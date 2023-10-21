Popular items from this list:
- An oversized flannel shirt made for transitional weather, with lightweight material so you can layer to your heart’s content without sweating
- An illuminating nail concealer to help you create a trendy mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon
- The Angry Orange pet odor eliminator, which will help banish evidence of pet accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with them).
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An oversized flannel shirt made for transitional weather
An illuminating nail concealer
The Angry Orange pet odor eliminator
A cushioned bath pillow
A pair of mules with a Gucci vibe but without the hefty price tag
A harvest bounty loaf pan
A delicate initial necklace
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
A pack of five waterproof, battery-operated string lights
A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand
A two-pack of Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover soaps
A heated beard straightener
A pair of extra long oven mitts
A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin
Some exercise cards so you can work up a sweat in the comfort of your home
An exercise ball for working out at home
A puffer vest
A compact Ninja Foodi two-in-one Flip Toaster
Some wool dryer balls that act as a natural fabric softener and reduce static cling
A shower door cleaner to make your door shine
A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts
A dryer vent cleaner attachment to pull the hard-to-reach lint out of your dryer
A three-in-one convertible reading chair
A cleaning brush to help remove dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials
An open-front blanket shawl
A comfy oversized waffle knit top
An easy-to-make blueberry scone mix that'll make any morning feel special
