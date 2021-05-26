HuffPost Finds

43 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

"There's no place like home" — Dorothy, but also anyone who's ever tried this game-changing milk frother.
By Emma Lord, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Whether or not you consider yourself a homebody, it’s safe to say that in the past year, everyone became a homebody. If you can relate, then you’re going to want to take a look at this list of things that’ll make spending time at home so much better. From things that’ll make home cooked meals taste better, to things that’ll cozy up your space entertained to things that’ll keep you — you’ll probably want to call yourself a homebody for these products alone.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Amazon
These are so versatile and comfy that you can use them for long stretches at home, whether it's for white noise to fall asleep at night or soothing meditations and podcasts during the day.

Promising review: "This product makes it so easy to fall asleep to music. I am usually a side sleeper. Since I prefer to listen to music to help fall asleep, the other headphones that I have are too bulky to be able to lay on my side, making it uncomfortable. I was excited upon receiving this Bluetooth headband, because not only did it allow me to lay on my side to fall asleep, it helped keep my hair off my face and neck! I connected my phone to this Bluetooth, and had no trouble connecting. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to wear glasses with the band, but it is still comfortable just the same. Would highly recommend this product." — CRH

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
2
A eucalyptus lavender pouch
Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy
Perfect for your shower, bath or bathroom sink that will give you decadent ~spa vibes~ when their relaxing scents are released by the steam from hot water. Psst — a lot of people use eucalyptus for allergy, congestion, and even anxiety relief. Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." — Maggie

Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $17.99 (this shop offers free shipping!).
3
A pretty pastel mug warmer
Amazon
So you can keep your coffee and tea piping hot long after you brew it, because the best part of being at home is taking your sweet, sweet time.

Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hollytoddy

Get it from Amazon for $23.59+ (available in seven colors).
4
A memory foam seat cushion
Amazon
A lot of reviewers swear by this to reduce pressure on their tailbone and help with lower back pain.

Promising review: "This seat cushion is SO GOOD. I have had a lot of problems with pressure on my tailbone and resulting back problems, and they've been getting worse. I will be honest, I have only tried the old-fashioned medical donuts, so I don't have much to compare it to. However, this cushion is nicely thick, and the cutout and contours are so perfect and they take all pressure off my tailbone. After working for a few hours, I got up and for the first time in almost a year, didn't have pain. Normally, the pressure on my tailbone becomes pretty bad while sitting, but produces an even sharper pain upon standing. Feeling so great for the first time prompted me to buy another for work so I could keep this one at home and never be without it! Hopefully, reducing the pressure on my tailbone will also help it heal, but even being free from pain is wonderful." — CSC

Get it from Amazon for $37.95 (available in two colors).
5
An insulated soundproofing strip
Amazon
It easily sticks to the outer rims of your door so you and your roommate can both be on a Skype call without hearing each other's coworkers echoing in the distance. Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning from escaping out of the crack under the door, saving energy and money!

Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." — Sandra Revueltas

Get it from Amazon for $6.77 (available in four colors).
6
An assortment of international snacks
Amazon
So you can take an entire delicious trip around the globe without ever leaving the living room. Each assortment is a mix of salty and sweet, and is curated so meltables like chocolate don't ship out in the warmer months!

Promising review: "Fun quarantine activity. The kids absolutely LOVED this, they acted like YouTube unboxers😅 We really liked the guide that they sent us. We will be purchasing more from this brand." — Mandy

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
7
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Amazon
It'll give your day some sense of order and structure, which can *all* too easily fly out the window when you're spending a lot of time at home. Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Promising review: "Super cute and helpful. Exactly what I needed to help me stay on track with working at home during this quarantine." — Arline

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
8
Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens
Amazon
They're designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused.

Promising review: "I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" — Michael Fanizzi

Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.78.
9
A Baby Yoda dishwasher magnet
Amazon
It's so cute it'll take your mind of the *constant* dishwashing loads that come with being at home more often. This lil' bub is reversible, so you'll always know whether the dishes in the dishwasher are "clean" or "dirty" and avoid any dirty dish-related mishaps.

Promising review: "Who doesn't love Baby Yoda? I was tired of my husband saying he didn't know if they were clean or not and with us being Star Wars fans I had to go with this design — it's just adorable!" — Melsa

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
So you can add a pinch of sweet and a kick of spice to at-home meals that might otherwise feel totally "blah" by now. (No offense to microwave pizza! She's trying her best.)

Promising review: "This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11
A six-outlet wall charger
Amazon
It's designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light, because more time at home = more kitchen and WFH gadgets = WAYYY more cables than you're used to being responsible for.

Promising review: "Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home. There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." — Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
12
An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray
Amazon
It will turn your boring bathroom into a veritable spa. Pinot? Poured. Candle? Lit. Netflix? Queued. Now all you have to do is calmly explain to your loved ones that you live in a tub now. Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder and extra space for whatever else your cozy heart desires.

Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" — SindiMcG

Get it from Amazon for $33.97+ (available in seven colors).
13
Plus a luxurious bath soak
Sephora
It'll help calm both your skin *and* your human self — it has CBD in it to promote skin health, epsom salt for relaxation and meadowfoam seed oil for that extra hydration that'll make you feel like a happy lil' land mermaid even if you just spent the whole day crouched over a computer screen. Each bath soak contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, is distributed in recyclable packaging and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I had no idea a bath bomb could do so much! I’ve been a lover of lush bath bombs for years because they smell good and they’re pretty, but I never felt that they left my skin soft or relaxed after. THIS is an absolute game-changer. It releases an oil in the water that softens and hydrates the skin like no other. It smells refreshing like eucalyptus which I love! The only thing I don’t like is it leaves the water clear, so I like to add another colored bath bomb or bubble bath. The CBD is subtle, but definitely there. I slept so well that night! I will definitely make this a staple in my monthly extra self-care night." — becky990

Get it from Sephora for $16.
14
A Pet House candle
Amazon
These candles feature scents that are not only soothing as heck, but are engineered to eliminate those miscellaneous pet odors like litter boxes, dog beds and all those lil' sprinkles of pee you're dealing with a lot more often now that you're at home.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with these candles — the powerful scent enveloped my kitchen and part of my entrance hall, that's how potent this beautiful scent is. I chose to use the vanilla crème brulee — wow wow wow. Absolutely amazing. Not once do you think that this is a pet odor eliminator candle as the scent envelopes my ground floor with a warm fuzzy happy feeling. Which we all need during this worldwide lockdown." — Maria Puzone

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 16 scents).
15
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
You'll put this to use all OVER the house — not only is it great for deep three-wick candles, but reviewers use it to light burners and fireplaces and to have a generally safer, flameless option at the ready.

Promising review: "Wow. This thing is amazing. Small and so easy to use. My husband kept saying it won’t actually light anything and was blown away when it did. We lit candles and paper to use as tinder with absolutely no effort. No fuel needed. Just a quick recharging. And no waste in throwing away those huge and never easy to use butane sticks. Love love it. Easy buying process so I would recommend everyone buy one." — Diane Bold

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
16
A bottle of Drop It
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
It's a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass in just 20 seconds, so you can rest easy with your Pinot during at-home date nights knowing you've spared yourself the infamous Post-Wine Headache or allergic reactions. It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red, and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "For many years, I have been that friend who always says 'no thanks, I can't drink wine.' Even one small small glass would give me the worst migraine. So I gave up. Several weeks ago, I happened across an ad for Drop It and thought I might as well give it a shot. I took a big risk the day it arrived and had two huge glasses of red wine that I knew would give me a massive migraine the next day. It just so happened I had a midterm that next morning too — so the stakes were high. I woke up feeling fantastic. Since then I have repeated the experiment (to make sure it wasn't a fluke) and found that no matter how much wine I drink, as long as I use the drops, I don't have a migraine the next day. I'm so pleased to have found something that makes wine drinking possible and enjoyable again! I have nothing but great things to say about the product. It's easy to use and very discreet. I visited some friends last week and we spent a few hours at a wine bar. It was easy to add my drops. I took a small taste of the wine before adding the drops and found that it did not alter the taste at all. Thanks for a great product and a great buying experience. I will be back for more." — Mackenzie

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
17
A pour-over coffee maker
Amazon
Perfect for an easy morning ritual — no muss, no fuss and no fancy coffee gadgets busting on you and making you regret the day both you and the Starbucks mermaid were born.

Promising review: "In my effort to slow my life down, I am choosing to make coffee in smaller, more 'hand crafted' quantities. It's paying off for me in a better-tasting cup of coffee ... and making me slow down and take more time with life. You can actually taste the difference in this coffee maker and pot at a time coffee. I am no longer making a pot, grabbing and gulping. I am now lingering in the making and drinking which adds to the enjoyment. Bought my daughter one too, so that she will start slowing down and smelling the coffee." — Deborah Daniel

Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in three colors).
18
Or a cold brew coffee maker
Amazon
It's so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, four cups of cold brew to keep you energized through all...the WFH meetings...that should have been emails.

Promising review: "With the indefinite work from home situation 2020 has put us in, I had a real craving for my Starbucks iced coffee especially as the weather has gotten warmer. Since I can't go out and get my expensive iced coffee, I decided to get this product to make it myself. Best decision ever. It's very easy to make smooth, delicious iced coffee overnight and have a perfect brew in the morning." — Shelby

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
19
And for the fancy caffeine guzzlers among us, a tiny milk frother
Amazon
It makes rich, creamy froths in seconds. It also doesn't need to be plugged in, cleans with a quick stream of hot running water, and is teensy for storing. (It comes with its own little display stand, though, if you wanna show it off!)

Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." — Kayla Dillinger

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors).
20
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing lavender Epsom salt
Amazon
It'll help you ~unwind~ at the end of the day, particularly when you're feeling stuffy from spending extra time at home and need a definitive way to put yourself into Sleep Mode.

Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so well that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." — Priscilla Perez

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
21
A hanging desk
Monkey Business Desk / Etsy
It lets you basically turn any window in your life into a temporary standing desk — now not only will you get a chance to stretch your legs, but you can enjoy your view to the fullest (read: wave profusely at any dogs who happen to be walking by). Monkey Business Desk is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in hanging window desks.

Promising review: "This was exactly what I needed — a desk solution for my studio apartment so I can teach remotely without feeling like work will take over the whole place. It's sleek, well made, attaches/detaches like a breeze, and shipped quickly. Communication was a breeze. So, so happy I found this!" — Diana

Get it from Monkey Business Desk on Etsy for $93 (available in six finishes).

Psst — this items ✨ships for free! ✨
22
A produce-saver storage container
Amazon
It's designed with special vents to keep your fruits and veggies fresh longer, so you can take your sweet time going through this week's grocery haul without panic-throwing all your produce into dishes where they don't belong.

Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE these! We buy only organic produce which does not tend to last very long and when you pay as much as we do for organic you don't want it going bad so fast. My favorite thing about these is that it keeps my lettuce crisp and fresh for weeks not days. I've been able to buy bunches of lettuce and keep them in the fridge for several weeks. I keep the second container for strawberries, asparagus, blueberries, etc. and it keeps them fresh for way longer now. Not only that but it prevents them from molding after only a few days so I'm not worried about having to eat my strawberries in two days now. Will definitely be buying more in the future. Totally worth every penny and super easy to wash and dry." — Jessica

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
23
A well-loved classic Hanes hoodie
Amazon
It comes in just about every color under the sun, and is supremely snuggle-worthy for long days chilling on the couch.

Promising review: "Great hoodie and great price! Perfect for our current stay-home times. Fits true to men’s sizing. I’m a 5'2" female, normally wearing women’s S/M tops and M/L bottoms, this fits just as I wanted. Loose, covers my bottom, just shy of fingertip length. Nice and soft too." — bb24

Get it from Amazon for $11.70+ (available in men's sizes S-5XL and 25 colors).
24
A collapsible microwave popcorn maker
Amazon
It doubles as a serving bowl, so you can pop movie theater-level corn with the tap of a few buttons. All you have to do is add generic kernels + whatever oils or butters you feel in your heart, and you'll be raring to go.

Promising review: "This is a fast, effective and low-cost means to prepare popcorn. I got tired of paying a premium for microwave popcorn packets at the grocery. I didn’t want another appliance on my counter to air pop either. This was the perfect solution. I use inexpensive bulk popping corn, no oil or salt and I don’t have to worry about the metal in the microwave popcorn bags that gets extremely hot and scorches the upside down paper plate I have to put under the microwave bag each time. Plus, weren’t we told not to put anything metal in the microwave anyway? I pull the Salbree out, expand it and add a 1/4 cup of popping corn kernels in the base to the full line. I put it in the microwave for 3+ minutes and listen for the kernels to stop popping. Using the cool handles I lift it out of the microwave, give it a minute to cool and add just enough butter to give it flavor. Then I eat right out of the same bowl I cooked in. When done I dump out the few kernels that didn’t pop. I wash it out with dish soap and hot water, let it dry and then put it away for next time. Economical, safe, less oil and salt and only one bowl to clean. No new appliance and no metal in the microwave. Pure genius. A great value." — RobG

Get it from Amazon for $15.90 (available in 23 colors).
25
*Plus* a cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Anyone anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect dupe for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn, but this stuff is game-changing.

Promising review: "I used to use Flavacol during my time working at an amusement park and popping popcorn for hungry guests, so I knew this was what the 'professionals' use. I am happy to report that using this does make your popcorn taste like it was just popped at a movie theater. I like to put a little bit of oil on my kernels, mix in some Flavacol, and then add it to the pot of oil on my stove top when it's hot enough (as opposed to sprinkling it on top of freshly popped corn, which I could see easily accidentally adding too much). It also means that I'm no longer loading up my popcorn with additional toppings like butter or plain salt. Yum!" — Kate R.

Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
26
A Black Girl Magic wine and book club bundle
@mcbridesisters / https://www.instagram.com/mcbridesisters/
So you can spend your Friday nights the way the universe intended: swimming in a sea of merlot and pages. McBride Sisters is a California-based, Black-owned small business established by two sisters in 2005.

The wine and book club bundle, part of a partnership with Simon & Schuster, includes two bottles of wine (either the bottles recommended, or two bottles you hand select) as well as a copy of The Final Revival Of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton.

Get it from The McBride Sisters for $89 (including ground shipping). Options to subscribe to the book club on a quarterly basis are available as well!
27
A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 100,000 popular reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Amazon
They'll pretty much revolutionize at-home workouts — they're made with silicone that helps them stick to your ears and are so sweat- and waterproof you can legitimately take them INTO THE SHOWER. These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds also have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since it doesn't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.

Promising review: "Color me impressed! I first fell in love with wireless earbuds with Taotronics. However I wanted to use them to sleep with and they do not fit comfortably laying on them. They also shorted out in the shower which scared me since they are supposed to be waterproof. Enter TOZO T10. I took a chance since the profile seemed smaller and it paid off! First thing i did was try them in the shower no problem at all! Washed my hair and everything lol. I'm a side sleeper and am able to fall asleep comfortably listening to my audio books. Big thing for people is sound quality — I must say these SURPASSED my expectations! I can't even listen past half volume, deep bass, clear sounds and no crackles, super impressed! The magnets in the charger are very strong, no issues of them falling out and the case is sturdier and battery life longer than my Taotronics set. I haven't used those since I got these! Only weird thing I noticed is if you put your hand up close to the non master side the volume fades on that side, it's quirky but not annoying, lol. I fully endorse these you will love love love them!" — ca1234

Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
28
A selfie ring light
Amazon
Perfect for all your Zoom calls, so you can trick your friends and coworkers into thinking you live inside a beautifully lit Instagram apartment instead of a snack dungeon. You can either use this with your phone mounted just under the light for FaceTime, or if you're calling or filming from a laptop, you can set up the tripod or the light on your desk behind the screen. Boom, fancy lighting.

Promising review: "I’ve been having to work from home. During this time, I’m in front of my computer doing WebEx calls and Teams. Having to present and talk in front of 20-50+ people. This light is AWESOME! My team even asked what I did and then made their purchase right away!" — Anna Chouinard

Get it from Amazon for $33.98.
29
A chunky knitted, ridiculously breathable Bearaby weighted blanket
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
It's made with prewashed, sustainable cotton that feels like a soft T-shirt — reviewers swear by it for helping with anxiety, insomnia and restlessness, but it's also just plain perfect for quiet snuggling during long stretches at home.

Get it from Bearaby for $249+ (available in six colors and three sizes).
30
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
Great for anyone whose hands aren't quite as steady as their new passion for cooking at home — these are designed to be four times stronger (!!) than leather to keep your digits safe.

Promising review: "I bought the gloves because I had two nasty cuts in quick succession from a cheese grater. Anyone who has had injuries to their fingers knows how difficult it is to continue to do everyday activities and meal preparation while still protecting your wound. I received the gloves quickly after my order and pressed them into use immediately that evening. I am most impressed. My fingers/hands were protected from my very sharp grater and knife while I prepared dinner. I bought two pairs, one to keep and one to give as a gift. I am now going to buy a third pair in a larger size for a friend who also likes to cook but suffers from occasional run-ins with mandolines, graters, and knives. Great product!" — O'Hare

Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in two colors and four sizes).
31
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Amazon
Just plop into your sink, run a little water on and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk and gross smells from your at-home culinary adventures in one go.

Promising review: "This stuff really cleans my sink and disposal of the foul odor that sometimes develops. I've tried everything to get rid of the smell from the garbage disposal: Vinegar, bleach, ice, various other products, baking soda, baking soda with vinegar, boiling water...nothing seemed to get rid of the smell for long, but this stuff does. I like it so much that I ordered it online because I couldn't find it again at the grocery store." — Carol L. Hill

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.98.
32
A popular microwave pasta cooker
Amazon
It also cooks rice and steams veggies, literally with just water and in the microwave. If you're feeling uninspired eating at home for the bajillionth night in a row, this gizmo has got your back.

Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy to clean Fasta Pasta, and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" — Smilin Sam

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
33
A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy
Amazon
So both you and your furry friend can shake off the stress of a day indoors by chasing after it — and, of course, chronicling the absurd shenanigans for Instagram.

Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" — Kwoo

Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
34
A chic classic cocktails printable
Alchera Designs / Etsy
You can hang it over your bar cart both as art *and* a cheat sheet for making the most out of weekend nights at home. Alchera Designs is a Germany-based Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in organizational and decorative printables.

Get it from Alchera Designs on Etsy for $5.90.
35
An eco-friendly air purifier
Amazon
Perfect for some major allergy relief during the day — this has an eco-friendly, reusable filter for dust, pollen, smoke, odor and pet dander, so you can finally stop putting yourself on mute every time you need to sneeze during a Zoom. It also comes with a fragrance option — you can drop any essential oil in and have it ~waft~.

Promising review: "I have no idea how to quantify how well this works, but I haven't needed my inhaler since we got it. Our neighbors (older apartment building) are heavy smokers and my wife and I were both bothered by it. It feels better now. We've been leaving this running whenever we're home. The touch sensor works well to turn it on and off. It does make some noise, but it's just kind of a low ambient fan sound that's easy to ignore. As an unexpected bonus it's really really good at filtering pet smells- I have two stinky male rats in the middle of rat puberty, their bedding gets changed every other day, and when they were due for a cleaning you used to be able to smell it across the room. You can't anymore unless you're right next to the cage. I honestly didn't have high hopes for this but it's worth it for that alone." — Chris

Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in two colors).
36
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
It can make soft, medium *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelets out of them. If you spend a lot of time at home, just know that this gadget is like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.

Promising review: "You know those objects that are totally unnecessary, but you see them and fall in love and live forever in happiness with your random kitschy thing? This is that thing. I saw this egg cooker on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I am a fully functioning adult who has never had trouble cooking eggs before in my life, I knew I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast." — Sonnet A. Fitzgerald

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).
37
Plus a tin of cocktail sugar or salt
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Great for the rims of your at-home cocktails. They come in so many inventive flavors you might just call the Food Network to get your own bartending show.

Promising review: "Since COVID-19 I have become my own bartender. Taco Tuesdays and margaritas! The lime comes through so well with this salt. I use it for Bloody Marys as well. It is thick and chunky so its a learning curve to get the right amount of salt on. Don't press down too hard if you don't like a lot of salt. I do like extra salt but my husband said it was a little much for him, so I have mastered just a light salt for him." — cobrajet427

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in nine flavors).
38
A sneaky little K-Cup storage drawer
Amazon
It'll neatly hide all your coffee pods and accoutrements — a great find for anyone who swapped out early morning runs to coffee shops with sipping their way through every variety of pod. Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.

Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
39
A set of stackable fridge drawers
Amazon
So you can finally tame the veritable jungle that is the inside of your fridge that gets *especially* out of hand when you're going harder on the groceries than eating out. The transparency of these is also great because it reminds you to eat your fruits + veggies before they go bad!

Promising review: "Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" — Chelsea T.

Get a set of six from Amazon for $34.99.
40
A universal laptop treadmill desk attachment
Amazon
So you can get your ~steps in~ while you answer emails or watch Netflix, because sometimes walking to Bridgerton > walking outside amongst nature The bar on this is adjustable to fit most treadmills, with a height adjustable pole and a laptop tray equipped with nylon straps to keep your laptop secure. It's also super portable in case you want to ever use it at a gym.

Promising review: "Excellent alternative to sitting on the couch watching Netflix or scanning social media. Now I still do that, but I am walking while watching." — Maria

Get it from Amazon for $79.95.
41
An elegant glass reed diffuser
Pretty Honest Candles
Use it to radiate instant calm in your space, both from the lush scents you can choose from and the diffuser's chic design. Pretty Honest Candles is a Black-owned, woman-owned business established in 2017 that specializes in clean burning, biodegradable candles, accessories and reed diffusers. The options for scents include Honeysuckle Jasmine, Lavender, Lemon Lavender, Eucalyptus Spearmint, Green Tea & Lemongrass and Tobacco Vanilla.

Promising review: "The Tobacco Vanilla diffuser is unbelievably delicious smelling and the Clean Cotton candles are making my home cozy fresh as fall hits. The elegance and simplicity of the design makes these a new must-have in my home decor and the scents add sooo much ambience to all our rooms!! Will keep buying when they run out!" — Catherine Heider

Get it from Pretty Honest Candles for $30 (available in 12 scents).
42
A set of fairy lights
Amazon
You can use these to add some whimsy and comfort to a space you might be getting a little tired of by now. It comes with eight different light modes, including a *twinkle* mode, with a controller attached to the lights so you can easily switch between them.

Promising review: "OK, so it's quarantine time. Life is a bit grim. You want a little bit more light in your sphere, so you see these, and you think, maybe. Well, I'm here to turn your 'maybe' into a 'yes.' Not only do these lights add a bit more illumination to a bedroom that's quite dark, but they're just so magical and fairy-like. They infuse a little bit of joy into my world that I really appreciate. I have beams going across my ceiling, so I ended up stringing them across the whole room. I also appreciate that the remote (which is another warning part of the actual strand of lights) has various settings depending on your mood. I usually opt for the stable one, but these offer several modes. ENJOY!" — Tess

Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
43
A night-light projector
Amazon
It features customizable options to make your entire ceiling look like the night sky or calming ocean waves, instantly making any room feel like the inside of a super chill planetarium. It even comes with a built-in Bluetooth music speaker so you can sync your favorite songs or audio with it, plus a remote with 10 color and dimming options so you can control it from wherever you are in the room.

Promising review: "Bought this for a galactic-themed party recently, and I'm amazed by the quality! The LED lights are crisp and clear, and very colorful on empty canvases. This can also be used for kids' rooms, gaming rooms, or for a night under the 'stars' when it's rainy out. The instructions are clear on which buttons are which on the remote control, so you can change the colors of the simulated nebulas, set timers, etc. easily." — Shin-Chiao Fang

Get it from Amazon for $28.84+ (available in two colors).
