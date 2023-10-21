ShoppingFashionhomefall

27 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

It's fall, so you are obligated to buy leaf-shaped string lights.
Heather Braga
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stonewall-Kitchen-Blueberry-Scone-Ounce/dp/B00IOE7IBI/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blueberry scone mix" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stonewall-Kitchen-Blueberry-Scone-Ounce/dp/B00IOE7IBI/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">blueberry scone mix</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KEOMUD-Womens-Lightweight-Sleeveless-Outerwear/dp/B09MD35LVK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="puffy vest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KEOMUD-Womens-Lightweight-Sleeveless-Outerwear/dp/B09MD35LVK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">puffy vest</a>, a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JENN-ARDOR-Backless-Loafers-Slippers/dp/B0BF55RWHW?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="backless mules" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JENN-ARDOR-Backless-Loafers-Slippers/dp/B0BF55RWHW?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">backless mules</a> and some <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Friendly-Alternative-Handmade-Reusable-Wrinkles/dp/B08G4GP5BY/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wool dryer balls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Friendly-Alternative-Handmade-Reusable-Wrinkles/dp/B08G4GP5BY/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc48fe4b00565b6212b4b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wool dryer balls</a> from Amazon.
1
www.amazon.com
An oversized flannel shirt made for transitional weather
Its lightweight material means you can layer to your heart's content without sweating. It's available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." — Hayley Nicole
$23.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
An illuminating nail concealer
It'll help you create a trendy mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon. It's available in four shades.

Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
$20 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
The Angry Orange pet odor eliminator
This will help banish evidence of pet accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with them).

Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." — clayton s tonkin
$19.97+ at Amazon (originally $29.97+)
4
www.amazon.com
A cushioned bath pillow
It'll support your neck, your back and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. It's available in four styles.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." — Ashley
$42.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of mules with a Gucci vibe but without the hefty price tag
They're available in sizes 6–11 and nine styles.

Promising review: "Wow, what a steal. These look great. Good value and quality, true to size, and comfortable. Highly recommend a good slip-on shoe; perfect for in the workplace or to tie your outfit together at brunch. I want them in black now, too." — LC
$19.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A harvest bounty loaf pan
It'll transform that pumpkin bread you've been making year after year into an Instagram-worthy masterpiece.

Promising review: "I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" — Edit Purple
$28.09 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A delicate initial necklace
It's perfect for anyone who prefers simple jewelry they can wear every day. Get your own initial, your partner's, your little one's or all of the above. It's available in 26 letters and 2 styles.

Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm
$13.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
It's pretty much guaranteed to bring a smile to your face each time you glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become your daily desk companion.

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." — Literated
$16.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A pack of five waterproof, battery-operated string lights
Each pack uses three AA batteries.

Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." — achri07
$19.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand
It'll make you want to skip heading out to the bar to stay home and make your own cocktails instead. It's available in four styles.

Promising review: "Very functional, good quality and very nice looking. Ordered on a Saturday and arrived on that Saturday! I made my first ever Martini the very next day and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" — Dave Russell
$58.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover soaps
They're infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil to help bring a glow to your skin while minimizing blemishes and sun damage.

Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" — puppbear
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
12
www.amazon.com
A heated beard straightener
It also doubles as a straightener for the hair on your head.

Promising review: "So far I am very impressed with this beard styler. It seems like a high quality product. I really enjoy how it heats up within seconds and then the temperature can be perfectly adjusted for whatever your needs. This is my first beard straightener and it works way better than my girlfriend’s flat iron on my medium length beard." — Clint Williams
$23.65 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A pair of extra long oven mitts
This way, when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process. They're available in multiple colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." — Amazon Customer
$25.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin
Promising review: "I’ve used quite a few foot peel masks but this is by far the best! The price is amazing and the product is even better. Works fast and efficiently! I will certainly purchase again" — Kimberly Bella
$14.75+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
Some exercise cards so you can work up a sweat in the comfort of your home
You won't have to motivate yourself to both work out and leave the house to do so. They're available in 19 versions.

Promising review: "I'm loving it! It helps me so much! I’ve always dreamed about doing yoga, but I always had problems to figure it out how to do the poses. The cards make that much easier. Now I always do yoga before/after work and I couldn’t be happier about it." — Ana Clara Grove
$18.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
An exercise ball for working out at home
It may help increase your stability and your full body strength and improve your posture. And if you decide not to work out, it'll be fun to bounce on throughout the day. It's available in five sizes and 11 colors.

Promising review: "This is a nice quality exercise ball made of a thick rubber. The size is great and it was easy to inflate. The pump included was easy to use. There is a spare pin in case you lose or break one. I haven't used it long enough to determine if it's going to be a durable ball yet but so far, so good. The ball is ribbed on the outside for added stability when being used." — Angie
$20.75+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A puffer vest
It'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time. Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look. It's available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors.

Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." — Lydia Spencer
$35.97+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A compact Ninja Foodi two-in-one Flip Toaster
You can use it like a regular toaster, then flip it on its side to transform it into a toaster oven. Check out a TikTok of the flip toaster in action.

Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 for 10 and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" — Ryan Chrum
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
19
Amazon
Some wool dryer balls that act as a natural fabric softener and reduce static cling
They come as a set of six and are available in two colors.

Promising review: "I love how soft my clothes feel after drying with these! No worries about detergents from fabric softeners irritating my skin (no matter what they claim about fragrance-free etc) . I usually put four in with each load. Everyone should use these!" — Mommy sharon
$9.95 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A shower door cleaner to make your door shine
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" — SoundByte
$10.98 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts
Promising review: "My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." — RCG1105
$26.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A dryer vent cleaner attachment to pull the hard-to-reach lint out of your dryer
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, it's also a fire hazard.

Promising review: "Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" — Laurel Enoch
$9.99+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A three-in-one convertible reading chair
It has a spot to charge your phone and Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with more books or sheets and pillows. It's available in seven colors. Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.

Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." — Calvin Andrews
$254.99+ at Amazon (originally $349.99)
24
www.amazon.com
A cleaning brush to help remove dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic. I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" — Jennifer
$6.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An open-front blanket shawl
It's available in 44 styles.

Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." — Damian Perez
$32.99+ at Amazon (originally $39.99)
26
Aerie
A comfy oversized waffle knit top
I have this shirt in gray and it's fantastic! It's lightweight so you won't find yourself overheating if you're running around in it, but cozy enough that you'll also feel snug as a bug! I lived it in all last winter and can't wait to break it out for the fall. Definitely a piece worth adding into your loungewear wardrobe. It's available in sizes 2XS–2XL and seven colors.

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite top from Aerie and I am so happy they brought it back! It does run big. I’m typically a large and I sized down to a medium and still have plenty of room. It’s a must have piece in my closet." — Jenni
$41.97 at Aerie (originally $69.95)
27
Amazon
An easy-to-make blueberry scone mix that'll make any morning feel special
Promising review: "So freakin' good. Very moist! As an experienced baker and foodie, I must recommend that you shred the butter into the mix so it's even and I substituted half-and-half instead of milk that instructions call for. Also drizzled a homemade vanilla cream cheese buttercream glaze on top, used my ceramic scone pan and...best scone I EVER had. Will purchase other flavors for upcoming ladies brunch and especially for holidays when family comes." — Vivian
$12.01 at Amazon

A pair of comfy open-toed sandals with arch support

Reviewers In Their 40s Are Pretty Fond Of These 25 Products (And Their Reviews Will Show You Why)

