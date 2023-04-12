14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Keeping a bounty of fresh produce in pristine condition in the fridge is “Barefoot Contessa” propaganda that few of us can actually do. Between working, caretaking and just trying to get everyone out the door in one piece every day, many of us simply forget about the box of spring mix, those once-fresh berries and the orange bell peppers we bought because we swore we were going to try that new TikTok recipe.
If your fridge often becomes a produce graveyard, you’re likely in need of some tips and tricks to make your kitchen storage more efficient and prolong the life of your fruits and veggies. While we can’t guarantee you’ll start cooking like Ina Garten, every item listed has a ton of 5-star reviews speaking to its ability to keep produce fresh and your cooking space organized.
Rece Hogerheide, executive chef at the Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, previously told HuffPost that produce is often happier (and will live longer) when taken out of the plastic bag or carton you bought it in. “Produce is the biggest thing to get out of the container,” Hogerheide said. “Produce bags trap condensation and ethylene, the gas released during ripening. These make things rot.”
Whether you struggle with remembering what groceries you have in the fridge or simply just need better containers, we’ve rounded up affordable kitchen gadgets to help you get the most from your fruits and veggies.
Give your leafy greens space
"I was having the hardest time keeping my veggies fresh for longer than a few days. Once I got this it kept my asparagus fresh and edible longer than a week. Definitely a must have!" — Tanya
Embrace air-tight clear, stackable containers
As noted above, keeping produce in store containers can make them physically go bad quicker. However, from a more mental perspective, Dr. Charissa Chamorro
, a New York City-based clinical psychologist, said that keeping fruits and veggies in their containers in the fridge makes them less enticing, and therefore you may not think to grab them — letting them rot in the back as you reach for a pantry snack. She recommends giving your produce a wash and doing any sort of peeling and chopping right after grocery shopping. Then, you can store the washed and chopped produce in clear, stackable containers. "If you can see it and it doesn’t take any extra prep work or planning, you’re that much more likely to use it,” Chamorro previously told HuffPost
. Promising review
: "I bought this for my daughter. She's able to store any food items without any stains or and residue left behind. The airtight food storage are just an extra plus as not only do you snap and push down but they also have clamps to keep food more fresh and also prevent rancidity. These make her so much more brilliant ideas for organizing kitchen cabinets and make her fridge look great when putting her fruit and meals inside for the kids to be able to grab with no issues and it's easy for the kids to microwave meals." — Fancy
Prep and reheat veggies in a jiffy
If you're looking to step up your meal prep, this set of three high-quality oven- and microwave-safe glass food containers are modeled after classic take-out containers and have universal lids that fit on each size. They're a great, air-tight place to store fresh veggies to keep them crisp, and can also hold leftovers for easy reheating.
"Love how food stay fresher in these containers. Prep is also easier." — Kathie K.
Prep your groceries and have them ready to cook or freeze
Stasher's reusable silicone bags are a kitchen game-changer. Not only can they go in the fridge, freezer and microwave, they're effortless to use, super easy to take with your to school or work and have a tight seal to keep produce fresh. After chopping and washing your fruits and veggies, you can use these to freeze them so they're ready when you're cooking. Or, you can use them to pre-pack snacks and lunch items for busy mornings.
"Easy to open keeps food fresh and visible. They freeze real well, you can extract air and seal them up with a squeeze. I am so pleased with this entire product line I have them all. Easy to use, and clean, dishwasher safe is right." — Melissa M
Keep your entire fridge organized
To keep your clear produce containers in your line of vision, Chamorro recommended reorganizing your fridge to put the produce directly in front and group other like foods together in different sections. These beloved clear fridge organizers will give everything a place, enabling you to clearly see all the food you have so nothing goes bad pushed to the back.
"I absolutely LOVE this product!! I don't know how I ever lived without them! My favorite thing has to be that my family could actually see EVERYTHING we had in the fridge and even chose to eat the healthier snacks versus attacking the pantry! I believe it's easier for them as it's much more convenient! Filled the strawberries up and they were gone in a day! Usually I end up tossing out the whole container. Love love love! And will be ordering more! I'm so obsessed I want to redo everyone's fridge that I know! Sturdy acrylic, perfect variation of sizes. And cutest egg holder ever! Don't question it, just click add to cart! It's a MUST!!!" — A Cota
Keep your herbs fresh, too
Fresh herbs add so much to a home-cooked meal, yet they always seem to go bad almost overnight. This handy container holds water in the bottom and stores your herbs vertically, giving them hydration without too much open air. Reviews say it keeps herbs fresh for literally weeks and can go in the dishwasher.
and can go in the dishwasher. Promising review
"I really like this product and have bought two more for Christmas presents this year. The herbs stay fresh for weeks!" — Kindle customer
Swap plastic wrap for these reusable seals
If you hate using plastic wrap or always find that air still seems to seep in and dry out your half-cut onions or lemons, you'll love this set of reusable silicone food sealers. They wrap right around your cut produce to keep it fresh during the week.
"These work great for keeping vegetables fresh in the fridge." — Craig Maher
Be diligent with meal planing and grocery lists
Though it may seem tedious, being organized with what you're cooking for the week and what you need to pick up at the store will likely keep you from forgetting about that sad head of broccoli you just found in the crisper. If you can buy the exact produce you need, you'll be sure to use it. Keeping a running grocery list like this one can ensure you're not double-buying celery when you already have some.
"This is perfect if you struggle with food going bad or not getting used in time it is perfect for organizing!" — Claudia Chaparro
Keep a running list of what's in the fridge
Another great option is keeping a list of everything that's currently in your fridge. This way, you won't find yourself standing in front of the open refrigerator trying to remember what you do and don't have. If you see cucumber and tomato on the white board, you know what's in your fridge and you're more likely to use it.
"I really love this little whiteboard. I put it on my fridge and it adhers perfect with a good strong hold. I use it to write out our weekly meals, keep track of groceries we need to restock and things I need to get done for the week. It's made me more organized without a bunch of random pads of paper. I didn't need markers but I like the 3 these came with which stick on the fridge as well. Also comes with an eraser. Didn't know I'd be so excited about a silly little whiteboard." — LLV
Let your produce rest in a cabinet hammock
If you struggle with object permanence and completely forget about things that aren't in your direct line of sight, your produce may go bad because you just forget you have it. Something like this adorable fruit hammock warms up your kitchen while letting you see your fruits and veggies hanging out.
"This is so cute and super convenient for keeping fruit off the counter in our small apartment kitchen! Highly recommend!" — Amazoniac
Have a centerpiece-worthy fruit bowl
If an old-school fruit bowl is more your style, this eye-catching metal option still lets you see all your food so you won't have one rotten lemon in the bottom of the bowl.
"This was just what we need for safely keeping our fruits on the counter. It is constructed to allow just enough airflow to keep the fruit from going bad too quickly, and it is slim enough to easily put away in a cabinet when unused. Use this and get a separate hook for your bananas for a great combination." — Glenn J Mentel
Turn sad produce into a yummy smoothie
When in doubt, make a smoothie. You may not feel compelled to eat a handful of softer berries or a riper banana, but throw them in a smoothie with some peanut butter and yogurt and you're good to go.
"Absolutely love this blender. Bought it to make smoothies and shakes so that I can eat more fruits/veggies. I use it every day using either fresh or frozen fruits. It's powerful enough to blend frozen fruits quickly. Would recommend this for anyone changing their diets or using it for their existing work out recipes." — Jaime Valdez
Or squeeze out the good stuff with a juicer
If smoothies aren't your thing, you may find that juicing at home helps you make use of produce that's on the brink of going bad. When you need to use up some lemons or a couple of oranges, you may be able to save the juice in an airtight container in your fridge or freezer longer than the actual fruit itself.
"This juicer is amazing, fits perfect on a counter top or wherever. Easy clean up. Very powerful makes a full 64 ozs of juice just add whatever fruit or vegetables you are juicing for the day. Love it recommend it for first time juicers starting out like myself!" — Consumer Shopper
Consider pickling or preserving
To keep your produce extra
long and have a fun home project, too, you may enjoy pickling
, preserving
and/or fermenting in these air-tight glass jars. Make kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled onions, jam and anything else your heart desires. Reviews also say they're great for storing fresh fruits and veggies and look super cute in your fridge
. Promising review:
"Perfect for what I was looking for. Keeps our produce fresher longer and is dishwasher safe." — Mike