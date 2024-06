31 Things People Who Live In Hot Climates Swear By

A high ponytail running cap

Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats.I just bought this for my half marathon training and I really like using it! I have to wear a hat while running because I sweat a lot and absolutely hate the sting of sweat dripping into my eyes. But whenever I would wear traditional caps, I didn't like that my ponytail had to sit pretty low on my head, which meant it would stick to my sweaty neck and make me feel even more hot. This solves all my problems!! I love being able to sport my high pony and feel a nice breeze on my neck. Plus: the material is super breathable, and I just throw it into the washing machine in a delicates bag whenever I need to wash it (make sure you hang dry!)"Amazing hat. Super comfortable, even in the high heat of Arizona. I will definitely be getting more!" — Melodie Dies "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend!. I walk 3–4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled!!" — mlp06h