34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear

Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. You can read the rest of my review on Bambody period underwear for more deets! Available in sizes XS–6XL, two colors, and in three-packs.Psst — reviewers love these undies,"These are WONDERFUL!!You don’t get that metallic blood scent coming through either which I was super skeptical about. So the packaging states that they recommend using these as a backup to another period product like a cup, but I tested the hell out of these babies for my entire period as the only form of protection and left my cup in its drawer. I’m in my 30s. I’m not a super-heavy bleeder but I do have fairly heavy days.When I rinsed them out in the sink after the 24-hour test the amount of blood was astonishing. As you rinse it there’s definitely that old-blood kind of metallic smell.Super easy, does take a long time to air dry though. I’ll likely buy more so that I can have daytime and nighttime sets." — Becky