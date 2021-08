31 Products For When Your Home Has Practically Zero Storage Space

A roll-up drying rack

It won't scratch up your kitchen counter and doubles up as a storage hub for drying plates or chopping up vegetables."We have tried to minimize the amount of stuff taking up our kitchen countertop, so we got rid of the dish rack. I still wanted the ability to dry dishes and big pots/pans after cooking, so I got this rack. Thing is AWESOME. It is extremely versatile and rolls up neatly for storage under the sink or wherever else you'd want to store it.Gunk doesn't want to stay on it and anything that does stick to it comes right off with a light scrub and some dish soap. It doesn't smell at all and is lightweight, but very sturdy and able to hold two to three big pots and pans over the sink. You can also fold it in half if you want to access the sink but want to dry a pot or some glasses while washing." — Jay C