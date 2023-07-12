Shoppingamazon prime dayPrime Day 2023

Game-Changing Prime Day Sales That Will Make Your Life Easier

Save on robot vacuums that won't require you to lift a finger, an innovative bug bite tool and a stain remover that's actually legit.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

AeroGarden's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AeroGarden-901100-1200-Harvest-Black/dp/B07CKK8Z78?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="indoor herb garden" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AeroGarden-901100-1200-Harvest-Black/dp/B07CKK8Z78?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">indoor herb garden</a>, an instant cold brew <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DASH-VacuPressTM-Technology-Carafe-Instant/dp/B0BWGK1NPD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DASH-VacuPressTM-Technology-Carafe-Instant/dp/B0BWGK1NPD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">coffee maker</a> by Dash, a water-based <a href="https://www.amazon.com/baby-stain-remover-spray-laundry-clothes/dp/B07QTD8JCF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stain remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/baby-stain-remover-spray-laundry-clothes/dp/B07QTD8JCF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">stain remover</a> and a Roborock <a href="https://www.amazon.com/roborock-Max-Ultra-Self-Emptying-Self-Refilling/dp/B0BVB6JKMX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="robot vacuum and mop system" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/roborock-Max-Ultra-Self-Emptying-Self-Refilling/dp/B0BVB6JKMX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64aeb318e4b03d308d98b27f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">robot vacuum and mop system</a>.
Amazon
AeroGarden's indoor herb garden, an instant cold brew coffee maker by Dash, a water-based stain remover and a Roborock robot vacuum and mop system.

Life is tough enough, and when an awe-worthy product comes along that adds ease and effectiveness to your daily routine, that product is like solid gold.

Fortunately, you don’t have to shell out gold-level amounts of cash for the items in this array of life-improving products thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which ends tonight.

The following best Prime Day deals on game-changing goods include everything from a cult-favorite pet hair remover to an exfoliating foot mask that transforms even the roughest heels into silky sandal-ready feet.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
ChomChom pet hair roller (37% off)
Easily lift away pet hair and debris from all your soft surfaces without the need for those wasteful adhesive papers. This pet hair remover is highly rated thanks to a fabric fur-attracting brush that conveniently stores all of the hair in an easy-to-dump receptacle at the back of the roller.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $31.95)
2
Amazon
iWalk portable charger (30% off)
If your phone is constantly on 5%, grab this portable charging bank that delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone models and is a breeze to keep in your purse or car. Lightweight and ultra-compact, this charger also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on the amount of power it has left.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
3
Amazon
Bug Bite Thing suction tool (30% off)
The Bug Bite Thing is an innovative summertime essential for anyone who attracts mosquitos and other creepy crawlies. This gadget works by actually sucking the insect venom out of the bite to relieve any post-bite itching and promote faster healing.
$6.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
4
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré face cream (about 20% off)
When you want a luxurious facial cream and the perfect makeup primer all in one product, reach for the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a secret weapon of makeup artists everywhere and product royalty here at HuffPost. A French pharmacy staple, this timeless formula includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter.
$23.20 at Amazon (typically about $29.99)
5
Amazon
Black+Decker Advanced Clean Dustbuster (33% off)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 68,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility.
$40 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
6
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Water Wow activity pads (42% off)
HuffPost Shopping's managing editor, a mom of two, swears by these activity pads by Melissa & Doug because they keep her kids "suspiciously entertained" for long lengths of time without the risk of mess. Each of these spiral-bound books features a series of black-and-white images that change colors with the application of water through the included “painting” brush.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $23.99)
7
Amazon
Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop (23% off)
A truly automatic floor cleaning experience, this robot vacuum and mopping device by Roborock uses a feature-packed docking system that refills the robot with mopping fluid, empties debris and self-cleans all on its own. Using hyper-force suction and an upgraded floating rubber brush that works even on uneven surfaces, your floors get cleaner (the vac even captures smaller particles like dust). The S7 also uses a sonic scrubbing system that applies downward pressure to floors so even dried-on messes are gone.
$999.99 at Amazon (originally $1,299.99)
8
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum (28% off)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 694 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$199 at Amazon (originally $274.99)
9
Amazon
Finishing Touch facial hair remover (20% off)
Remove facial hair and peach fuzz instantly and painlessly with this battery-operated tool that's both hypoallergenic and irritation-free. The ultra-precise double-head ring seamlessly glides and flexes along the contours of your face so you never miss a spot.
$15.90 at Amazon (originally $19.88)
10
Amazon
Miss Mouth's Messy Eater stain treater (20% off)
Come for the adorable packaging but stay for the actually-effective stain-fighting power of this magical spray. The water-based formula promises to eradicate some of the greatest offenders — including grease and coffee — and is free of phosphates, sulfates, perfumes and dyes. It's perfect for those mess-prone littles (or not-so-littles) in your life.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
11
Amazon
Revision Skincare adapting SPF moisturizer (15% off)
Everyone needs a multi-tasking product in their repertoire and this tinted moisturizer is just that. Not only does it offer broad-spectrum SPF 45 protection, it intelligently adapts to your skin tone, whatever it may be. It's packed with skin care staples like hydrating glycerin, plumping peptides and antioxidant-rich vitamin C to fend off environmental stressors responsible for premature aging of the skin.
$71.40 at Amazon (originally $84)
12
Amazon
AeroGarden indoor herb garden (70% off)
This high-performance hydroponic grow system allows you to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round, without ever having to take a trip to the grocery store. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to water or add plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
13
Amazon
Ticarve cleaning gel (42% off)
This sticky cleaning putty is the easiest way to grab impossible-to-reach dust, crumbs and debris from areas like your car air vents or the crevices of your keyboard.
$5.84 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
14
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess mascara (20% off)
Now's your chance to stock up on the internet’s favorite mascara. It's loved for its price, but also for its ability to deliver dramatic volume and sculpted length to even the smallest of lashes without needing to layer tons of product, unlike other formulas.
$3.99 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
15
Amazon
Hillife travel steamer (23% off)
This lightweight and travel-ready clothing steamer can breathe new life into clothes, whether you're on the go or right at home, no bulky ironing board or set up required. It has a nine-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous penetrative de-wrinkling power.
$28.49 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
16
Amazon
Keurig descaling and maintenance kit (41% off)
Keurigs are prone to mineral buildup and other residue that can affect the taste and quality of your coffee. This descaling kit comes with a three-month supply of descaling solution and water filter cartridges that ensure your Keurig is operating at peak performance (and with very little work on your end).
$13 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
17
Amazon
Fullstar 6-in1 vegetable chopper (20% off)
This BPA-free 6-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and it can also double as post-chopped veggie storage.
$15.19 at Amazon (18.99)
18
Amazon
Cqdkwg Apple-certified lighting chargers (63% off)
This set of Apple-certified phone charging cables and adapters are compatible with with nearly all of your Apple devices and ensure a safe and lightening-fast charge. With a three-pack, you can just stash one in your travel bag, car or multiple rooms in the house so you never find yourself without.
$45.99 at Amazon (originally $16.97)
19
Amazon
Kitsch satin heatless curling set (30% off)
This satin-covered heatless curling tool creates fluffy, long-lasting blowout-style curls without the damage or onerous task of using a curling iron. It can also be worn while you sleep, travel or lounge around the house. This set by Kitsch comes with two matching satin scrunchies that keep your hair in place and are comfortable to rest your head on.
$11.19 at Amazon ($15.98)
20
Amazon
Dash cold brew coffee maker (37% off)
Never wait hours for cold brew again with the Dash cold brew coffee maker that crafts up to 40 ounces of chilled iced coffee in under 10 minutes. Its no-fuss brewing system promises a full flavor extraction for every cup and doesn't employ single-use filters. You can also use this to make your favorite iced teas.
$94.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
21
Amazon
Keurig K-Express coffee maker (38% off)
Keurig has cornered the market of single-serve coffee makers, and this slimmed-down model is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces and for those that want a quick cup of joe on busy mornings. It has a multiple cup reservoir in the back to prevent you having to refill the water each time you use it, and a multi-stream brewing system extracts more flavor.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
22
Amazon
Dermora foot peel mask 4-pack (67% off)
Get sandal-ready with this powerful exfoliating treatment that rids your feet of dry, cracked patches and flaky, dead skin. This foot mask uses a blend of skin-safe acid and hydrators to remove even the most stubborn or calluses without any scrubbing, buffing or filing on your part.
$12.80 at Amazon (originally $38.99)
23
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
Get professional-level teeth whitening right from home with these number one-selling whitening strips from Crest. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
24
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 (52% off)
Style and dry your hair all at once in less time and with minimal damage to hair using the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$33.60 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
25
Amazon
A 2022 Kindle Paperwhite (35% off)
This latest addition to the Kindle family is the most lightweight and compact model yet and features a just-like-paper display to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also offers twice the amount of book storage compared to the previous generation and there's an option to include three months of unlimited free access to Kindle's collection of over a million books, newspapers and audiobooks with your Kindle purchase.
$64.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
26
Amazon
Soda Stream sparkling water maker bundle (40% off)
Make your own soda and sparkling water at home with the energy-efficient SodaStream. This bundle contains three BPA-free, reusable and dishwasher-safe bottles for your carbonated beverages, as well as two carbonation canisters and two Bubly flavor drops in lime and cherry.
$120.99 (originally $199.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Furbo interactive pet camera (31% off)
For a 360-degree view of your pet when you’re away from home, get the Furbo pet interactive pet camera in HD vision. The Bluetooth-connective system works with an app on your phone to livestream footage of your pet in both day and night vision, and uses two-way audio so that you can verbally interact with your pet. There’s also a treat-tossing feature and an alert system that detects barking and sends a direct notification to your phone.
$145 (originally $210) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Fleximounts corner wall shelving (30% off)
Crafted from a durable heavy-gauge steel, this floating corner shelf can hold up to 220 pounds. Its L-shape design allows it fit seamlessly in the corners of your garage, workshop, kitchen or closet.
$125.99 (originally $179.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Zojirushi rice cooker (13% off)
Make perfect rice every time with this 3-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and re-heat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter and is a must-have for those that are notorious for burning a pot of rice.
$169.49 (originally $194.50) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (30% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.
$223.99 (originally $319.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer (32% off)
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
$259.99 (originally $379.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (33% off)
Say sayonara to cumbersome refillable ice trays with this countertop ice maker that creates 34 pounds of nugget-shaped ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of crunchable, chewy pellets.
$349 (originally $519) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Fezibo electric standing desk (38% off)
This motorized standing desk, which promises enhanced stability and can be adjusted to three pre-programed height settings with the touch of a button, can be a great adaptive and ergonomic addition to any workspace. It's available in four sizes and five finishes.
$159.99 (originally $259) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Tushy Classic bidet (30% off)
If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet and connect it to your water source.
$76.30 (originally $109) at Amazon
35
Amazon
Breville smart oven (25% off)
With an interior capacity just under one cubic foot, this Breville smart oven is large enough to roast a whole chicken, toast up to six slices of bread or bake nine muffins. Controlled through the smart display and using a convection technology that the brand refers to as an Element iQ system, this oven air fryer features 11 different cooking functions that include nearly everything from broil to bake.
$149.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
36
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush (39% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
$122.96 (originally $199.99) at Amazon
37
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This water flosser has over 96,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.
$49.99 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
38
Amazon
The Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine (35% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best-in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for your desired beverage. A starter set of Nespresso capsules are included with this purchase.
$129.95 (originally $199.99) at Amazon
39
Amazon
Instant Pot 7-in-1 air fryer (33% off plus a $10 coupon)
This 10-quart air fryer does all the work of a conventional oven while offering faster cooking times than standard convection ovens. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus has a 7-in-1 functionality that allows you to air fry, bake, roast, rotisserie and more, all at the touch of a button. And like all Instant Pot air fryers, a top-down air flow technology ensures evenly crisp foods every time.
$89.95 at Amazon (originally $149)
40
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying and smart-mapping vacuum (38% off)
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
$499.99 (originally $799) at Amazon
41
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (44% off)
Avid campers, survivalists and people who like to stay prepared will be thrilled to see this highly reviewed power station on sale. The portable Jackery Explorer 240 can charge devices on the go or in a power outage and operate electric camping essentials. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and can also be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
$167.99 (originally $299) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

GHD 1.25-inch curling iron (33% off)

Amazon's Best-Kept Secrets On The Final Day Of Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE