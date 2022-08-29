33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

Popular items from this list:
-
A kitchen cabinet painting kit that requires zero stripping or priming your existing surfaces.
-
Shrink wrap window insulation that could help lower your electricity bill by keeping cold air inside during the summer and out during the winter.
A wood polish and conditioner that revives old wood
A wood covering solution that fills in worn out sections, scratches and dings
A door draft stopper that reduces under-the-door drafts
An insulated soundproofing strip that keeps air from escaping
An adjustable window screen
A pack of 10 interlocking teak tiles
A shrink wrap window insulation kit
A wildly popular cleaning paste that can address just about every mess on every surface
An indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more
A roll of self-adhesive marble film to upgrade your countertops
A 60-count strand of under-cabinet lights
A kitchen cabinet painting kit that requires zero stripping or priming
A floating shelves that will utilize your book collection
A set of six TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers to maximize cabinet space
A pumice stone that'll scrub away hard water marks
A toilet wand cleaning system with removable heads
A drill brush cleaning kit to address extra difficult grime
Two bottles of a holy grail soft cleanser to clean porcelain without scratching it
A incredibly powerful grout cleaner
A roll of non-adhesive cabinet and drawer liners
A rust stain-removing and preventing gel for your showers and appliances
A slim cutlery organizer to maximize your drawer space
A watermark-removing cloth that can remove old stains from wood
A wall-mounted broom organizer with hooks for cleaning products
A set of six magnetic garage handles that require no installation
A brick whitewashing kit for an affordable fireplace transformation
A silicone sink strainer to help preserve drain pipes
Two outlet-charging shelves with room for your phone or a mini speaker
A roll of removable stainless-steel-effect contact paper to modernize your appliances
An over-the-door T-shirt roll holder to create extra storage
A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets
A starter pack of a powerful dishwashing spray
A kitchen mixer attachment that will keep the cord neat and organized