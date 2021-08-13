Wellness

12 Items Doctors Always Keep In Their Medicine Cabinets

You know these items are necessities if the experts rely on them.
Health experts always keep a few important items in their own homes in case they need them
You don’t need a fully stocked medicine cabinet of new and trendy supplements to stay healthy and safe at home. All it takes are a few essential staples.

Curious what should be in your arsenal? HuffPost asked several doctors to share the items they personally keep stocked in their homes. Their recommendations cover everything from cuts and scrapes to vaginal wellness. Take a look at them below.

DuoDerm Extra Thin Bandages
DuoDerm Extra Thin is a waterproof bandage that comes highly recommended by Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“It’s great for a blister, a cut, scrape or even good for after surgery. It speeds wound healing by 80%," Jaliman said. "I bring it on trips as well. If it’s a very deep wound it needs medical attention and stitches."

Get a 10 pack for $27.99.
Ultrathon Insect Repellent Lotion
Jaliman also recommended 3M's insect repellent lotion. She said it’s perfect for anyone who is prone to bug bites because it’s simply the “best one” she’s come across as a dermatologist.

Get a pack of 3 for $21.86.
A Probiotic
Alyssa Dweck, a practicing gynecologist in New York, said she always keeps a probiotic geared toward vaginal health in stock.

“The vaginal biome is delicately balanced with a healthy pH in the acidic range," she said. "With so many disruptors used day to day, a probiotic may be a real lifesaver for optimal vaginal health."
Vitamin D3
When it comes to warding off illness, you want to have vitamin D. Many experts keep this on hand if they're deficient.

“At the first sign any of us are coming down sick, we start our vitamin D to support our immune system,” said Jolene Brighten, author of "Beyond the Pill" and founder of Rubus Health, a women’s medicine clinic.

Vitamin D can also help with your mood, too. Ask your doctor to do a routine blood test to find out what nutrients -- like vitamin D -- you might be deficient in, and they can tell you what you should keep in stock.
A Blood Pressure Monitor
Jaydeep Tripathy, a primary care doctor at the telehealth company Doctor Spring, said his home is equipped with a blood pressure device, like this MMIZOO monitor.

"One of the most useful devices is a home blood pressure monitor," Tripathy said. "It’s useful even for the older adults because as one ages, hypertension risks are increased. Checking your blood pressure, especially if you are feeling off, can help with early detection of a medical problem."

He pointed out that people who are generally healthy with no underlying conditions do not need to use this every single day. However, it's extremely beneficial to keep on hand if you live with hypertension or hypotension.

“If your blood pressure goes beyond 180mmHg/100mmHg, and you are feeling other symptoms such as nausea and headaches, you should immediately seek medical attention," he added.

Get one for $27.99.
Vitamin C
Most people reach for the vitamin C in an effort to combat the first signs of a flu or cold, but there are a number of other benefits that occur when you get enough of the nutrient.

"Vitamin C is helpful for many things, not just helping to support our immune systems," said Nicole Avena, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. "Vitamin C is an antioxidant and can help reduce risk factors for heart disease and also can help prevent iron deficiency."

Avena recommended vitamin C for both adults and children who aren’t eating a variety of vitamin C-containing foods (like citrus). Talk to your doctor to find out what they recommend keeping on hand.
Melatonin
If you’re someone who occasionally has a hard time falling asleep, Avena suggests trying some melatonin.

“Sometimes, it can be hard to fall asleep, especially if you are traveling or stressed. Melatonin is a hormone that naturally rises when you are about to fall asleep, so taking a supplement can help if you are having trouble falling asleep naturally,” she said.

Avena said it’s normal to have trouble falling asleep every so often, but if your sleeping troubles persist more than a week, seek out advice from your medical doctor.
Avena also keeps Zicam RapidMelts in her own medicine cabinet and recommended it for those moments “when you feel that tickle in your throat, or the onset of a cold or flu coming on.”

Get a pack of 25 tablets for $9.79.
Benadryl
Michelle Sandberg, a pediatrician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, recommended keeping Benadryl in your medicine cabinet at home.

Benadryl is excellent at treating allergies and allergic reactions caused by most things, including bee stings and insect bites, she explained.

Get a 100-count pack for $11.94.
Mineral Sunscreen
If you’ll be spending time outdoors this summer, then consider stocking up on Sandberg’s recommendation of mineral sunscreen.

She personally looks for products with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as ingredients. Just make sure to avoid active ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and octinoxate.

Experts previously told HuffPost they recommended mineral sunscreens like the Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Sunscreen for $42 and the Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick for $11.39.
Aloe Vera
Now, if you made the mistake of forgetting your sunscreen or it just didn’t do its job, then Brighten suggests turning to aloe vera.

“We live in a sunny place and despite our best efforts with sunscreen, mild burns sometimes happen. It’s always best to have it on hand in the event they do,” she said.

Experts recommend looking for aloe products that do not contain alcohol, like this bottle of Up&Up Aloe Vera Gel for $5.99, because it can sting or irritate burns further.
Beekeeper's Natural Throat Spray
Finally, Brighten also keeps a throat spray on hand for when she's sick.

“Bee Keeper’s Natural Throat Spray helps soothe a sore throat," Brighten said. "It also contains propolis, which is derived from bee resin and has immune supportive properties."

Get it for $13.95.
