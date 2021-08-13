12 Items Doctors Always Keep In Their Medicine Cabinets

A Blood Pressure Monitor

Jaydeep Tripathy, a primary care doctor at the telehealth company Doctor Spring, said his home is equipped with a blood pressure device, like this MMIZOO monitor."One of the most useful devices is a home blood pressure monitor," Tripathy said. "It’s useful even for the older adults because as one ages, hypertension risks are increased. Checking your blood pressure, especially if you are feeling off, can help with early detection of a medical problem."He pointed out that people who are generally healthy with no underlying conditions do not need to use this every single day. However, it's extremely beneficial to keep on hand if you live with hypertension or hypotension.“If your blood pressure goes beyond 180mmHg/100mmHg, and you are feeling other symptoms such as nausea and headaches, you should immediately seek medical attention," he added.