20 Things That Might Just Help You Relax A Little

It’s important to destress after a long day or week. You can take some alone time to soak in a bathtub, light a candle or fill out a gratitude journal.
When you’re ready to unwind, there are so many great products — bath bombs, face masks, incense and more — that can transform your home into a relaxing hub. Take a look at some of them below:
A coffee and sugar body scrub
A Phillips Hue light bulb
Or a light therapy lamp
A clay mask sample set
And this Indian Healing Clay Mask
A pack of incense
A scalp massager
An indoor relaxation fountain
A set of aromatherapy shower steamers
A gratitude journal
An acupressure mat
And a neck-and-shoulder wrap
A tea sampler pack
A wooden foot massager
A pack of sheet masks
A bottle of Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep
Or a pretty bath bomb
Speks magnetic balls
A Disney-themed bath salt
And a Luna weighted blanket