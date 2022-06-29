Shopping

31 Products To Solve Your Grossest Warm Weather Problems

Whether your issue is bugs, sweat or painful sunburns, these reviewer-loved items have got you covered this summer.
Emma Lord
Stay cool, dry and comfy this summer with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Glide-Original-Anti-Chafe-Balm/dp/B07CYQDDHC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="anti-chafing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Glide-Original-Anti-Chafe-Balm/dp/B07CYQDDHC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">anti-chafing balm</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hands-Free-Portable-Neck-Fan/dp/B07S6BGW9N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" hands-free neck fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hands-Free-Portable-Neck-Fan/dp/B07S6BGW9N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> hands-free neck fan</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cooling-Breathable-Microfiber-Running-Activities/dp/B073F1TBMR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="microfiber chilling towel " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cooling-Breathable-Microfiber-Running-Activities/dp/B073F1TBMR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b89b7be4b06169caa8826b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">microfiber chilling towel </a>that stays cool for long periods of time.
This time of year is not kind to those of us who instantly melt in the heat, are tormented by bugs or plagued by summer allergies.

If you want to stay fresh and clean, you can turn to this clinical strength antiperspirant or a package of odor-busting body wipes. Troublesome insects ruining your outdoor dinner party? This effective and non-toxic bug lantern is here to save the day. Or if the heat is making it impossible for you to get a good night’s rest, you might want to try a cooling mattress pad paired with some silky cooling pillow cases.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A nontoxic and family-friendly bug zapper for indoor and outdoor use
Promising review: "Within 10 minutes of plugging this baby in (during the day I might add!), we heard our first BUZZZZZ! Within an hour and many more buzzes, things got quiet! And our house was finally free of flies! They have been out of control INSIDE OUR HOUSE this year. We live in Florida, so we are used to mosquitoes and flies, but it's been so bad! We've tried numerous things outside, but somehow they still come in! We don't leave food out EVER, so it's not like counters etc. aren't clean. They are! But the flies have been driving us nuts! After four days, I now just turn it on in the evening for a couple of hours, and I hear several buzzes, then the house is clear. The flies love the light! They come from far and near to investigate it! The machine is quiet until it zaps! But it truly works! There are no chemicals or smells. It's safe to have around — much safer than having flies buzzing around! I hope it lasts a long time! But for now, it's at the top of the list for 'best purchases of the year'!" — BarbR
$29.59 at Amazon
2
A pair of effective, no-effort fruit fly traps in a discreet design
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil monsters took over our house. These apple jobs are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." — MotherofChaos
$5.88 at Amazon
3
A sunburn soother that help prevent itching and peeling
Promising review: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
$7.69 at Amazon
4
A reparative spot treatment for your lawn that reverses the damage left by dogs
Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had one-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" — Jessica N.
$16.97+ at Amazon
5
A bug bite suction tool that can help reduce swelling, itchiness and redness
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
$9.99 at Amazon
6
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that is highly effective on sweat stains
Puracy is a Texas-based family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with every purchase.

Promising review: "I initially used this on the armpit sweat stains of my workout clothes. After a single wash, with two rinses as recommended, the stains were gone. I then used them on some dress shirts with hideous deodorant stains. GONE! The shirts are now in pristine condition and I don't have to throw them away. This product is amazing. I had used oxy clean previously, but it had the tendency to discolor my shirts. I've used this on red, blue, black, and orange shirts. No stains after washing and no bleeding or fading of color." — Kimmy D
$9.99 at Amazon
7
A hands-free portable neck fan that is USB rechargeable
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail, but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught.

Promising review: "I took this on vacation to a tropical vacation and it was the smartest move ever. It looks like headphones so no one looks at you weird, and the airflow is great. They have rolling blackouts here but I have not skipped one beat. I pop on my fan and keep it breezy. I have also used it while applying my makeup so I don't start sweating before it sets. I take this thing all over the island and people ask where I got it once they figure out it's a fan. Plus the light makes me feel a little safer if I'm still outside during night time. I love the convenience of the charger but I've used it continuously for two hours so far and the battery held up just fine. The places you can take this and stay cool are just amazing. BUY THIS!" — Tiarra Reyes
$14.99 at Amazon
8
A set of four micro-fiber cooling towels that stay cold when wet
Promising review: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
$17.99+ at Amazon
9
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with an ultra-portable design
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
$123.49 at Amazon
10
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad for hot and sweaty sleepers
Available in twin–California king.

Promising review: "Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
$39.90 at Amazon
11
A pair of cooling satin pillow cases that also reduce friction-related hair frizz
Available in 23 colors and three sizes.

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
$9.99 at Amazon
12
Six pairs of moisture-wicking exercise socks with comfort padding on the heel
Available in four color combos and sizes S-XL.

Promising review: "Great running socks! I got these for the tab in the back that fits high enough in my running shoes to eliminate blisters. These definitely handle moisture, even in the Florida heat." — Leslie Cornwall
$15.95+ at Amazon
13
A DEET-free plant-based bug repellent to repel mosquitos for up to six hours
Promising review: "This stuff works fantastic. It lasts for hours and no chemical smell. It has a definite lemon smell but not like a furniture polish lemon smell. I had no bites and I was out for about three hours. Bugs didn't bug me at all and it has no DEET. You would need to reapply if you're getting in and out of the water so just keep that in mind. Mosquitoes LOVE me so if it works on me, then it should work on anyone." — Gina Central
$4.97 at Amazon
14
A lightweight roll-up belt that easily unfolds to save the seat of your pants from dirty surfaces
Butt Be Dry is a New York-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in roll-up belts made with lightweight waterproof material. This portable pad is also great for diaper changes in a pinch.

Promising review: "This is awesome! It is wonderfully made and serves a great purpose. It arrived promptly on Monday and Tuesday I used it on a hike up Tiger Mountain in Washington State. We got to the top and there was snow on the benches; I was able to easily sit down and enjoy my lunch with my hiking buddy. Cool product — thanks!" — Lee
$19.99 at Etsy
15
An oatmeal-based paw butter for paws that might be dry or cracked from the summer heat
Promising review: "One of my puppers is a super-athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: Her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." — LRL
$9.45 at Amazon
16
A set of 10 popular wick-away sweatbands that can prevent sweat from dripping into your eyes
Promising review: "Amazing quality! These are super soft and keep your head cool when working out! I couldn’t believe how well they work at wicking away moisture and staying cool! They came in a super nice box that will help me to not lose them — like I’m prone to. The colors are cute and the headbands aren’t too tight at all! They have nice stretch to them if you have a larger head. This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made on Amazon! I’m so glad I bought these!" — Gypsigirl213
$15.99 at Amazon
17
A pair of popular quick-dry water shoes perfect for camping, the beach or any water-related activities
Available in seven sizes and 44 colors.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." — Samantha Lindsay
$8.68+ at Amazon
18
A clinical strength anti-perspirant perfect for people with sensitive skin who sweat a lot
Promising review: "I recently developed a serious reaction to antiperspirants. My underarms would break out in a horrible, painful red rash. So I tried different 'natural deodorants.' They did not break out my underarms, but they didn't really work! So I tried Vanicream after reading several reviews. IT WORKS!! My underarms don't break out, and it works as well as any antiperspirant/deodorant on the market. After my first order, I ordered two more. Couldn't be more relieved and happy to find this product!!" — Amazon Customer
$9.99 at Amazon
19
A foot file to remove calluses and hard or cracked skin so your feet are sandal-ready
Promising review: "I am in my 40s and prone to calluses due to lots of walking, genetics, and perhaps not wearing the right footwear. I can't believe I've been wasting my time with tiny files and pumice stones (which is why I have almost never bothered in four decades). This file effortlessly takes the calluses right off. The flakes fall into the trash — I used it dry — with nothing stuck. Not like a cheese grater. I've been lazy about reviewing products recently, but I had to praise this right after trying it. Be gentle when you use this. Very little force needed." — solid oak
$9.95 at Amazon
20
A calming facial cooling spray that also contains antioxidants to protect skin from environmental stressors
Promising review: "It's great for calming sensitive skin, sunburn, any type of skin irritation, cooling down from being overheated (put it in the fridge for a while and it feels AMAZING) or even just setting your makeup if it's looking too matte. If you have rosacea, then it's a miracle product and you should buy this immediately. Recommended it to my mother, who was experiencing hot flashes due to menopause and she loves it too. You won't regret it." — SP077
$9+ at Amazon
21
Plus a cooling facial ice roller that can provide relief for migraines, puffiness and sunburns
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
$18.99 at Amazon
22
A skin solution that addresses painful razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
$17.99+ at Amazon
23
A stick of anti-chafing balm that you can apply to your inner thighs, heels or under-boobs
Promising review: "I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging." — Emma Lord, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
$8.99 at Amazon
24
A flip-top lid for your wine glass so you can enjoy your beverage outdoors without bugs falling into it
Flip2sip is a North Carolina-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in flip tops for wineglasses.

Promising review: "OMG, I love these. I ordered two. Then my sister-in-law came over and saw what I had, used it while visiting us then went home and ordered two for herself. BEST INVENTION EVER!!!!" — Janet
$5.99 at Etsy
25
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer to trap dirt, dust and other allergens in the air
Promising review: "We bought three of these units a couple years ago when the wildfires on our coast sent smoke and bad air quality up our way. It wasn't feasible to keep the windows closed 24/7 in the middle of summer. Not only did they work well for this purpose we also noticed a reduction in allergic symptoms from seasonal allergies, food/cooking smells went away within minutes and when we repurposed one of the units for the spare bathroom where my husband smokes and uses vaporizers the filters worked overtime to clean the air. On a fresh prefilter with a HEPA that isn't spent you can't even tell he smokes in there, and the stuff it collects is fascinatingly disgusting, lol. In this unit we change the filters much more frequently to keep that level of cleaning up and we DO cut our own filters to fit based on several other reviewers' suggestions. Such a great value for the price." — FriendlyShopper
$89 at Amazon
26
A satin-lined rain hat that can protect your tresses from summer-related humidity
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.

Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers in a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
$39.99 at Amazon
27
A set of six Arm & Hammer odor-buster balls that can prevent odor in gym bags, hampers and more
Promising review: "I liked that you can just put this anywhere because of the size. Goes into my son’s stinky sneakers and adds a nice smell to any drawer or closet! Great buy!" — Ainahainagirl
$15.56 at Amazon
28
A portable solar shower bag that warms water so you can stay clean on camping trips or hikes
Promising review: "We used this on our first camping trip this year and it was very helpful for rinsing off after swimming and cleaning up toddlers and dishes. Great addition to our camping gear. Water was plenty hot, but not quite uncomfortable for the kids. Good buy!" — Mike Laurent
$21.99+ at Amazon
29
A "Minimergency" kit for your bag that contains solutions for a number of on-the-go problems
Each kit includes earring backs, a deodorant towelette, double-sided tape, a stain remover, emery board, clear nail polish, breath freshener, clear elastics, dental floss, lip balm, a nail polish remover pad, pain reliever, hair spray, safety pin, an adhesive bandage, a mending kit and a tampon.

Promising review: "I received this as a gift from a dinner guest and then quickly sent one to a cousin just for fun! It's excellent to send as a thank-you gift or I'm-just-thinking-about-you gift!" — Bonnie
$19.99 at Amazon
30
A heavy duty and multipurpose boot tray to catch everything from tracked-in dirt to litter and more
Promising review: "I've actually bought two of these. One for my dirty shoes and for my wife's. It makes it so much easier to keep the floors cleaner around the back door. We don't mess up the floors after mowing, gardening, etc." — captainstormy
$19.90 at Amazon
31
A 10-pack of body cleansing wipes to instantly remove sweat, dirt, and odor
Promising review: "Wow, these things work REALLY well. We don't have a shower at work and I wanted to start riding my bike to work... 12 miles each way. After a test run with these on a hot day after a ride (sweaty and stinky), they worked like a charm. I did my first ride to work last week and arrived quite sweaty. I only had to use one wipe (cleaning strategically) and air-dried for 15–30 seconds. No residue and I felt (and more importantly... smelled) as clean as if I just took a shower. As the day pressed on, I continued to feel clean... even more so than after showering. These things are fantastic." — green freak
$9.99 at Amazon
A super cute outdoor bistro set for enjoying warm weather drinks and bites

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space ~The Place To Be~ This Summer

