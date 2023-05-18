19 Products That Make Life With Senior Pets Easier

When I adopted a dog in my early 20s, it did not cross my (naive) mind that one day I would be navigating the world of senior pets and all that comes with it. However, nearly 16 years later, my scruffy, grumpy little creature is still thriving in her own decrepit way. At this stage in pet ownership, I’ve seen it all, from icky skin and joint issues to allergies, heart disease and dental woes. Luckily, we live in a time when there are myriad products to help senior pets feel more comfortable and set pet parents’ minds at ease.
Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the pet products that have helped me keep my sanity and made my pup feel comfortable, cozy and pain-free. They run the gamut from supportive orthopedic beds to dental chews, cones and more. Each of these are highly rated, with excellent reviews and a range of price points, so you can make life with your senior dog just a little bit easier. They deserve to enjoy their golden years just as much as anyone else.