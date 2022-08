33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

A shrink wrap window insulation kit

Available in four sizes and two styles."Love this product. We live in an old Victorian house with all drafty windows and we were freezing, so I bought two packs of this and installed on a few of the really drafty windows. The installation part I found it hard. You definitely need two people. It's easy for the plastic to get stuck to the tape. But with two people it was much better. The tape has held up except on some areas where I cut the plastic too close to the tape, so it eventually pulled the tape off the wood. Looks great when you dry it with the hair dryer. The only bad thing is that since our windows are really, really drafty, the air has pushed the plastic and it's become less tight. Other than that, it's still up, we have no more drafts (I even doubled it on one of the windows!), and it still lets it all the sunshine. Good product overall, a bit messy to put up, so get some help!" — EM