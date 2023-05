19 Products That Make Life With Senior Pets Easier

BedSure orthopedic bed for dogs

This all-season pet bed can be tucked into a crate or used on its own. It's nice to give old dogs a bit more support when they start to get stiff and arthritic — and this highly-rated pet bed makes it easy. It has a two-sided design that is made with cozy fleece on one side. It's long-lasting and durable and made with supportive high-density foam that distributes weight evenly and can help to reduce discomfort. It comes in 10 colors and eight different sizes.: "I bought this XXL bed approx 6 months ago. I underestimated the size and got quite annoyed with how much room it took up. I contemplated donating it, but our old doggos LOVED IT! So we dealt with it. I'm writing this review now because a few days ago one of our dogs lost complete function in her legs suddenly. So while she's being treated for possible tick borne illness we knew we couldn't keep her in our bed for fear of her falling out. So I dragged this oversized dog bed into the bedroom and slept with her on it so she didn't feel alone. I had the best sleep I've had in years. I'm 43 and constantly wake up in pain and gone through multiple different mattress over the years. One night sleeping on this dog bed and I am considering buying another one and dragging our king size mattress to the curb. So if you want a bed for your senior dogs that will give them the best support and most comfort ?...this is the one!!! And if you struggle with discomfort sleeping, consider buying it for yourself :-)" — sagebaby33