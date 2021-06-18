HuffPost Finds

20 Things That Might Just Help You Relax A Little

Bath salts, gratitude journals and more products that'll help you chill out and take some time for yourself.
By Griffin Gonzales and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

It’s important to destress after a long day or week. You can take some alone time to soak in a bathtub, light a candle or fill out a gratitude journal.

When you’re ready to unwind, there are so many great products — bath bombs, face masks, incense and more — that can transform your home into a relaxing hub. Take a look at some of them below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A coffee and sugar body scrub
Beauty By Earth
Exfoliate your dry skin with this moisture-rich formula that'll leave you glowing post-shower.

Promising review: "The coffee scrub makes my skin feel really soft after using it and I like that a tad bit of the coffee smell stays on my skin for awhile. I've had no allergies to it either as I have sensitive skin. I also love that everything is natural and cruelty-free from this company, so I will continue buying here." — Makayla K.

Get it from Beauty By Earth for $29.99.
2
A Phillips Hue light bulb
Amazon
Give your room an ambient glow with these multicolor bulbs that can be adjusted via a smartphone app.

Promising review: "They’re perfect for what we use them for. We have one in the living room lamp. We use the warm tone and it gives a soft relaxing glow that’s perfect for what we want it for. The other two have been installed in my son’s ceiling fan. We have one set for 100% and the second one is set for 50%, again both with the warm tone. It lights up his whole room perfectly." — LG

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in packs of 2, 3 or 4).
3
Or a light therapy lamp
Amazon
Use this gadget to turn your dark room into a "sunlit space" by choosing one of its three brightness features.

Promising review: "It was great for me to use it for the first time. On a dark morning, I was sitting quietly by the coffee and indirectly turned on the light on me (2 feet away) while I was enjoying the silence with my cat. At the end of the first cup of coffee, I felt a little awake (10 minutes out of the 20-minute cycle I chose.) I suffer from SAD every year. With this amazingly bright light, this year is expected to be a more relaxing year. I mean, don't stare at it. However, this should be common sense. There are three lighting settings, you can turn it on until 'enough', or use a one-hour timer (divided into 10-minute increments). I definitely recommend!" — Ana

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4
A clay mask sample set
Motherland Essentials
It includes an activated charcoal for cleansing, a French green clay that'll help refresh and hydrate your complexion and a French pink clay to help soothe irritation.

Motherland Essentials is a small business known for their soothing skincare products that span from bath bombs to soaps to whipped body butters.

Promising review: "I loved getting to try out different face masks with these mini versions! My favorite was the Refresh, but all of them are wonderful! Super cute packaging too!" — Katie C.

Get it from Motherland Essentials for $15.
5
And this Indian Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
You can treat your skin to this spa-quality mask that'll help minimize breakouts and unclog pores.

Promising review: "This stuff works great to help clear up your face quickly. I have a teenage son with normal acne and whenever he uses this then I notice a difference right away. It makes your skin feel fresh and super clean." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6
A pack of incense
California Incense Co. / Amazon Handmade
If you're bored with burning candles all the time, this incense comes in so many soothing scents (like lavender and patchouli) for your living space.

Promising review: "Love this incense. It's the best and the assorted pack came with a cheat sheet to differentiate sticks. I asked the seller about the quiet night scent, it's the best smelling burning stick. Burning this stuff is calming and helps me mellow out. Creates a nice ambience in my house. Thanks California incense makers!" — Melvs2

Get it from California Incense Co. on Amazon Handmade for $7.50+ (available in 17 scents, including an assortment pack, and quantities of 20, 30, or 40).
7
A scalp massager
Amazon
It'll help stimulate blood flow and feel really good on your hair while you unwind.

Promising review: "My head massager came in a day after I ordered it which was exciting. I just tried it and it feels like that really good feeling you get when you brush through your hair with a Wet Brush that has the nylon and your hair is detangled and it just glides through your hair making your scalp feel good. That’s the same feeling except your hair doesn’t have to be detangled to feel it using this. Moral of the story, it’s actually a good deal. Ideal for relaxing at home." — Ana

 Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
8
An indoor relaxation fountain
Amazon
The sound of trickling water will make you think you're in a peaceful garden instead of working at your desk.

Promising review: "Adorable water fountain. We’ve had it on daily for more than two weeks, and it’s still going strong. It’s a very pretty water fountain and is very relaxing. You can adjust the rocks where the water makes a lot of noise or no noise at all. Whichever you prefer. There are no cons to this product whatsoever. It’s great in every way."Cassie

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9
A set of aromatherapy shower steamers
Amazon
Make your shower time more relaxing with these essential oil fizzies that smell really good. The set includes six shower steamers in lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint.

Promising review: "I love shower aromatherapy and these shower steamers were exactly what I was looking for. The scents are wonderful and there's no left-over residue. They make my showers 100% more relaxing. I bought these for myself but will consider buying these as a gift in the future." — Laura

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
10
A gratitude journal
Amazon
Begin your day on a positive note by writing about the things you're grateful for and jotting down words of encouragement.

Promising review: "I am grateful for this book. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of the negative thoughts in your mind and look at the positives. Doing this everyday gives me a different perspective on life and lifts my mood." — fefe

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11
An acupressure mat
Amazon
If your back muscles are feeling tight, roll this mat out and lie down on it to help relieve tension.

Promising review: "I am currently laying on my mat and writing this review because I do not ever want to get off of it. It is very worth the $20 to try this out for yourself to see if you will enjoy it too. Read the Q&A section before purchase as it provides insightful information. Enjoy!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 14 colors).
12
And a neck-and-shoulder wrap
Amazon
It gently heats up to help alleviate soreness, tightness and stiffness in your upper body.

Promising review: "I’m so glad I chose this wrap over all of the other wraps available. I get migraines pretty often and they’re usually stress/tension related. I just got this wrap today and I’ve had a bad migraine all day. I’m using it for the first time and I can feel it helping my muscles relax. It’s definitely worth it. A minute and a half heating time was perfect. Would definitely recommend!" — Erika Bosson

Get it from Amazon for $33.50.
13
A tea sampler pack
Amazon
Start or end your day with a soothing cup of tea. There are 48 individual tea bags to brew in this set! You'll get to try flavors like English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon & Orange, Pure Assam and Green Tea with Jasmine.

Promising review: "There are six bags for each blend with a total of 48 tea bags. Each blend of tea produces a different flavor depending on which you choose. I place one tea bag into a tea cup. I prefer to use a tea kettle to heat my water to boiling. Then I pour the hot water over the tea bag and let the tea steep for five minutes. I discard the used tea bag and then add a splash of cream or milk to my tea. Now my tea is ready to sip and tastes wonderful." — Dr. K

Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
14
A wooden foot massager
Amazon
Roll your feet across this small tool that'll knead out achy arches, heels and toes.

Promising review: "I get plantar fasciitis really badly so I bought this to relieve some of the pain. It is super light weight so I bring it to work every day to use under my desk and then take it home to use after working out. It is very relaxing since you have to use it on yourself and relieves a lot of pain. I'm also only 25 and walk on my feet most of the day everyday, so it tells you how great I think this works." — Christen

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
15
A pack of sheet masks
Amazon
Each mask is packed with vitamin E and collagen that'll give you super soft skin. Use one whenever you want to have a DIY spa day indoors.

Promising review: "I love sheet masks, I buy one every time I am at a store and it's a wonderful way to relax. But these are on another level of great. The price for them is fantastic and the saturation of product in these masks are comparable (if not better) than some of the high end masks I have purchased in the past. I use one every other night and my skin in glowing and I no longer experience harsh breakouts. I also like the variety. I pair one with my skin routine depending on what type of day I've had. Too much sun? Aloe vera mask to the rescue. Need to feel like a million bucks? Gold sheet has got your back. This is a great way to up your skincare game and honestly just do some much-needed self-care." — Tj

Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in a pack of 24 or 26).
16
A bottle of Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep
Amazon
Soak in bubbles and unwind with the scent of lavender before going to bed. Just pour it under warm running water and hop right in for the most relaxing bath!

Promising review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long lasting and so much bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelled amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." — Fabian

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
17
Or a pretty bath bomb
Bath Bomb Factory / Etsy
Destress in the tub with this gorgeous bath bomb that'll dissolve and leave your bubble bath smelling heavenly.

Bath Bomb Factory is a small business based in South Carolina that sells beautiful bath bombs.

Promising review: "Quality bath bombs! I got these as a gift, and they are beautiful. I also love that they are organic and vegan: icing on the cake!" — Julia

Get one from Bath Bomb Factory on Etsy for $8.99+ (available in 19 scents and in multi-packs).
18
Speks magnetic balls
Speks
If you need to relieve some tension, roll one of these colorful balls in your hands instead of scrolling through your phone.

Promising review: "I have a set of the magnetic balls above — and lemme tell ya, they have changed my WFH game forever. There is no Zoom meeting where I'm NOT playing around with one of these! They're a surefire way to quickly relieve any stress I might be feeling, and always help me calm down when I'm overwhelmed. I proudly display them on my desk because they are also works of art. Period." — Griffin Gonzales

Get them from Speks for $29.95 (available in 19 colors).
19
A Disney-themed bath salt
Natural Amor / Etsy
Feel like royalty every time you take a relaxing bath with one of these bath salts named after your favorite Disney princess.

Natural Amor is an LA-based small business specializing in all-natural personal care products that are cruelty-free, vegan and organic.

Promising review: "I purchased three of these, and they are all incredible! They smell amazing and made my bath so relaxing. Will definitely have to get more in the future!" — Alyssa Bourke

Get it from Natural Amor on Etsy for $7.65+ (available in 11 themes and three sizes).
20
And a Luna weighted blanket
Amazon
Picture yourself snuggled under this soft weighted blanket while you drift off to sleep in your bed.

Promising review: "After reading other reviews on weighted blankets, I decided to go with Luna. (I have bought two now, one as a gift) I love that the material is organic cotton, and the beads are not made of plastic. The material is cotton so it is light but strong. I have used this blanket for three or so months now. Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain, and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help. Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now." — sunshine

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in 15 sizes and 24 colors/patterns).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shopping