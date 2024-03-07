The Over-The-Counter Products Dermatologists Recommend To Combat Thinning Hair

So you’ve been noticing some hair thinning around your temples and a bit more shedding left behind in your brush. And while hair loss is a common occurrence, resulting from a whole host of mostly benign causes, it’s still OK to want the same luscious locks you may have once had. After speaking with a couple of dermatologists, we learned that this is totally possible, thanks to products that you don’t have to leave your home to use.
But before you find the right over-the-counter treatment for you and your specific type of hair loss, board-certified and New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose said that it’s a good idea to treat the underlying cause (if there is one) to get the best results.
According to her, hormonal thinning and telogen effluvium — a kind of excessive shedding caused by anything from metabolic stress to changes in medication — are two of the most common causes of hair loss. She said other causes can include nutritional deficiencies, genetic predispositions or underlying medical conditions like a thyroid disorder.
“It is important to have an evaluation of your hair and scalp health [from a medical professional], and to discuss potential underlying conditions,” Murphy-Rose said, adding that a dermatologist is well within the realm to do so.
In the case of a vitamin deficiency, Murphy-Rose said that you may have to supplement your diet with additional iron or vitamin D3. Hormonal thinning and telogen effluvium, on the other hand, may be improved with topical treatments, shampoos and more.
Learn just what these dermatologist-suggested products are in the list ahead, but before you do, New York City-based and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp reminded us: “Hair loss treatments should be used for at least three to four months before deciding if they are effective or not.”
Both New York City-based and board-certified dermatologists Dr. Brendan Camp
and Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose
had Rogaine at the tops of their lists of goods with hair-growing potential.
"Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine and it is thought that minoxidil helps hair remain in the growing phase of its growth cycle," Camp explained of this well-known treatment, available in formulas for both men and women.
It features a 5% concentration of this active ingredient along with a variety of botanical extracts and humectants which can draw moisture into the hair. The once-a-day treatment is also in the form of a foam, an important requirement according to Camp so the product won't drip down to other areas of the face, thus risking unwanted hair growth.
Minoxidil belongs to a class of drugs known as vasodilators, so be sure to read the list of side effects and speak to your doctor before using.
This isn't the first time we've had experts sing the praises of the reviewer-beloved Nizoral shampoo
, a "gold-standard" of dandruff treatments, according to one dermatologist.
"The active ingredient in this dandruff shampoo is [1%] ketoconazole, which has antifungal properties," Camp explained. And although he admits that evidence is limited, ketoconazole may help to reduce inflammation and the hormonal influences that can contribute to hair loss in addition to helping to alleviate dandruff.
And if you're traumatized by other medicated anti-dandruff shampoos in the past, reviewers assure us that, unlike other market options that smell unpleasant, are harsh on hair and can have it feeling dry and gunky, Nizoral leaves tresses soft and clean-smelling.
Suggested by Camp, the Kiierr hair growth cap uses up to 272 medical-grade diode lasers to stimulate hair growth. "Low-level light therapy (LLLT) makes use of the biological effect of light on hair follicles," Camp explained. This hands-free and FDA-cleared
cap comes in three diode options and can fit securely on a variety of head sizes thanks to the stretch-fit band within the cap.
"The frequency and duration with which these products need to be worn vary depending on the manufacturer," he said as a general note about this kind of light therapy.
Camp and Murphy-Rose mentioned that the inclusion of rosemary oil in your hair care routine may prove to be beneficial for managing excessive shedding. This is because "rosemary oil is a source of carnosic acid that is thought to help reduce inflammation and stimulate hair growth," according to Camp.
He suggested this natural and herbal-infused treatment featuring a nourishing blend of several oils from olive to rosemary to castor. It uses green tea, an ingredient containing the antioxidant EGCG which some research
suggests can enhance hair growth and follicle elongation.
In line with Camp and Murphy-Rose's advice regarding rosemary oil, we thought it would be worthwhile to include the viral Mielle oil
, a rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening treatment that has become TikTok-famous for its anecdotal claims surrounding improved hair health and growth. (It’s Amazon’s second-best seller in the beauty and personal care category.) The biotin-infused formula contains nutrient oils including jojoba, grape seed and evening primrose, all of which can address dryness and brittle-feeling hair along with other scalp health factors that can affect hair retention.
"Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone thought to be responsible for hair shrinkage and loss," Camp said. "This shampoo is formulated with saw palmetto, a botanical ingredient, that is thought to inhibit the activity of DHT and promote hair growth."
Endorsed by the American Hair Loss Association, this clinically developed shampoo claims to target three different zones of hair loss including those from inflammatory and nutritional causes.
We found another DHT-blocking shampoo that's similar to Camp's above suggestion. It's an aloe vera-based formula containing saw palmetto, nourishing argan oil and tons of other hair-loving ingredients. It also features the inclusion of pumpkin seed oil, an ingredient that Murphy-Rose said might be helpful for some people.