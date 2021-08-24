HuffPost Finds

31 Products For When Your Home Has Practically Zero Storage Space

Check out the clever stove shelves, over-the-door organizers and more storage solutions that'll give you more room at home.
Danielle Healy and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Getting creative with little-to-no storage space requires some effort. If you’re done with crammed cabinets and closets, there are organizational essentials that can help tame the chaos. From stove-friendly shelves to over-the-door organizers, here are products that’ll give you more storage room at home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pack of shoe stackers
Amazon
They're height-adjustable and allow to you stack flats, sneakers and even heels on top of each other to create additional space.

Promising review: "Blown away at the space these create! I have so many shoes and these are a godsend. They’re a little hard to click together but as long as you pick what height you want they are extremely sturdy. I have wedged sneakers that are really heavy and these hold them up and don’t wobble. For the price and the number of holders it comes with I have not a single regret! My closet is so much more organized now!" — Jenny Sunga

Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99.
2
A T-shirt holder
Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed
Free up precious drawer space and place your favorite T-shirts in this genius holder that'll keep them in a neat display.

Promising review: "Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased a product from!" — Mallory Mower

Get it from Amazon Handmade for $20.99+ (available in three sizes).
3
A pack of cascading hangers
Amazon
Instead of cramming clothes onto a narrow rod, you can use one of these cascading hangers to free up space in your closet.

Promising review: "I brought way too many clothes to college (fashion merchandising major. Sue me.) and these were the ONLY way to get all my clothes to fit in the limited closet space provided in a college dorm. It's certainly not as nice as having all your clothes hung on the rack normally because you lose some visibility and clothes on the bottom can be slightly difficult to access, but if you're desperate for space they are a true lifesaver. They're super sturdy and I never had any issues with them breaking in all four years of college." — Danielle Healy

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
4
A floating bookshelf
Amazon
Your books will look like they're floating above your couch or bed, when IRL, they're neatly stacked on nearly-invisible baby shelves.

Promising review: "These are my favorite decorating item ever. Purchased four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." — Susan Giampalmo

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $22.35+ (available in five sizes).
5
An under-sink expandable storage rack
Amazon
You can adjust the height and width of this rack, making it perfect for that unused space under your kitchen sink.

Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course, it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink." — Jennifer Mowry

Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three finishes).
6
A space-making silverware sorter
Amazon
Organize the spoons, knives and forks in your kitchen drawer. No excuses.

Promising review: "Fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

7
A macrame fruit hammock
Knapps Knots / Etsy
Suspend this under any cabinet so you can easily grab fruit and add a cute piece of decor to your small kitchen.

Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business specializing in macrame home decor and storage solutions.

Promising review: "Gaining tiny house counter space has never been cuter! Better than I expected and it included all hardware! Love it!" — Mariko Kinikin

Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and in 11 colors).
8
A set of vacuum storage bags
Amazon
Stash anything from handbags to seasonal gear in these space-saving bags that'll give you much more room in your closet.

Promising review: "The plastic is thick, the bags rarely re-inflate and I feel confident that everything is safe and secure when stored inside. When you take things out, just give anything a quick steam if super wrinkled and it's ready to wear! Take it from this Virgo, my closet game is forever changed! Seasonal closet transitions = a breeze with these." — Maitland Quitmeyer

Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five sizes).
9
A toothbrush station
Amazon
Clear clutter on your bathroom vanity with this toothbrush station that holds toothbrushes and dispenses toothpaste.

Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" — Sarah C.

Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in three colors).
10
A roll-up drying rack
Amazon
It won't scratch up your kitchen counter and doubles up as a storage hub for drying plates or chopping up vegetables.

Promising review: "We have tried to minimize the amount of stuff taking up our kitchen countertop, so we got rid of the dish rack. I still wanted the ability to dry dishes and big pots/pans after cooking, so I got this rack. Thing is AWESOME. It is extremely versatile and rolls up neatly for storage under the sink or wherever else you'd want to store it. It repels water and makes cleaning it very simple. Gunk doesn't want to stay on it and anything that does stick to it comes right off with a light scrub and some dish soap. It doesn't smell at all and is lightweight, but very sturdy and able to hold two to three big pots and pans over the sink. You can also fold it in half if you want to access the sink but want to dry a pot or some glasses while washing." — Jay C.

Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in two sizes).
11
An over-the-toilet shelf
Amazon
Stack toilet paper rolls, towels and other bathroom items here without anything tumbling down on you.

Promising review: "Good price, good quality, good appearance, good functionality, plenty of clearance around the bowl in all directions etc. Lots of other review talked about the time required to assemble and that there we so many pieces, if you can put together ANYTHING from IKEA, then you can put this together. Instructions were amazing, parts were very organized and clearly laid out in individual bags. Each instruction showed you how many pieces were needed for the step (think Lego instructions)." — Bennett Wetherald

Get it from Amazon for $109.95.
12
A set of shelf dividers
Amazon
Prevent sweaters and T-shirts from toppling over with these dividers that keep them neatly stacked and separated.

Promising review: "I love these! I just have a shelf on top of my closet. I keep my leggings there. These dividers separate the leggings and make everything so much more organized. I’m buying more to do my linen closet! You need these!" — Lynn Blue

Get a pair from Amazon for $10.34+ (available in two colors).
13
And a set of drawer dividers
Amazon
Fold and organize bras, ties and underwear in these drawer-friendly dividers that'll bring some order to your chaotic dresser.

Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson

Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.87+ (available in eight colors).
14
A wall-mounted organizing rack
Amazon
Five slots and six holes will turn that messy cleaning supply pile in your closet into an organized hub of brooms, gloves and spray bottles.

Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel etc.) in our garage, and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down was able to fit them neatly in the holder. I liked it so much that I'm going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed. The installation kit was very helpful and was able to install without using a drill." — Rob C

Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in three sizes).
15
A ceiling-mount shelf
Amazon
Transform a tight garage space into a mini storage hub with one of these shelves that hold containers above ground.

Promising review: "I actually am using them in my two outdoor sheds so I can take advantage of the unused upper portion. They come partially assembled and are fairly easy to install. I chose not to use the large lag screws that came with it and chose to use a heavy-duty shorter wood screw. Because the rafters in the shed are only 2x4s and I wasn't putting anything too heavy on lift, that was an option. It is made so well and can be basically adjusted to any angle you have. I even hung some yard equipment from the loft. It can handle a bit of weight but be sure to follow the directions if you will be loading it up." — J.F.

Get a 45"x45" shelf from Amazon for $65.73.
16
Or a Rubbermaid Fast Track
Amazon
Add baskets or hooks to this space-saving gem. It'll help you tidy everything up in the garage without spending a lot.

Promising review: "FastTrack was easy to install, looks great and is very useful in controlling and organizing a space." — Carl E. King

Get the track rail from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in two sizes)
17
A compact storage cart
Amazon
Thanks to a compact design, this cart will easily fit in that narrow space between your bathroom sink and toilet. It'll also hold a lot of beauty and grooming essentials.

Promising review: "Perfect for small spaces! I lack much storage space in my kitchen. This shelf is perfect because it’s so compact but has a good amount of extra storage space. It wasvery easy to assemble, well made and perfect for spices and cans of food! I think I might purchase another one for my bathroom toiletries and things like that. Very happy with this purchase!" — BarbieLee

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
18
A cabinet spice rack
Amazon
It'll expand to fit your kitchen cabinet, so you can line up lots of spices in a beautiful and easily accessible display.

Promising review: "Easy to assemble. Great space saver. I have a ton of spices and rubs and seasonings in my pantry and this helps to keep me organized while having EVERYTHING visible every time I open my pantry." — Ruth C

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
19
A magnetic stove shelf
The Grommet
Keep your most-used oils, spices and condiments within arms reach while you whip up something delicious at the stove.

StoveShelf is a small business started by Scott Fleming who wanted to create more storage solutions for small living spaces, including the stove-friendly shelf above.

Promising review: "It keeps spices, salt and pepper, knickknacks etc.,from falling behind the stove and looks as if it came from the manufacturer this way! The first one I got was bent, but after contacting customer service, a second one was sent after I returned the first one. Love it!" — Meredith

Get it from The Grommet for $39.95 (available in three finishes).
20
An over-the-door rack
Amazon
Place it behind a pantry door or in front of a spare wall, so you can finally declutter your crammed kitchen cabinets.

Promising review: "I love this door organizer!!! I used Command strip hooks (the ones with the metal hook but plastic back) to keep the organizer extra stable. I used the bottom shelf to store my plastic wrap, foil, wax paper and more, so if you're not needing storage for these, you should be able to use all the shelves. This organizer has really helped alleviate my pantry clutter! I highly recommend this item!!!" — Super Momx2

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
21
A toilet paper stocker
Amazon
You'll always have toilet paper rolls on hand and never have to leave the bathroom to grab more.

Promising review: "I really love it. Living in a shoebox in NY, I constantly look for storage solutions. This design is incredible. It takes up so little footprint and fits perfectly between the toilet bowl and the wall, and is very functional. I hate having to go to the deli store to get a couple of rolls of toilet paper at a time. Now I can get 12 rolls at a time, though if you get the larger rolls, they won't come through the hole on the bottom. You will have to retrieve the larger rolls by removing the top, which is not a big deal. I put a wonderful Olavie diffuser and body scrub on the top, and it looks really nice. It's a must-have for any small apartment living!" — Ken H

Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
22
An over-the-door organizer
Amazon
Cutting boards and cupcake pans will finally have a designated spot that's not a messy pile in a cabinet.

Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." — Kerry

Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (also available in a pack of two).
23
A set of wire shelf organizers
Amazon
If your pantry is looking very messy, use these shelf organizers to neatly stack snacks, cans and frequently-used dishes.

Promising review: "These are perfect to organize my lower cabinets! I don't have much storage space and these help double what I do have." — MEMEJUJU

 Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in packs of four or six and in black).
24
A cute crochet hanging basket
Strick Schick Shop / Etsy
Replace your old bins with cute crochet hanging baskets that'll hold everything from beauty goods to desk supplies.

Strick Schick Shop is a small business that makes adorable crocheted goods.

Promising review: "I already have a smaller one of these hanging baskets and find them just great. The big one now hangs in the hallway and keeps my gloves and pulse warmers at hand — very practical and decorative! Thank you very much!" — Beate

Get it from StrickSchickShop on Etsy for $17.13+ (available in three sizes and multiple colors).
25
A swivel wall rack
Holistic Habitat
This rustic-style rack will get you excited to organize and hang up your accessories before fall hits.

Holistic Habitat is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned small business that sells fair trade home products.

Get it from Holistic Habitat for $98.
26
An over-the-door shoe organizer
Amazon
Utilize the back of your door for anything from sneakers to cleaning supplies, and if you need them, they'll be right there!

Promising review: "Having no place to store my shoes was driving me nuts, and I was always tripping over shoes. I wasn’t sure if the pockets in the organizer would be large enough for my Crocs, but they fit perfectly when I put the shoes in heel first. I was able to get two pairs of sneakers in the last two sets of pockets, as well. The pockets seem to be well-made and I’m confident that this shoe organizer will last." — A. Roach

Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in three colors).
27
A three-tier rolling cart
Amazon
It'll make a great side table, kitchen spice station or sturdy spot for your growing plant collection.

Promising review: "I spent quite some time looking for a storage cart for my towels and etc. in the bathroom. I came across this product and decided to give it a shot. The installation process was much quicker than I anticipated. No tool was needed throughout the entire process, and I assembled this product within minutes. Overall, this is a great product if you are looking for a storage cart that is sturdy, light, and inexpensive. Definitely recommend it!" — Aleexleung

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
28
A tufted storage ottoman
Wayfair
Add this chic storage solution to your living room, so you can hide remotes, blankets and other essentials.

Promising review: "This ottoman is exactly what my space needed. It is not too large or overbearing, fits right into the room without taking up too much space. The storage is so much bigger than it looks! I have a small house with not a great amount of storage, so I am always looking to increase my space." — Elizabeth

Get it from Wayfair for $39.99 (originally $89.99; available in five colors).
29
A pack of furniture risers
Amazon
Give your couch or bed a mini lift with these little stands that'll help create another storage area.

Promising review: "I've owned these bed risers since college and they are still in use today on my NYC apartment bed. They are VITAL for creating additional under-bed storage and can be stacked to create even more height. I haven't exactly been precious with my set and they have survived many many moves and look pretty much the same as the day I got them." — Danielle Healy

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors).
30
A set of cloth storage bins
Amazon
Skip a heavy dresser and transform a lightweight shelf into a better storage spot with these handle-friendly, slidable cubes.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these bins. They fit great in my cubes and they have double handles, so if you put the cube in backwards it does not matter. These are nice and sturdy and hold my belongings really well. There is a thick cardboard cloth covered bottom that fits into each cube which ensures that it stays upright and solid. I am very pleased with these and will most likely buy more when I purchase another cube organizer." — kelsey

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $24.99 (available in nine colors).
31
A pocket-friendly shower curtain
Amazon
The days of using your windowsill or tub ledge as "storage space" are over, thanks to this clear shower curtain that has pockets for days.

Promising review: "I saw this in an online article about getting organized and decided to give it a shot. I absolutely love it. A friend laughed when I described it as life-changing, but it really is! I love that there is no more clutter, but another plus that never occurred to me is how much easier cleaning the tub is. Not only because it's already clear, but also because there are no little rust rings that usually come from bottles being left on the edge of the tub. I don't know why all shower curtains aren't made this way!" — Valerie

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Home Storage Solutions To Try That Aren’t Just Giant Plastic Tubs
shoppinghome organizationstorage ideas