plane rides, this is great around my eyes and areas prone to fine lines when sitting for a long period of time in super dry air. It doesn't irritate my sensitive skin at all! I've used it on sunburns and wind chapped skin as well, it's truly a classic! Such a great price here on Amazon too--it's double the price at most retail shops like Sephora!" — Jamie
$6.29 at Amazon
21
Meridian
Meridian's spray for odor protection and anti-chafing in your pits and other bits
When you've spent the day traveling, your armpits and nether regions likely need some TLC. This citrus-infused body spray from Meridian is made to nix scents, soothe and stop chafing from all the places the sun don't shine.

Promising review: "It refreshes and smells good, subtle, not too much. After trimming, the feeling when aplying is calming and feels nice. I will be using it from now on for sure. Great product." — Unai Perez Sautu
$17 at Meridian
22
Amazon
Everyday oil for all-over moisture
Following the universal product trend, Everyday Oil is a product that really lives up to its name. Whether you're home or on the go, use it every day as a cleanser, moisturizer, face wash or just to give your skin and hair some nourishment in an instant. The travel-sized bottle complies with TSA standards and it comes in scented and non-scented options.

Promising review: "This product is great for everyday use: I put it on my damp hair before blow drying to cut out frizziest. It makes my thick hair soft and not oily. I use it sparingly on my face when it feels dry. It's in a nice bottle, small enough to travel with on a plane. (I do travel with it!) There's no scent, which makes it really nice." — Brwinsegg
$28 at Amazon
