14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Keeping a bounty of fresh produce in pristine condition in the fridge is “Barefoot Contessa” propaganda that few of us can actually do. Between working, caretaking and just trying to get everyone out the door in one piece every day, many of us simply forget about the box of spring mix, those once-fresh berries and the orange bell peppers we bought because we swore we were going to try that new TikTok recipe.

If your fridge often becomes a produce graveyard, you’re likely in need of some tips and tricks to make your kitchen storage more efficient and prolong the life of your fruits and veggies. While we can’t guarantee you’ll start cooking like Ina Garten, every item listed has a ton of 5-star reviews speaking to its ability to keep produce fresh and your cooking space organized.

Rece Hogerheide, executive chef at the Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, previously told HuffPost that produce is often happier (and will live longer) when taken out of the plastic bag or carton you bought it in. “Produce is the biggest thing to get out of the container,” Hogerheide said. “Produce bags trap condensation and ethylene, the gas released during ripening. These make things rot.”

Whether you struggle with remembering what groceries you have in the fridge or simply just need better containers, we’ve rounded up affordable kitchen gadgets to help you get the most from your fruits and veggies.