Here Are 28 Things To Help You Deal With That Thing You Don't Wanna Talk About

A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads if your bladder has a mind of its own
A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream
An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles
Maximum strength antacids
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
A pack of teeth-whitening pens
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant
A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
A pack of cold sore healing patches
A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet
A box of maximum-strength wart-removing pads
A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm
A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub with 10% AHA
An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover
A dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand cream
A silicone scalp massager
A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole
A fungal nail renewal formula if you've been living with thick, discolored and brittle nails
A vegan ingrown hair oil made with skin-softening jojoba seed oil
Stainless-steel ingrown hair tweezers
Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
A stainless-steel toenail clipper that are similar to the ones podiatrists use to get rid of stubborn, thick nails (as well as ingrown nails)
A box of extra strength Gas-X chewables
A Squatty Potty if you need a little help doing the doo