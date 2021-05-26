43 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 100,000 popular reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds

They'll pretty much revolutionize at-home workouts — they're made with silicone that helps them stick to your ears and are so sweat- and waterproof you can legitimately take them INTO THE SHOWER. These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds also have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone."Color me impressed! I first fell in love with wireless earbuds with Taotronics. However I wanted to use them to sleep with and they do not fit comfortably laying on them. They also shorted out in the shower which scared me since they are supposed to be waterproof. Enter TOZO T10. I took a chance since the profile seemed smaller and it paid off! First thing i did was try them in the shower no problem at all! Washed my hair and everything lol. I'm a side sleeper and am able to fall asleep comfortably listening to my audio books. Big thing for people is sound quality — I must say these SURPASSED my expectations! I can't even listen past half volume, deep bass, clear sounds and no crackles, super impressed! The magnets in the charger are very strong, no issues of them falling out and the case is sturdier and battery life longer than my Taotronics set. I haven't used those since I got these! Only weird thing I noticed is if you put your hand up close to the non master side the volume fades on that side, it's quirky but not annoying, lol. I fully endorse these you will love love love them!" —