The Hypervolt massage gun for an act of service that helps you release stress together

"I’ve been fortunate to have learned a lot as a clinician, but also as a loving partner," said licensed marriage and family therapist David Ibrahim . He explained that it can be helpful for partners to remind each other that they are on the same team. "My wife and I... tell each other at least once a week 'teamwork makes the dream work', and 'together we’re better.' [It may sound corny] but it gets us through raising children in a blended family, bills, work, family issues, yadda yadda."One way to feel like you're on the same team is [to] take a few minutes to massage each other's stress out of the body," Ibrahim explained. "My favorite device my wife and I regularly use is [the] Hypervolt [massage gun] , it comes with easy videos to learn how to use it and it's amazing how it releases stress from the body. Taking a few minutes to massage one another is a wonderful act of service and puts some of those bonus love dollars in the attraction account for each other. It's the little details that make a loving partnership so special."This massage gun features three speeds and five interchangeable heads to treat small and large muscles. It's also designed to be impressively quiet.