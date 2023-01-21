34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Popular items from this list include:
- A “flossing toothbrush” with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing.
- A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter you can use to replace all your old gas ones.
- An earwax removal kit, so you don’t have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like “um WHOA” and fix it for you.
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
An earwax removal kit
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews
to see the gobs it is taking out of people's canals. Promising review:
"My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up.
A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit.
Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
An adorable wireless portable charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A rechargeable hair trimmer
Promising review:
"I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are.
I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." — Amazon customer
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
An iced coffee holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. Available in five colors and 10 option designs.
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea
and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
A roll-on migraine stick
Promising review:
"I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine pill since I started using it.
" — Amanda Braswell
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning.
Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E.
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
An under-cabinet lid opener
Check out a TikTok of the jar opener
in action. Also available in a pack of two.Promising review:
"I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters.
There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions, and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." — cat lover
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
A blind spot mirror
Promising review:
"I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver.
I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." — Mariam Abass
A dream balm
Y'all, I am one of the world's worst sleepers and I swear by this HARD — particularly for when I wake up in the middle of the night and my brain is in "ah, let's think all the thoughts we've ever had at the SAME TIME" mode. I rub it on my temples and the insides of my wrists and take a big whiff from the canister and it's usually a lot easier for me to doze back off, when typically I might spend hours trying to conk back out.
I've also found a little bit of this goes a long way — I've had this a few months and doubt I'll have to replace it for awhile! Woodland Herbal
is an Ohio-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in skincare, salves, and tea blends. Promising review
: "I tried it last night and I haven’t slept this hard in a long time. The smell alone is soothing when you put it on your temples as you drift off to sleep. I usually toss and turn but I slept like a rock." — Emily Irvin
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
Promising review:
"These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip.
I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling.
" — Sarbello
A set of Sea Bands
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!
" — 1SmartCookie
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon customer
A pair of compression gloves
Promising review
: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers.
I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night
. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them.
I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
A dual hair dryer and brush
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"Oh. My. Gosh. Let me start off by saying I HATE doing my hair
. It's long, straight, and really fine so I just let it air dry and call it a day but that leaves it flat, frizzy and a little wavy in the back. Well I got this puppy in the mail today so immediately jumped in the shower so I could use my new drying brush and this thing is literally magic! It dried it so silky smooth and gave me so much volume.
I used it on the low setting first then high and was blown away. I will forever be drying my hair this way. I feel like a hair model LOL
. So basically ... just buy the thing. You won't regret it!" — Chloe512
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye! Available in four styles.Promising review:
"This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)
" — Nickel
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel
Available in eight colors and designs.
Promising review:
"I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried
, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it.
No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps.
" — Meghan
A knee stabilizer band
Promising review:
"This brace works like magic. I purchased to help with knee pain from cycling, and I just make sure it's on tight and just underneath my patella and I have zero pain or discomfort now. Would definitely recommend. Comes with two braces!" — Amazon customer
A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear
Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water
, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. You can read the rest of my review on Bambody period underwear
for more deets! Available in sizes XS–6XL, two colors, and in three-packs.
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up
! Promising review:
"These are WONDERFUL!! They are super comfortable, soft, have a mild compression to them, breathable, great coverage, not bulky at all, and super absorbent!!
You don’t get that metallic blood scent coming through either which I was super skeptical about. So the packaging states that they recommend using these as a backup to another period product like a cup, but I tested the hell out of these babies for my entire period as the only form of protection and left my cup in its drawer. I’m in my 30s. I’m not a super-heavy bleeder but I do have fairly heavy days. For the test I used one panty per day (24 hours) and never once had a leak, wetness feel, smell, felt uncomfortable, or had bulkiness.
When I rinsed them out in the sink after the 24-hour test the amount of blood was astonishing. As you rinse it there’s definitely that old-blood kind of metallic smell. Then I just washed them on the gentle cycle and air dried them.
Super easy, does take a long time to air dry though. I’ll likely buy more so that I can have daytime and nighttime sets." — Becky
A microwave pasta maker
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple go-to dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting tired of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined.
Seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this. I suggest buying the larger size to have more portion options." — Winky
An automatic pan stirrer
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer
in action. Available in two styles.Promising review:
"Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention.
Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm
A six-port charging station
Check out a TikTok of the charging port
in action.
This includes six Apple device cords (but you can get short USB-C cords
for Android devices as well). Promising review:
"The corner of our kitchen was a 'grab bag' of devices all on chargers of different lengths. I bought this so that we could properly support the iPads, tablets, backup chargers, and Wi-Fi jetpack from an organized space. This device is very convenient: one power port in and six USB ports out.
The device came with 6 iPad cables, so I had to dig out some of my shorter USB-C cables for those devices. I would buy this again. The little dividers seem pretty sturdy and you only have to put them in when you have thinner devices; and can leave one out for a thicker device. TikTok made me buy it and I don't regret it
!" — Bargain Hunter
A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins
Promising review:
"I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun
. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds.
I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can
." — Tina
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also *swear* by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach! Promising review:
"Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time?
If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle
. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Jonesy
A heated jacket with a battery pack
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket
in action. Available in women's sizes S–XXL and four colors and in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors. Promising review:
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect.
It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair