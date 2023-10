A delicate initial necklace

It's perfect for anyone who prefers simple jewelry they can wear every day. Get your own initial, your partner's, your little one's or all of the above. It's available in 26 letters and 2 styles."The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged!Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm