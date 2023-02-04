35 Products So Amazing Your Friends And Family Will No Doubt Be Jealous

Popular items from this list
A splash-proof spa foot tub
"I love to come home after a long day on my feet and just put my feet into this foot bath. Love the vibration. It feels so good. Highly recommended." —ziggy
A cult-favorite popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
An Icebreaker that doubles both as a silicone mold and dispenser
Icebreaker
is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen. Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
An adorable wireless portable charger
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." — Richard Enriquez
A teensy mini waffle maker
"At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." — S PETERSON
A set of Free People dupe crop tops
:
: "I have seen these all over TikTok as a Free People dupe! I’m so glad I ordered these! I can wear these without a bra and I think they are awesome for the price point. I just wear these as tops I don’t wear these to workout. I’m happy with my purchase and I’ll be ordering more. They are all the hype! Hope this review helped!" — Customer
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins for your hair
"I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." — Tina
A set of pastel highlighters
"My obsession with these highlighters can not be understated. The pastel shades are ridiculously cute, and pretty. The thickness and shape of the body makes for a unique in-hand experience. The thick tip that leaks a heavy stream of ink as I drag it across a meaningful sentence or two sends a delightful tingle down my spine. It usually comes after I let out a little squeal of joy at a sentence that was so good only a highlighter would suffice to record the memory of when we first meet. #nerdproblems." — Xena Grace
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set

"I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully. I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered. You can see which setting it’s on with 1 to 4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." — Angela Gil
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A front seat organizer
: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy! It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" — 2019
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.
"I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
A portable Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." — G. Massey
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
A temperature-detecting coffee thermos
Promising review:
"I ordered one based on reviews and it did not disappoint. I like my coffee HOT and my water COLD, and this lets me know exactly what to expect. It keeps ice for HOURS, as in well over 24 if the lid is on and over 12 even if the lid is off. Best feature ... I've managed to drop it TWICE in as many days and although the top is a little scratched (I had a sleeve from a different bottle that almost comes up to the lid), thermometer still works. Still leakproof. Couldn't ask for a better thermos." — Kelly H.
A chic coffee cup holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
A mini donut maker
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine. Promising review
: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." — JoshH
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also *swear* by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach! Promising review:
"Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time? If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Jonesy
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
A microwave rapid cake maker
Rapid Brands
is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids! Promising review:
"I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." — Clare
A set of rainbow wine glasses
"Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" — Tricia
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned company established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." — Meghan
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe,
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A ridiculously beloved Click & Carry grocery bag carrier
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A set of short soft gel nail tip extensions
: "I bought the Beetles glue gel in the gel x dupe kit and could never get my nails to last past week two. I ran out and decided to try this after seeing it on TikTok, and will now stick to this glue if I run out. These lasted tree weeks the first use and probably would've lasted longer if I didn't remove them to change up the color style." — Kayla
A flexible power strip
iJoy
is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories. Promising review
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." — dee
A bartender-beloved book
"This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." — Adriana