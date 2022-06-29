31 Products To Solve Your Grossest Warm Weather Problems

This time of year is not kind to those of us who instantly melt in the heat, are tormented by bugs or plagued by summer allergies.
If you want to stay fresh and clean, you can turn to this clinical strength antiperspirant or a package of odor-busting body wipes. Troublesome insects ruining your outdoor dinner party? This effective and non-toxic bug lantern is here to save the day. Or if the heat is making it impossible for you to get a good night’s rest, you might want to try a cooling mattress pad paired with some silky cooling pillow cases.
1
A nontoxic and family-friendly bug zapper for indoor and outdoor use
2
A pair of effective, no-effort fruit fly traps in a discreet design
3
A sunburn soother that help prevent itching and peeling
4
A reparative spot treatment for your lawn that reverses the damage left by dogs
5
A bug bite suction tool that can help reduce swelling, itchiness and redness
6
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that is highly effective on sweat stains
7
A hands-free portable neck fan that is USB rechargeable
8
A set of four micro-fiber cooling towels that stay cold when wet
9
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with an ultra-portable design
10
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad for hot and sweaty sleepers
11
A pair of cooling satin pillow cases that also reduce friction-related hair frizz
12
Six pairs of moisture-wicking exercise socks with comfort padding on the heel
13
A DEET-free plant-based bug repellent to repel mosquitos for up to six hours
14
A lightweight roll-up belt that easily unfolds to save the seat of your pants from dirty surfaces
15
An oatmeal-based paw butter for paws that might be dry or cracked from the summer heat
16
A set of 10 popular wick-away sweatbands that can prevent sweat from dripping into your eyes
17
A pair of popular quick-dry water shoes perfect for camping, the beach or any water-related activities
18
A clinical strength anti-perspirant perfect for people with sensitive skin who sweat a lot
19
A foot file to remove calluses and hard or cracked skin so your feet are sandal-ready
20
A calming facial cooling spray that also contains antioxidants to protect skin from environmental stressors
21
Plus a cooling facial ice roller that can provide relief for migraines, puffiness and sunburns
22
A skin solution that addresses painful razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn
23
A stick of anti-chafing balm that you can apply to your inner thighs, heels or under-boobs
24
A flip-top lid for your wine glass so you can enjoy your beverage outdoors without bugs falling into it
25
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer to trap dirt, dust and other allergens in the air
26
A satin-lined rain hat that can protect your tresses from summer-related humidity
27
A set of six Arm & Hammer odor-buster balls that can prevent odor in gym bags, hampers and more
28
A portable solar shower bag that warms water so you can stay clean on camping trips or hikes
29
A "Minimergency" kit for your bag that contains solutions for a number of on-the-go problems
30
A heavy duty and multipurpose boot tray to catch everything from tracked-in dirt to litter and more
31
A 10-pack of body cleansing wipes to instantly remove sweat, dirt, and odor