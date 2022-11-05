36 Products That'll Improve How You Feel About Your Home

Popular items from this list include:
A foaming garbage disposal cleanser
Promising review:
"Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener
and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." — Lostbraincell
A peel-and-stick subway-style tile backsplash
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review
: "I’ve been wanting to try peel-and-stick tiles for a long time, and I’m so glad I found these for our kitchen facelift! They are so easy to apply and look amazing!
I love that they are actual-size subway tiles as well! They’ve given our kitchen the last very important piece that it needed!" — April Grill
Edison bulbs
Available in three styles and also available in a six pack.
Promising review:
"Well, I've only just received them but I'll tell you, I'm already in love! I paired it with this industrial/steampunk type lamp to improve my working-from-home conditions and it illuminates my keyboard just enough. It's just the glow I was looking for and perfect for the look I had in mind. I've never reviewed anything before, but I felt compelled. I'm pretty new to ordering things online and so I'm still kind of hesitant, especially when considering ordering something as fragile as light bulbs : ). However, they were carefully packaged and in perfect condition. I will definitely be ordering more!" — jshort
An insulated weatherproof and soundproof door strip
Available in four colors and two lengths.
Promising review:
"JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weather strip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door.
" — RH in TN
A mold and mildew removal gel
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves:
"This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path.
When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL.
I am one happy customer."Promising review:
"I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it; it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" — Reviewer
Kaleidoscopic window film
Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use! Available in 10 sizes.Promising review
: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel
. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." — Stephanie Graham
Affresh dishwasher tablets
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this product for a while, and I’ve started to rely on it. I first used this out of desperation. My dishwasher was broken from a fried control panel. I eventually replaced the panel. I opened the dishwasher, and it was fairly gross. A little stagnant water gave way to some mold. I found this product and figured I’d give it a shot. I did need to use this two or three times before the dishwasher was cleaned and usable. But I find that a major win considering the shape it was in beforehand. Now I use it every month or two, and I have to say it's easier than cleaning by hand. Definitely worth the price I paid.
" — Justin
A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners
Promising review:
"These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." — LMA
A disco ball
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"My apartment gets very little sunlight, but every single night, I look forward to when the sun sets so I can watch the light dance around the room. This simple little mirrored ball has brought me so much joy. Definitely recommend!" — Holly
A create-your-own countertop kit
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I used this product to transform my guest bathroom and it came out amazing. It is so easy to use and the step-by-step instructions are easy to follow. Now I am going to do my kitchen countertops. This product is amazing!!!" — Melissa
Some fridge organization labels
Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels. Available in small, medium, and large with multiple labels and font size options.Promising review:
"My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." — Etsy customer
An elegant area rug
Available in nine shapes and sizes and in four colors.
Promising Review:
"I don’t normally write product review but this one was too good to not! The rug exceeding my expectations. Not only was the price very affordable but the quality of it is beyond amazing. It’s soft and very lightweight for when you need to deep clean and hung it to dry outside.
I had our elder dog pee on the corner of it, and I was able to treat it and take it outside to dry in the sun. What would have been a two-person job, I was able to do myself because of how light it is. It really changed the appearance of a room. Definitely makes the house feel more 'homey. So happy with my purchase!" — Patty K
A stackable cutlery organizer
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.Promising review:
"THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small, shallow, and narrow drawer in our house and it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized.
The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!
" — oceantiff
A memory foam seat cushion
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Provides necessary relief for my tailbone. I am a therapist and Ph.D. student, so I am either sitting and talking or sitting and writing notes or doing research. I have ZERO 'behind,' so after an hour or so of sitting with no support, my tailbone area starts to ache. This seat allows me to sit for a longer time without pain, and for some reason, my posture improves during use as well." — Adrienne
Some stove crack covers
Available in two colors and two length options.
Promising review:
"Product works exactly as designed. Upon unboxing, I had thought these inserts were too wide but I've been pleasantly surprised that they are an EXACT PERFECT FIT for the function. Installation is very easy. A toddler can do it. Makes dinner clean up even easier than expected. Just wipe and go.
No more vacuuming and brushing out those pesky crumbs that get stuck between the stove and counter. They don't even get stuck around the sides. They are not affected by the heat either. I should've gotten these years ago. I'm very satisfied." — Madame X
A set of clear stackable drawers
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"These drawers are just what I needed to organize loose items under my bathroom counter! They fit all of my nail polish perfectly. I wasn't expecting them to look so nice, and had planned to put them under the sink. I was very surprised by the quality and have kept them on my counter for easier access.
I'm very happy with these drawers and I'm going to buy a couple more to stack under my sink. Since they can be customized by stacking, they're a great way to organize around those annoying pipes under the sink.
" — Katie Steinberg
An eco-friendly oven scrub
The naturally derived ingredients include:eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, as well as pumice stone and baking soda. Available in three scents.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth. Promising review
: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto-clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." —Teresa Casner
A Boon drying rack
BuzzFeed Shopping's resident parent product expert Chandni Reddy has this and raves:
"Is it possible for a drying rack to be life-changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders
. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?" Available in five styles.Promising review: "
Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs.
" — Lacey
A touchless stationary vacuum
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"I saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A set of luxe velvet slip covers
The four-piece set comes with a base cover and three individual cushion covers. AND these covers are also available in a smaller version for armchairs
! Available in five sizes and 10 colors.Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slip cover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." — Brian/Liz
Dresser drawer organizers
Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsible and fold flat if you need to store them away! Available in seven colors.Promising review:
"No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place
, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson
A set of cooling bamboo sheets
Includes one full sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in sizes twin — California king and 13 colors.Promising review:
"Suffering from severe insomnia, we are trying to change everything that we possibly can about my sleeping environment. I bought these after hearing the benefits of bamboo related products. This sheet set has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on. The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty.
I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me. These sheets are great. I would love to have a few more sets." —Justin and Amanda Lanphere
Light-dimming stickers
This game-changing pack comes with a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.Promising review:
"Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." — Jarom A. Daszko
An adjustable hanging rod
Reviewers mention that this is a dream for small and big closets, alike! Available in two colors and also in a two pack.Promising review:
"I love using this to add extra capacity in my client's closets (I'm a professional organizer
). It's easy to put together, looks attractive, and is easily adjustable.
I haven't had any complaints about durability, so I assume they are holding up well! Can't beat it for the price." — Amazon customer
An Oxo over-the-drain hair stopper
Promising review:
"This has been my saving grace!! No longer do I have to routinely pull 3-foot-long strands of old goopy hair up out of my drain. Catches everything. Must have for pop-up drains!!"— Chels
A CovoBox
And! You can customize this to fit your exact needs by choosing the size and color theme. Available in 14 sizes and 15 colors or a custom color.
Covogoods was founded by Camille, who wanted to decorate a room with pieces that would add texture and interest to the space, provide additional storage and organization, *and* hide ugly things like electronics and cords. The Utah-based home decor small biz now offers decorative books by color, hidden storage book boxes, blank decorative books, secret door books, cut book spines, faux book panels, electronics hiders, and fairy book houses — just to name a few!Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well-made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
Or! An attractive faux-wood top electrical cord box
Available in five styles and two-packs.
Promising review:
"I purchased this cable box to hide a bunch of cords for a router, mini cell phone tower, etc. I shopped around a bit because I wanted something that looked nicer than just a plastic box. This was the best solution I found, I like the faux-wood top of it, I actually wish the sides were the same design but again I do like the aesthetic of this box. It fits a ton of cords and wires. This was a fast and satisfying fix to my cord problem. I will be purchasing another one of these boxes for a different area of the house. It was worth the money for me as it looked better than the other cable boxes I could find and it really did solve the problem.
" — Kindle customer
A PowerDash carpet cleaner
Promising review:
"I freaking love this thing. It's small but extremely powerful!
The soap that comes with it is excellent! When I ran out I bought a gallon of it! The amount of cat hair this thing sucks up is wild! I'm six months pregnant and have absolutely no trouble with this thing. It snaps together easy to fill and change water. I wish I could give it 10 stars." — Bee Fowler
Howard Products wood polisher
Promising review:
"Used this to attempt to clean up my 45-year-old solid wood couch that I inherited and reupholstered. Got the water stains off after one application! Perfect!" — A. Berkin
A pack of detergent cup holders
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business that was started by Julie Reinhold, who created this drip catcher as a way to stop her economy-sized detergents (which she loved) from dripping all over her laundry room. Also available as a pack of one.Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess.
I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" — Luke & Christina
The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray
Promising review:
"WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go.
Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." — Twin33
A set of bedsheet holders
Each pack comes with four bands, which can stretch from 12 to 18 inches and hold adequate tension. Available in five colors and four pack sizes.Promising review:
"Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what.
The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." — Khalysee
Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"Okay I just wanna say that I am OBSESSED with this cleaner. I was pregnant and not wanting to scrub my shower and bath and let me tell you...this stuff is magic! I spray it and let it sit and it removes dirt, soap scum, discoloration, EVERYTHING, I never have to scrub.
This is my second time buying it because after it was out I had to get more; it literally makes chores fine and easy. Lifesaver!!!! It even cleans off old pee stains the boys in my house leave under the toilet seat. I will ALWAYS have Wet & Forget in my house! LOVE IT AND YOU NEED TO GET IT." — Miranda
A shirt folder
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily.
I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes.
" — Jesus Antonio Vedia
A plant-based cleaner
Promising review:
"If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing and it looks amazing!!
It has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" — Katerina
A top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray
Hey! You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use. Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Promising review:
"I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones.
After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor.
Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!
" — mona mia