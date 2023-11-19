ShoppingskincarePersonal Care

34 Products To Help Solve The Grooming Issues You Wish Would Disappear

When that finger wart seems to have no plans to leave.
Melanie Aman
A nail concealer, Schick dermaplaning razor, shoe deodorizer spray and a snail repair cream, all from Amazon.
Popular items from this list:

  • A pack of oil-blotting sheets that’ll help soak up that afternoon shine so your face doesn’t look like an oil slick come 3 p.m.
  • A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel designed to help dissolve hard dead skin in minutes
  • A nail concealer designed to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails

1
A pack of oil-blotting sheets
They'll help soak up that afternoon shine so your face doesn't look like an oil slick come 3 p.m.

Promising review: "I have an extremely oily face, I mean minutes after wiping it, oil will collect back up there. These are so perfect! They are large enough to use on my entire face, sometimes twice depending on how oily I am. They do not grab ahold of any makeup or smear it in any way, or make me break out. I feel comfortable enough using these in public because the packaging is so cute and also discreet if you're embarrassed to use them. They also do not become completely transparent so I feel like I can use both sides." — D
$6.95 at Amazon
2
A reusable volcanic stone face roller
You'll be able to reap its grease-absorbing benefits over and over again. That's less money you have to spend on oil-blotting sheets and more money you can spend on literally anything else!

Promising review: "This has transformed my makeup routine! My skin is so oily, every day I was dabbing it, or rinsing it off, or wiping the oil off with a tissue. It was so embarrassing to me. Now, I just go over my T-zone with this roller, and my face stays dry all day; no more shine! Don’t hesitate to purchase this roller, it’s absolutely wonderful and gets the job done!" — GLENDA GERDES
$8.80 at Amazon (regularly $12.84)
3
A powerful snail repair cream
It promises to help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration and moisturize. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid.

Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
$20 at Amazon
4
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
It's designed to help dissolve hard dead skin in minutes. Then, give your heels a good scrub with a foot file and they will be impressively smooth.

Promising review: "I live in rubber sandals all summer. I have perma beach feet. They get so crusty, dry, and cracked that I scratch myself at night with my heels and my feet snag on the sheets! So embarrassing. This stuff works! Holy cow! I applied it to my dry heels. Let sit for about four minutes. Put water in my Mr. Pumice and scrubbed away for a few minutes. My feet are so smooth! My husband might actually touch them 😜 Who needs to pay for special pedicures when this stuff is available! Truth: DO wash your hands and feet with soap really well afterwards cuz this stuff can burn your skin of left on too long." — Another humble opinion...
$14.99 at Amazon
5
A collagen-coating hair treatment
This reparative five-minute hair mask will help revive your dry, damaged or over-processed strands.

Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
$8.65 at Amazon
6
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash if your keratosis pilaris is flaring up
It's designed to exfoliate without harsh microbeads, helping ease rough and bumpy skin while leaving behind moisturizing hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide.

Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
$13.29 at Amazon
7
Some hydrocolloid nose patches
They're designed to target oily pores and draw out the gunk in the zits around your nose and on your nose bridge.

Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
$16.55 at Amazon
8
A nail concealer designed to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails
It's available in four shades.

Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
$20 at Amazon
9
A skin spatula that'll help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores
It works by using high frequency vibrations.

Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" — Marlena H.
$19.99+ at Amazon
10
A tub of brightening, rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" — casie ackerman
$17.45+ on Amazon
11
A teeth-whitening pen two-pack
It's designed to brighten teeth without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen about 20 times. It promises to lighten teeth four to eight shades.

Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." — vicki houska
$15.95 at Amazon (regularly $18.95)
12
A dandruff shampoo
It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient.

Promising review: "I have an extremely dry scalp in the summer and winter, and I’ve tried so many products without any improvement. This shampoo worked wonders and after only ONE wash, I was able to go about five days without any itching. It does dry my hair out, but if you have a good conditioner, you should be fine. It’s working great so far, so I’ll definitely be purchasing again." — Azia
$15.88 at Amazon
13
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so i’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown
$13.95 at Amazon
14
A cuticle oil that'll help restore shredded nails
A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E and jojoba helps soften the cuticle and strengthen your nails.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
$9.90+ at Amazon
15
A tiny toenail brace to help lift curved, ingrown nails and help relieve pain and pressure
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.

Promising review: "I used to be in sports all through middle and high school and it really messed up my left foot overall, especially my big toe. I was always embarrassed by my big toe during the summer that I’d put a bandage over it to make it seem like it was injured. Finding someone to fix your toe is expensive and I don’t have that kind of money at the moment. Started doing research on ways to do so and this one was the best way. It does take some practice but once attached it should not move. Your toes will hurt for a day. Like a dense pain. Not sharp. I saw a difference in about two weeks. I’m a month in on the most severe toe and no more ingrown toe nail!" — Sandra L.
$44.99 at Amazon
16
A three-pack of Schick dermaplaning razors
They're small enough to stash in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

Promising review: "My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows." — Dr. Eleanor Abernathy
$5.97 at Amazon
17
A facial hair trimmer
If you're tired of plucking your unibrow or mustache and would rather reach for an electric option, this one promises to be painless and fast.

Promising review: "I’ve been shaving my face for years because of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). My hair has become coarse and I was worried this wouldn’t work. It works just fine on my coarse hairs on my lip and chin. No more embarrassing razor burn or cuts. It also cuts just as close as a razor. I’m so happy I tried it!" — Jessica
$19.88 at Amazon
18
A pair of exfoliating mitts for buffing away dry, dead and flaky skin
Promising review: "This summer, for the first time in years and years, I’ve been wearing shorts without feeling self conscious. I’ve had KP on my arms since I was little, but all of a sudden started having issues with KP bumps on my legs. Shaving made it a million times worse, and even spending one summer only having my legs waxed and not touching them with a razor didn’t stop the ingrown hairs. Combined with the picking I couldn’t help but do to the bumps, I was really embarrassed about my legs. I can’t believe the difference in my legs. The trick is, you MUST soak whatever body part you are exfoliating in warm or hot for at least 15 minutes, I’ve found 20 or more is even more effective. I scrub pretty vigorously and my skin is fairly sensitive. Other than a very mild little sting right after I do it, as soon as I put lotion on the redness and sting goes away. My legs are smooth, I can actually shave AGAINST the hair growth now, and don’t have legs covered with scabby red spots anymore from ingrown hairs. I wish I had known about this years ago" — summergirl098
$10.99 at Amazon
19
A curl-activating cream
It promises to enhance your natural curl pattern while reducing frizz.

Promising review: "I have fine, curly/wavy hair and live in Florida where the humidity is intense! This product goes a long way. When you apply and let sit to dry, it creates a softer cast that you can scrunch out when dry. This product works best when you apply this to soaking wet hair then apply Cantu’s Twist and Lock gel!! Helps a ton with humidity frizz!" — Rylin Annmarie
$6.25
20
A box of wart-removing pads that you apply like a bandage
Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.
$7.29+ at Amazon
21
A powerful glycolic acid peel
It's designed to help improve pitted texture, reduce fine lines and soften skin. Glycolic acid helps promote skin cell turnover, so the softer, brighter layer underneath can emerge. But it can be a bit irritating to your skin, so start slowly — especially because this peel also contains retinol, a collagen-boosting ingredient that can make your skin more sensitive.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." — Meredith
$29.95 at Amazon
22
A fast-absorbing sunburn lotion
It's made to soothe, recondition and replenish your skin after sun exposure.

Promising review: "Best product ever for sunburns! No peeling or itching. Simply amazing! The photos are four days apart." — Carrie
$8.09 at Amazon
23
A nail repair pen for discolored, dry, brittle fingernails and toenails
This comes in a pack of four pens.

Promising review: "I cannot believe this stuff actually worked!! I have had toe nail fungus for like a decade thanks to my beloved husband (I got it from him) and I just put toenail polish over it but it is so gross and destroys your nails. I started using this stuff twice a day but then kept forgetting so was only about once a day but surprisingly over the course of about three months turned my toenails, which were getting awful, are back to my normal toenails I hadn't seen them in 10 years!! I gave my husband a tube and he started using it and started noticing improvements within a month also and asked me for more but I was out. This is probably the best thing I have ever bought off Amazon. So glad I gave this a try!!" — Rebecca Smith
$18.99 at Amazon
24
A hairbrush cleaning tool so you're brushing your hair with clean bristles
Even if you remove shed hairs every time you brush, there's still a layer of dead skin cells, dust, dirt, lint and residue from hair products that is accumulating.

Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
$8.96 at Amazon (regularly $11.95)
25
A denture cleaner if your retainer is coated in some weird white film
These fizzing tablets will help remove odor-causing bacteria, discoloration and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards and more.

Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." — Lisa R.
$18.19 at Amazon (regularly $22.81)
26
A box of eight pore-tightening face masks
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" — Amazon Customer
$16.99 at Amazon (regularly $24)
27
A two-pack of mouthwash to help you beat swamp breath
This one's made without alcohol so it won't burn when you swish it around your mouth.

Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" — Shopper5
$15.34 at Amazon
28
A body therapy kit
It comes with four kits: a nail mask, foot mask, split end mask and hair-softening mask.
$26 at Goodful
29
An anti-chafing balm for swiping anywhere your clothes rub
It creates a moisture-repelling layer on your skin that protects against blisters, irritation and chafing when you're running, hiking, biking or just trying to exist in the world as a sweaty person.

Promising review: "I am a lifelong curvy lady whose thighs have rubbed together since the beginning of time, probably, so I’m no stranger to chafing. This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine! I applied the balm at around 11:30 a.m. and as I write my review it’s almost 7:30 p.m. but my legs are going strong. Other parts of me have definitely reacted to being out and about but not my thighs — without this stuff, they would be pink and tender, but they feel soft and happy. I am absolutely impressed. Long story short, this stuff absolutely worked for me; I plan to buy a larger size when this smaller one runs out. Don’t be a doubter like I was!" — Gina
$8.99 at Amazon
30
A makeup-correcting stick
It'll easily clean up small messes like smeared eyeliner or flaky mascara so you don't have to whip out the makeup remover and start all over again.

Promising review: "It’s nice and soft, it glides on gently without pulling, and mistakes easily wipe off without ruining my makeup." — H H
$7.97 at Amazon
31
A hair removal device designed to permanently reduce hair growth at home
It promises to be safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms and legs. Do not use it on eyebrows or tanned or tattooed skin.

Promising reviews: "7 out of 5 stars. After two months of using it as directed I am impressed with the results. My face has post-menopausal coarse hair growth. In the past I have spent thousands of dollars to have the hair on my legs and bikini area professionally removed. Rather than risking the possible COVID-19 exposure due to multiple office visits at a professional salon I chose to purchase this device to remove my facial hair. Even the medium and fine black facial hairs have disappeared." — Prague
$99.99 at Amazon
32
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
It can help dry your hands if you have hyperhidrosis (excess sweating) or if you're just nervous.

Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life..... it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." — HECTOR LORENZO
$19.95 at Amazon
33
An antifungal tea tree balm
It's designed to help treat a bunch of somewhat embarrassing skin conditions, including athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch and even just dry skin.

Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." — anengstrom
$36.32 at Amazon
34
A multi-use skincare oil
It's designed to help reduce uneven skin, stretch mark, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy. Note: Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun, so don't forget your sunscreen.

My colleague Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff: "I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."

Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" — Jessamyne Campbell
$9.99 at Amazon

