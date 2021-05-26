43 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Whether or not you consider yourself a homebody, it’s safe to say that in the past year, everyone became a homebody. If you can relate, then you’re going to want to take a look at this list of things that’ll make spending time at home so much better. From things that’ll make home cooked meals taste better, to things that’ll cozy up your space entertained to things that’ll keep you — you’ll probably want to call yourself a homebody for these products alone.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
2
A eucalyptus lavender pouch
3
A pretty pastel mug warmer
4
A memory foam seat cushion
5
An insulated soundproofing strip
6
An assortment of international snacks
7
An adorably encouraging daily planner
8
Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens
9
A Baby Yoda dishwasher magnet
10
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
11
A six-outlet wall charger
12
An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray
13
Plus a luxurious bath soak
14
A Pet House candle
15
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
16
A bottle of Drop It
17
A pour-over coffee maker
18
Or a cold brew coffee maker
19
And for the fancy caffeine guzzlers among us, a tiny milk frother
20
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing lavender Epsom salt
21
A hanging desk
22
A produce-saver storage container
23
A well-loved classic Hanes hoodie
24
A collapsible microwave popcorn maker
25
*Plus* a cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt
26
A Black Girl Magic wine and book club bundle
27
A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 100,000 popular reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds
28
A selfie ring light
29
A chunky knitted, ridiculously breathable Bearaby weighted blanket
30
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
31
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
32
A popular microwave pasta cooker
33
A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy
34
A chic classic cocktails printable
35
An eco-friendly air purifier
36
A rapid egg cooker
37
Plus a tin of cocktail sugar or salt
38
A sneaky little K-Cup storage drawer
39
A set of stackable fridge drawers
40
A universal laptop treadmill desk attachment
41
An elegant glass reed diffuser
42
A set of fairy lights
43
A night-light projector