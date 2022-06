31 Products To Solve Your Grossest Warm Weather Problems

A hands-free portable neck fan that is USB rechargeable

It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail, but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught.: "I took this on vacation to a tropical vacation and it was the smartest move ever. It looks like headphones so no one looks at you weird, and the airflow is great.I have also used it while applying my makeup so I don't start sweating before it sets. I take this thing all over the island and people ask where I got it once they figure out it's a fan. Plus the light makes me feel a little safer if I'm still outside during night time. I love the convenience of the charger bu. BUY THIS!" — Tiarra Reyes