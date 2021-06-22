Home & Living

Prime Day Deals On Products That'll Make Your Life So Much Easier

These home, kitchen, parenting and wellness items can save you a whole bunch of stress and mental energy.
Save yourself time, brain power and more with these handy products that are on sale today.
Life is tough enough ― might as well keep some gadgets around that can simplify things a bit.

Whether you’re struggling to clean your kitchen, keep your kids occupied, make a decent cup of coffee or just get a good night’s sleep, there are items that can help you get there. Below, we’ve rounded up just a few on sale for Amazon Prime Day that have made a difference in our own lives. Why stress when you don’t have to?

LectroFan White Noise Machine (30% Off)
Wish that falling asleep was easier? This therapist-approved sound machine offers both white and brown noise, which promotes relaxation. It comes with different volume settings and a timer, so just flip it on before bed and it'll help you drift off.

Get the LectroFan White Noise Machine for $31.44 (originally $44.92).
Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock (20% off)
Nothing starts your day off in chaos like the sound of your grating smartphone alarm. Upgrade your wake ups with this sunrise alarm clock. It mimics daylight, slowly waking you up so you start your day in a more zen state. It also has multiple light settings where you can change colors and it comes with a radio function.

Get the FITFORT Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock for $30.39 (originally $37.99).
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine (49% off)
When you want some coffee, there's nothing better than just putting a little pod in a machine and watching it pour out into your mug. No cleanup necessary! Just walk away. This single-serve Nespresso machine makes both brewed coffee AND espresso, which is rare to find in the brand's machines.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine for $99 (originally $192.99).
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set (50% off)
Let's face it: Maintaining your kitchen gear is never easy. If you're not a fan of sharpening knives, these nonstick coated stainless steel knives won't ever really need it. And at this price, your heart won't break when it's time to replace them. One less item you have to worry about.

Get the Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Color Knife Set for $9.99 (originally $19.93).
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart (55% off)
What did we ever do before the Instant Pot? Well, when we wanted to make a brisket we put it in the oven for hours, and if we wanted to make soup it took an hour and tasted watery. Now, the Instant Pot is here to make all our meals in lightning speed and packed with flavor. This performs nine functions: electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, sous vide, warmer and sterilizer.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart for $54.95 (originally $119.95).
Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum (43% off)
Let a robot do the work for you when it comes to medium-pile carpet and hardwood floors. Eufy's BoostIQ 11S cleans quietly and scoots under most furniture at just 2.85 inches tall. It will save untold hours of manual vacuuming.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum for $129.99 (originally $219.99).
Tile Bluetooth Keys And Phone Finders (30% off)
The relief of never losing your keys is huge. You can use the Tile app on your phone to find whatever you attach a Tile tracker to — luggage, a key ring, your wallet or purse, a child's backpack, etc. — or alternately, use a Tile tracker to help you find your phone. It'll probably be the most life-easing Prime Day deal you ever buy!

Get a Tile Pro for $24.49 (originally $34.99).

Get a pair of Tile Mate trackers for $33.59 (originally $47.99).

Get one Tile Pro and one Tile Slim for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

Get two Tile Mates and two Tile Slims for $52.49 (originally $72).
Kenai Life Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (39% Off)
Throw these babies in your shoe closet, trash cans, garage — anywhere that might collect odors — and you’ll naturally deodorize the air with minimal work. How's that for easy?

Get the Kenai Life Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags for $15.24 (originally $24.99).
Qingbay Swedish Dishcloths (20% off)
It can be hard to break up with paper towels, but these reusable dish towels make it a heck of a lot easier. They're incredibly absorbent and painless to clean. Best of all, they're eco-friendly.

Get the Qingbay Swedish Dishcloths for $9.59 (originally $11.99).
LCD Writing Tablet (20% off)
These erasable — and therefore reusable — writing pads are great for long car rides or just lazing around the house with kids. They’ll enjoy doodling and starting over, and you'll enjoy the peace and quiet!

Get the LCD Writing Tablet for $7.99 (originally $9.99).
Refrigerator Organizer Bins (30% off)
How many times have you discovered food in the back of your fridge that you forgot about? These storage containers make it easy to organize all your cold items so you never forget anything again. Not to mention the burst of serotonin you'll get when you open the door and see how organized everything looks. One set comes with four containers.

Get the Refrigerator Organizer Bins for $16.79 (originally $23.99).
Silicone Stretch Lids (20% off)
Turn any bowl or container into storage with these stretchy silicone lids. Think about how much clutter you'll save (and how many mismatched lids and containers you'll avoid). They also make clean up after a meal so much easier.

Get the Silicone Stretch Lids for $11.19 (originally $13.99).
