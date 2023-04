14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Embrace air-tight clear, stackable containers

As noted above, keeping produce in store containers can make them physically go bad quicker. However, from a more mental perspective, Dr. Charissa Chamorro , a New York City-based clinical psychologist, said that keeping fruits and veggies in their containers in the fridge makes them less enticing, and therefore you may not think to grab them — letting them rot in the back as you reach for a pantry snack. She recommends giving your produce a wash and doing any sort of peeling and chopping right after grocery shopping. Then, you can store the washed and chopped produce in clear, stackable containers. "If you can see it and it doesn't take any extra prep work or planning, you're that much more likely to use it," Chamorro previously told HuffPost